Apache SkyWalking Client-side JavaScript exception and tracing library.
The
skywalking-client-js runtime library is available at npm.
npm install skywalking-client-js --save
skywalking-client-js requires SkyWalking 8.2+
User could use
register method to load and report data automatically.
import ClientMonitor from 'skywalking-client-js';
// Report collected data to `http:// + window.location.host + /browser/perfData` in default
ClientMonitor.register({
collector: 'http://127.0.0.1:8080',
service: 'test-ui',
pagePath: '/current/page/name',
serviceVersion: 'v1.0.0',
});
The register method supports the following parameters.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|collector
|String
|In default, the collected data would be reported to current domain(
/browser/perfData. Then, typically, we recommend you use a Gateway/proxy to redirect the data to the OAP(
resthost:restport). If you set this, the data could be reported to another domain, NOTE the Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) issuse and solution.
|false
|-
|service
|String
|project id. NOTE, in tracing data requests, the service parameter is
service + '<browser>'.
|true
|-
|serviceVersion
|String
|project verison
|true
|-
|pagePath
|String
|project path
|true
|-
|jsErrors
|Boolean
|Support js errors monitoring
|false
|true
|apiErrors
|Boolean
|Support API errors monitoring
|false
|true
|resourceErrors
|Boolean
|Support resource errors monitoring
|false
|true
|useFmp
|Boolean
|Collect FMP (first meaningful paint) data of the first screen
|false
|false
|enableSPA
|Boolean
|Monitor the page hashchange event and report PV, which is suitable for single page application scenarios
|false
|false
|autoTracePerf
|Boolean
|Support sending of performance data automatically.
|false
|true
|vue
|Vue
|Support vue errors monitoring
|false
|undefined
|traceSDKInternal
|Boolean
|Support tracing SDK internal RPC.
|false
|false
|detailMode
|Boolean
|Support tracing http method and url as tags in spans.
|false
|true
|noTraceOrigins
|(string | RegExp)[]
|Origin in the
noTraceOrigins list will not be traced.
|false
|[]
|traceTimeInterval
|Number
|Support setting time interval to report segments.
|false
|60000
Use the
setPerformance method to report metrics at the moment of page loaded or any other moment meaningful.
ClientMonitor.setPerformance(object) method to report
import ClientMonitor from 'skywalking-client-js';
ClientMonitor.setPerformance({
collector: 'http://127.0.0.1:8080',
service: 'browser-app',
serviceVersion: '1.0.0',
pagePath: location.href,
useFmp: true
});
In spa (single page application) single page application, the page will be refreshed only once. The traditional method only reports PV once after the page loading, but cannot count the PV of each sub-page, and can't make other types of logs aggregate by sub-page.
The SDK provides two processing methods for spa pages:
app.on('routeChange', function (next) {
ClientMonitor.setPerformance({
collector: 'http://127.0.0.1:8080',
service: 'browser-app',
serviceVersion: '1.0.0',
pagePath: location.href,
useFmp: true
});
});
Support tracking these(XMLHttpRequest and Fetch API) two modes of data requests. At the same time, Support tracking libraries and tools that base on XMLHttpRequest and fetch, such as Axios, SuperAgent, OpenApi and so on.
// Angular
import { ErrorHandler } from '@angular/core';
import ClientMonitor from 'skywalking-client-js';
export class AppGlobalErrorhandler implements ErrorHandler {
handleError(error) {
ClientMonitor.reportFrameErrors({
collector: 'http://127.0.0.1',
service: 'angular-demo',
pagePath: '/app',
serviceVersion: 'v1.0.0',
}, error);
}
}
@NgModule({
...
providers: [{provide: ErrorHandler, useClass: AppGlobalErrorhandler}]
})
class AppModule {}
// React
class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { hasError: false };
}
static getDerivedStateFromError(error) {
// Update state so the next render will show the fallback UI.
return { hasError: true };
}
componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) {
// You can also log the error to an error reporting service
ClientMonitor.reportFrameErrors({
collector: 'http://127.0.0.1',
service: 'react-demo',
pagePath: '/app',
serviceVersion: 'v1.0.0',
}, error);
}
render() {
if (this.state.hasError) {
// You can render any custom fallback UI
return <h1>Something went wrong.</h1>;
}
return this.props.children;
}
}
<ErrorBoundary>
<MyWidget />
</ErrorBoundary>
// Vue
Vue.config.errorHandler = (error) => {
ClientMonitor.reportFrameErrors({
collector: 'http://127.0.0.1',
service: 'vue-demo',
pagePath: '/app',
serviceVersion: 'v1.0.0',
}, error);
}
Demo project provides instrumented web application with necessary environment, you could just simple use it to see the data SkyWalking collected and how SkyWalking visualizes on the UI. See more information, click here.
dev-subscribe@skywalking.apache.org, follow the reply to subscribe the mail list.
#skywalking channel at Apache Slack. If the linke is not working, find the latest one at Apache INFRA WIKI.
All committers should follow Release Guide to publish the official release.
Apache 2.0