sky

skyweb

by shyyko.serhiy
0.4.3 (see all)

Unofficial Skype API for nodejs via 'Skype (HTTP)' protocol.

Readme

Skyweb

Unofficial Skype API for nodejs via 'Skype (HTTP)' protocol.

If you want to create a bot, take a look at https://github.com/Microsoft/BotBuilder first.👌

Running example

As username and password you should use your Skype account or your Microsoft account.

git clone https://github.com/ShyykoSerhiy/skyweb.git
cd skyweb
npm install
cd dist/demo
node demo.js username password

After 'Skyweb is initialized now' appears in console any message you receive in your Skype will be automatically replied.

Usage

Initializing and login

Skyweb = require('skyweb');
var skyweb = new Skyweb.default();
skyweb.login(username, password).then(function (skypeAccount) {
    console.log('Skyweb is initialized now');
});

Keeping track of errors

Because the whole lib is quite volatile it's may be a good idea to keep track of errors that might occur while requests being made. This is the place where you might try to relogin or to terminate the process.

Skyweb = require('skyweb');
var skyweb = new Skyweb.default();
const errorListener = (eventName: string, error: string) => {
    console.log(`${errorCount} : Error occured : ${error}`);
    errorCount++;
    if (errorCount === 10) {
        console.log(`Removing error listener`);
        skyweb.un('error', errorListener); // Removing error listener
    }
};
skyweb.on('error', errorListener); //Adding error listener

Getting contacts info

var skyweb = new Skyweb.default();
skyweb.login(username, password).then((skypeAccount) => {    
    console.log('Your contacts : ' + JSON.stringify(skyweb.contactsService.contacts, null, 2));
});

Setting status

var skyweb = new Skyweb.default();
skyweb.login(username, password).then((skypeAccount) => {
    skyweb.setStatus('Hidden'); //Now everybody thinks I'm sleeping
});

Currently supported values are : "Hidden" | "Online" | "Away" | "Busy"

Creating thread(Skype group)

var skyweb = new Skyweb.default();
skyweb.login(username, password).then((skypeAccount) => {
    skyweb.createThread([{"id":"8:someuserid","role":"User"},{"id":"8:live:someliveuserid","role":"User"},{"id":"8:youruserid","role":"Admin"}]);
});

It's probably a good idea to include at least one user with Admin role in new thread(at least you should have Admin role).

What's not working and probably never will.

Disclaimer

This project relies on SkypeWeb Skype implementation. If Microsoft Corporation decides to remove Skype implementation (or change it in any) skyweb might not be in working state. Therefore it's not recommended to use it in any critical part of production code. In fact it's not recommended to use it in production at all.

MIT License.

