Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK is an open-source client-side library for your web-browser that enables any website to easily leverage the capabilities of WebRTC and its direct data streaming powers between peers for audio/video conferencing.
You'll need a Temasys Account, and an App key to use this. Register here to get your App key.
|Features
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Edge (Chromium)
|Platforms:
|Win, Mac, Linux, Android
|Win, Mac, Linux, Android
|Mac, iOS
|Win, Mac
|Minimum Recommended Versions:
|72
|66
|13
|80
|Screensharing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Video Call
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio Call
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Messaging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Using Git command line tools, execute the following:
Node version:
14.17.5
# 1. Clone or download this repository via git terminal.
git clone https://github.com/Temasys/SkylinkJS.git
# 2. Install all required dependencies. Use (sudo npm install) if required.
npm install
# 3. Run the start script to start a local webserver to access the demo and doc folders. This will popup Chrome (Mac). You can configure a different browser in the start.sh file. Alternatively, you can run (sh start.sh)
npm start # Note that this runs in Chrome currently.
What's included in the repository?
demos : Reference Code Examples.
docs : Generated documentation for the Temasys Web SDK.
temasys-jsdoc-template : Templates used documentation.
publish : Production version of the library as well as minified variants
src : Temasys Web SDK source