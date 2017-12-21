Node module to manipulate, transform, query and debug esprima ASTs.
When you edit esprima AST and go back to code with escodegen you lose too much information because primary you don't keep track of ranges, tokens, comments etc. esprima-ast-utils do this for you, so no escodegen is needed, you can edit the AST directly and code everything is in sync.
parse (String:str [, Boolean:debug]) -> Object
Parse given str
Parameters:
str
debug: display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)
Returns:
Object
Note: location it's not supported, and won't sync with changes, range/rokens do.
parseWrap (String:str [, Boolean:debug]) -> Object
Wrap your code into a function and parse given str.
Needed if your code contains a
ReturnStatement at Program level.
Parameters:
str
debug: display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)
Returns:
Object
Note: location it's not supported, and won't sync with changes, range/rokens do.
parseFile (String:file [, Boolean:debug]) -> Object
Parse given file
Parameters:
file: Path
debug: display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)
Returns:
Object
Note: : NodeJS only
encode (Object:tree) -> String
Return tree.$code, just for API completeness.
Parameters:
tree
Returns:
String
traverse (Object:node, Function:callback [, Number:depth][, Boolean:recursive])
traverse AST
Parameters:
node
callback: function(node, parent, property, index, depth)
You can return
false to stop traverse
depth: (0) current depth
recursive: (true) recursively traverse
parentize (Object:root [, Boolean:debug])
traverse AST and set $parent node
Parameters:
root
debug: display $parent in console.log (enumerable=true)
idze (Object:node [, Boolean:debug])
traverse AST and set an unique
$id to every node
Parameters:
node
debug: display $id in console.log (enumerable=true)
attachComments (Object:root)
Traverse the AST and add comments as nodes, so you can query them. Loop thought comments and find a proper place to inject (BlockStament or alike)
Parameters:
root
filter (Object:node, Function:callback [, Function:traverse_fn]) -> Array
traverse and
filter given AST based on given
callback
Parameters:
node
callback
traverse_fn
Returns:
Array: Every match of the
callback
getParent (Object:node, Function:callback) -> Object|NULL
Get parent node based on given callback, stops on
true
Parameters:
node
callback
Returns:
Object|NULL
getRoot (Object:node) -> Object
get the root of the AST
Parameters:
node
Returns:
Object
clone (Object:node) -> Object
Recursive clone a node. Do no include "$" properties like $parent or $id
If you want those, call
parentize -
idze after cloning
Parameters:
node
Returns:
Object
debug_tree (Object:tree [, Number:max_width][, Boolean:display_code_in_tree])
Show your tree in various ways to easy debug Big trees will be always a pain, so keep it small if possible
Parameters:
tree: Any node, if root tokens & source will be displayed
max_width: max tokens per line
display_code_in_tree: when display the tree attach the code on the right
getFunction (Object:node, String:fn_name) -> Object|NULL
filter the AST and return the function with given name, null otherwise.
Parameters:
node
fn_name
Returns:
Object|NULL
getFunctionBlock (Object:node, String:fn_name) -> Object|NULL
filter the AST and return the function > block with given name, null otherwise.
Parameters:
node
fn_name
Returns:
Object|NULL
isFunctionDeclared (Object:node, String:fn_name) -> Boolean
shortcut
Parameters:
node
fn_name
Returns:
Boolean
hasVarDeclaration (Object:node, String:var_name) -> Boolean
shortcut
Parameters:
node
var_name
Returns:
Boolean
isVarDeclared (Object:node, String:var_name) -> Boolean
reverse from node to root and look for a Variable declaration
Parameters:
node
var_name
Returns:
Boolean
Note: It's not perfect because
VariableDeclaration it's not hoisted
contains (Object:node, Object:subnode) -> Boolean
node constains
subnode
Parameters:
node
subnode
Returns:
Boolean
hasBody (Object:node) -> Boolean
Has a body property, use to freely attach/detach
Parameters:
node
Returns:
Boolean
isComment (Object:node) -> Boolean
shortcut: Is a comment (Line or Block) and has text
Parameters:
node
Returns:
Boolean
getComment (Object:node, String:comment) -> Object
shortcut: search for a comment (trim it's content for maximum compatibility)
Parameters:
node
comment
Returns:
Object
getCode (Object:node) -> String
shortcut: Return node code
Parameters:
node
Returns:
String
getArgumentList (Object:node) -> Array
Return
FunctionDeclaration arguments name as a list
Parameters:
node
Returns:
Array
getDefaultProperty (Object:node)
Parameters:
node
attach (Object:node, String:property, Number|NULL:position, String|Object:str)
Attach Code/Program to given node.
Parameters:
node: node to attach
property: Where attach, could be an array or an object
position: index if an array is used as target property
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
Note: tokens are updated
Note: range is updated
Note: comments are not attached to root.comments (invalid-comments)
attachPunctuator (Object:tree, String:punctuator, Number:position) -> String
Attach a punctuator and keep the tree ranges sane. The Punctuator can be anything... be careful!
Parameters:
tree
punctuator
position
Returns:
String: detached code string
Note: The Punctuator is not parsed and could be assigned to nearest literal or alike.
detach (Object:node, String:property) -> String
Detach given node from it's parent
Parameters:
node
property
Returns:
String: detached code string
Note:
node.$parent is set to
null, remember to save it first if you need it.
attachAfter (Object:node, String|Object:str [, String:property])
Attach after node, that means
node.$parent.type is a
BockStament
Parameters:
node
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
property: where to search node in the parent
attachBefore (Object:node, String|Object:str)
Attach before node, that means
node.$parent.type is a
BockStament
Parameters:
node
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
attachAfterComment (Object:node, String:comment, String|Object:str) -> Boolean
Shortcut: Search for given comment, and attachAfter
Parameters:
node
comment
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
Returns:
Boolean: success
replace (Object:node, String|Object:str)
Shortcut: detach/attach
Parameters:
node
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
replaceComment (Object:node, String:comment, String|Object:str)
Shortcut: Search for a comment and replace
Parameters:
node
comment
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
injectCode (Object:tree, Array:range, String|Object:str, Boolean:debug)
Inject code directly intro the given range.
After the injection the code will be parsed again so original
$id will be lost
Parameters:
tree
range
str: String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using
toProgram
debug: display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)
Note: this is dangerous and powerful
setIdentifier (Object:node, String:new_name)
rename
Identifier
Parameters:
node
new_name
renameProperty (Object:node, Object:replacements)
traverse and apply given
replacements
Parameters:
node
replacements
Example:
renameProperty(node, {"old_var": "new_var", "much_older": "shinnig_new"})
renameVariable (Object:node, Object:replacements)
traverse and apply given
replacements
Parameters:
node
replacements
Example:
renameVariable(node, {"old_var": "new_var", "much_older": "shinnig_new"})
renameFunction (Object:node, Object:replacements)
traverse and apply given
replacements
Parameters:
node
replacements
Example:
renameFunction(node, {"old_var": "new_var", "much_older": "shinnig_new"})
toProgram (Object|Array:node)
Clone given node(s) and extract tokens & code from root to given you a Program-like attachable node
Parameters:
node: if array is provided will add all nodes to program.body
getToken (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end) -> Object|NULL
Get token based on given range
Parameters:
tree
start
end
Returns:
Object|NULL
getTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end) -> Array|NULL
Get tokens in range
Parameters:
tree
start
end
Returns:
Array|NULL
pushTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:amount)
Push tokens range from start
Parameters:
tree
start
amount
Note: Update nodes range
growTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end, Number:amount)
Grow tokens in given range
Parameters:
tree
start
end
amount
Note: Update nodes range
tokenAt (Object:tree, Number:start) -> Object
Get the first token
Parameters:
tree
start
Returns:
Object
addTokens (Object:dst_tree, Object|Array:src, Number:start)
Add
src tokens to
dst since
start (so keep the order)
Parameters:
dst_tree
src
start
Note: Remember to push
src tokens before
addTokens otherwise won't be synced
replaceCodeRange (Object:tree, Array:range, String:new_text)
Replace code range with given text.
Parameters:
tree
range
new_text
removeTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end)
Remove tokens in range and update ranges
Parameters:
tree
start
end
Note: Do not remove nodes.
