SKYLINK WEB SDK 2.4.1

Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK is an open-source client-side library for your web-browser that enables any website to easily leverage the capabilities of WebRTC and its direct data streaming powers between peers for audio/video conferencing.

You'll need a Temasys Account, and an App key to use this. Register here to get your App key.

Supported Browsers

Features Chrome Firefox Safari Edge (Chromium) Platforms: Win, Mac, Linux, Android Win, Mac, Linux, Android Mac, iOS Win, Mac Minimum Recommended Versions: 72 66 13 80 Screensharing Yes Yes Yes Yes Video Call Yes Yes Yes Yes Audio Call Yes Yes Yes Yes Messaging Yes Yes Yes Yes

(+) Latest browser versions indicates the last tested browser version. It should work with the updated next versions, but if it doesn't, open a bug ticket.

Read more

MCU Behaviour

There are certain considerations to note when using an MCU key. Read more here

Need help or want something changed?

You can raise tickets at our knowledge center or on our Github Page.

Current versions and stability

We recommend that you always use the latest versions of the Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK as WebRTC is still evolving and we adapt to changes very frequently.

It is advised to not attach any event handlers to the WebRTC APIs as doing so may override the handlers set in SkylinkJS and result in unexpected behaviour.

Latest version: 2.4.1

How to build your own Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK

Using Git command line tools, execute the following:

Node version: 14.17.5

git clone https://github.com/Temasys/SkylinkJS.git npm install npm start

What's included in the repository?

demos : Reference Code Examples.

: Reference Code Examples. docs : Generated documentation for the Temasys Web SDK.

: Generated documentation for the Temasys Web SDK. temasys-jsdoc-template : Templates used documentation.

: Templates used documentation. publish : Production version of the library as well as minified variants

: Production version of the library as well as minified variants src : Temasys Web SDK source

License

APACHE 2.0