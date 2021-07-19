Universal, Fully Integrated, Cross Platform JavaScript Container that you can talk to.
Skypager is a framework agnostic library and toolchain for creating, building, publishing, deploying, and running JavaScript projects that you can talk to.
By talk to, I don't just mean literally, but more importantly conceptually. It provides you with concepts and modules that follow natural language patterns, which allow your code to take on a conversational style that happens to fit very well with the way JavaScript runs in all environments.
As an author of code, you only want to have to say the minimum, and still achieve the desired effect. This is much harder to do than it sounds, and so this library is an attempt to make that easier.
If you are a familiar with JAMstack style applications, skypager can be considered a batteries included framework for building applications in this style. But you can also develop React Native and Desktop applications with it, so its not a 100% overlap.
This project is a monorepo which publishes many different packages, some are useful only when authoring JavaScript programs, some only run in node, some only run in the browser.
The Core Framework has a Node Variant as well as a Web Variant, which load Specific Features that might only be relevant to that particular platform (e.g. node or web only)
It also has specific helper classes that may work differently depending on the platform, but are designed to let your code say the same thing anyway.
The goal of the core framework is to enable you, as a an author of many JavaScript projects, to just simply talk to your code and tell it what you want, and let the runtime figure out what to do with that information.
The goal of the extended, optional elements of the framework, is to make it as easy as possible to work with many different types of modules in a consistent way on top of the core runtime.
Modules like @skypager/cli provide you with commands that can be used in the build / run / publish / deploy phases of your JavaScript projects.
@skypager/cli is a script runner that will
scripts folder first
scripts/
@skypager/* modules you have installed that "provide" those scripts.
When your code is running, Skypager provides a global runtime singleton (like
document or
window in the browser) that has different APIs which can be used to build all of
the components that are needed to power a modern JavaScript application, whose state and logic might be spread across the browser and node APIs.
In node requiring
skypager will always return the same object, with the same state. It will be rooted in the current project, the nearest package.json in your current working directory. It will also be tied to the current git repository.
Similarly, in the browser, the skypager global is a singleton that is tied to the current URL (the hostname and pathname components of the URL at least.)
These instances of the runtime are designed to work together. (Consider that there's often a one to one relationship between some package.json in your portfolio, and some URL or domain that you own.)
The build environment and run environment can be connected in many different ways, all of which make all different phases of the application development cycle more productive.
You can install the single package skypager which provides you with the latest versions of the @skypager/cli @skypager/runtime @skypager/node and @skypager/web modules.
This package has been around the longest, and is version
40.x.x.
It is a single package to install that depends on the scoped
@skypager/* modules which are version
1.x.x, and released from the master branch of this repository.
$ yarn add skypager --save
Or if you prefer you can install the individual packages you need.
# for single page apps and node servers or scripts
$ yarn add @skypager/cli @skypager/node --dev
# for the browser builds, this is a runtime / production dependency
$ yarn add @skypager/web --save
If you wish to take advantage of webpack
build
start and
watch scripts, modeled after Create React App, you can install
@skypager/webpack
$ yarn add @skypager/webpack --dev
If you wish to use MDX, and the Skypager Document Helper to be able to build cool things using your project's Markdown and JavaScript modules as a database, such as generate runnable, editable websites from your README.md
$ yarn add @skypager/helpers-document --save
If you wish to use various Google Services, which let you treat Google Spreadsheets as a Database or Google Docs as a CMS
$ yarn add @skypager/google @skypager/helpers-sheet @skypager/helpers-google-doc --save
Installing @skypager/cli will provide an executable
skypager.
Typing
skypager help will show you all of the commands available, these commands are simple node.js scripts that live in a
scripts/ folder in various packages.
It searches:
scripts folder
scripts/
@skypager/* modules that "provide" those scripts.
You might want to write your project scripts with es6 style imports, or with language features that require transpilation before running natively.
So the
skypager executable will look for the following flags, or environment variables, to enable transpilation of your es6 code so it runs in node.
When you run
skypager
--babel CLI flag, we enable
@babel/register
SKYPAGER_BABEL=true environment variable set, we do the same
--esm CLI flag we enable the esm module
SKYPAGER_ESM=true environment variable set, we do the same.
Which you use is up to you.
esm is great if you don't want non-standard language features but still want es6 import / export
See The CLI Docs for more information
Usage with webpack or other bundlers
// this will be either @skypager/node or @skypager/web depending on your build platform
import runtime from 'skypager'
runtime.start().then(() => {
console.log('Skypager Runtime Is Started')
})
Usage via script tag
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/@skypager/web"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
skypager.start().then(() => {
console.log('Skypager Runtime is Ready')
})
</script>
The
runtime, while useful by itelf, is designed to be extended.
We can extend the runtime with different Helper Classes. Helpers are classes which represent any kind of source code document that you can eventually require as a JavaScript module (which if you use webpack, is literally everything.)
Examples of helpers that are currently provided by skypager include servers, clients, features, spreadsheets, markdown documents.
In the example below, we start with the core JS runtime and add some features.
import runtime from '@skypager/runtime'
import MyNotificationsFeature from '@my/features-notifications'
import MyLoggingFeature from '@my/features-logging'
import MyAnalyticsFeature from '@my/features-analytics'
import MyUserAuthenticationFeature from '@my/features-authentication'
const myRuntime = runtime
.use(MyUserAuthenticationFeature)
.use(MyNotificationsFeature)
.use(MyLoggingFeature)
.use(MyAnalyticsFeature)
export default myRuntime
With this module, you have encoded a standard base layer that all of your apps can share.
These apps should never need to solve authentication, notifications, logging, or analytics on their own. They get the benefit of these features just by using your runtime.
Just tell the runtime what it needs to configure your authentication feature for the current environment
runtime.feature('authentication').enable({
provider: 'firebase',
options: { ... }
})
and then any application can do what it usually does
import runtime from 'my-example-runtime'
const auth = runtime.feature('authentication')
const loginButton = document.getElementById('login-button')
loginButton.addEventListener('click', () => auth.login({ username, password }))
you can see how the application code can easily use aws or google or your own custom auth, and it never needs to change.
Extending the runtime with another module, relies on the following API
Your extension module can:
export function attach(runtime) {
// runtime is the instance of the runtime that is using the extension
}
this style allows for extensions to take effect right away.
runtime.start()
export default function initializer(next) {
const runtime = this
Promise.resolve().then(() => next())
}
For example
import skypager from '@skypager/runtime'
skypager
.use({
// runtime is generic, could be any instance of the runtime if you have multiple.
// in most cases skypager.uuid === runtime.uuid
attach(runtime) {
runtime.log(`Extending runtime ${runtime.uuid} with a synchronous extension`)
}
})
.use(function (next) {
// extensions should always operate on the current runtime, since you can create multiple instances in certain scenarios
const runtime = this
runtime.log(`Extending the runtime ${runtime.uuid} with an asynchronous extension`)
Promise.resolve().then(() => {
runtime.log(`Connected, finishing.`)
next()
})
})
This extension API gives you full control, in your application, or in reusable components, for when code and dependencies can be loaded and how they are to be configured.
For example, with the extension API it is possible to package up modules which lazy load other modules on demand.
import runtime from '@skypager/web'
function loadAtRuntime(next) {
const runtime = this
// runtime.currentState will equal whatever window.__INITIAL_STATE__ is set to. This can be injected by
// whatever is outputing your HTML. (Webpack / Express, etc.)
const settings = runtime.currentState.settings
// loads the requested feature from unpkg, assumes the global variable name each module exports follows the library package name convention
const feature = (name, options = {}) => {
const { version = 'latest' } = options
const { upperFirst, camelCase } = runtime.stringUtils
const globalVar = upperFirst(camelCase(name.replace('@', '').replace('/', '-')))
return runtime.assetLoaders
.unpkg({ [globalVar]: `${name}@${version}` })
.then(results => {
const extension = results[globalVar]
runtime.use(extension)
})
}
return Promise.all([
feature('@skypager/integrations-firebase', {
config: settings.firebase
}),
feature('@skypager/integrations-npm', {
config: {
npmToken: settings.npmToken
}
}),
feature('@skypager/integrations-github', {
config: {
token: settings.githubToken
}
})
])
}
export default runtime.use(loadAtRuntime)
In the above example, I've packaged up a runtime that comes complete with a firebase integration, a github and npm integration.
All of the code needed to power these integrations is lazy loaded when needed from unpkg. You could substitute your own CDN, or use webpack's dynamic imports to lazy load, whatever works for your situation.
This reusable module expects that it will be dynamically configured at runtime via
settings that is pulled from the runtime's state.
This is generally a good practice, if you're familiar with 12 Factor Apps. You generally don't bundle these "secrets" with your source code, or you have different settings in development, staging, and production.
The runtime's extensions API makes it easy to combine the cached source code you load from disk, with the runtime specific configuration for that app.
The runtime's state is data that can easily be controlled to be project specific, deployment specific, or dynamically controlled based.
It can be based on any combination of
process.env or
process.argv variables.
The extension API and runtime make all of this environment and process specific data available as the runtime loads and enables the features it needs to run your program.
The idea of using boilerplate projects, or even most recently, Github template repositories, is appealing because github repositories are free and unlimited and disk space is cheap. Duplicating npm dependencies, and boilerplate code for wiring up React with React Router, and with express and server side redering, is a manageable side effect as you begin to accumulate projects and repositories.
With Skypager, you are encouraged to developing using a monorepo, or portfolio. The boilerplate in your application can be managed by conventions for project types and module exports that are specified at a portfolio level and shared across all of the projects.
So it is possible to abstract things which provide build scripts and say
@myscope/build-scripts-*
@myscope/servers-*
In a monorepo, there can be multiple providers of
build-scripts and
servers, but your project code never needs to know or say more than
skypager build or
skypager serve.
Skypager makes this just in time module composition a first class citizen in your projects.
That being said, boilerplates are still good and have their place.
Componetize any Runtime, and Componetize any module in the Runtime with a
Helper class that is very similar conceptually to a React Component. Each Helper subclass can be used to
mount any module and provide it with observable state and life-cycle hooks.
Helper is a
React.Component, the instances are the mounted elements.
provider) provides
defaultProps
Helper instance are the actual props
state
The Runtime uses the Mobx library as its reactive state engine to provide applications with observable objects. It uses it internally, and exposes it as a dependency that can be injected into your app if you don't want to bundle Mobx separately.
The Runtime has a
state observable, and a React like
setState API
Helper subclasses can provide their own observable state as well, and really any mobx primitive
Helper Classes are used to define types of modules, or modules which should export predictably named values that adhere to some schema that the helper class expects.
For example the
Server helper is something your program can call
start and
stop on. The underlying provider module is in control of whatever that means.
The
Feature helper is something your program can call
enable() on, and then use to do whatever it is the underlying provider module allows.
enable()d or
disable()d
Skypager is a powerful framework which can be used to build any kind of app, here are some examples.
In order to develop and test this project locally, you will need a service account json for a google cloud project. It should have the google drive and sheets api's enabled.
In order to run the tests, This file's content needs to either be stored in an environment variable
SERVICE_ACCOUNT_DATA or you will need to copy this file to
See our Circle CI Config for an example of how I set up a project in CI to run tests.