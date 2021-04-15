⚠️ This repo has been archived and moved under the new SkynetLabs repo here
A Javascript module made to simplify communication with Sia Skynet portals from the browser.
The latest stable major version is
v3. There are many breaking changes from
v2.
Please consult the update guide for help migrating your code.
For documentation complete with examples, please see the Skynet SDK docs.
We also have an example tutorial about creating your first web app on Skynet
If you're thinking, "wait, how can I
import() in the browser," then here is the answer:
While
skynet-js is built with Node.js, you can easily compile it to one minified javascript file that is compatible with browsers.
Webpack will compile only the used functions (unused code will be removed automatically), so it is recommended to build your whole project in Node.js and compile it with webpack (click here for detailed tutorial):
cd your_project
npm install skynet-js
npm install webpack webpack-cli --save-dev
Update your
package.json file.
remove - "main": "index.js",
add - "private": true,
Create folders
mkdir dist src. Make sure you have your javascript files in
src and the main (entry) javascript is named
index.js.
Compile with
npx webpack! You will find the minified
main.js in the
dist folder.
skynet-js provides functions that only make sense in the browser, and are covered in the special section Browser JS API.
yarn
yarn test to run the tests
Also see our guide to contributing.
We have some automated checks that must pass in order for code to be accepted. These include:
Note that the 100% coverage requirement is a minimum. Just because a line of code is tested does not mean it is tested well, that is, with different values and combinations of values. Tests should be as thorough as possible, within reason.