openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

skylinkjs

by Temasys
2.4.0 (see all)

SkylinkJS Javascript WebRTC SDK

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SKYLINK WEB SDK 2.4.1

Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK is an open-source client-side library for your web-browser that enables any website to easily leverage the capabilities of WebRTC and its direct data streaming powers between peers for audio/video conferencing.

You'll need a Temasys Account, and an App key to use this. Register here to get your App key.

Supported Browsers

FeaturesChromeFirefoxSafariEdge (Chromium)
Platforms:Win, Mac, Linux, AndroidWin, Mac, Linux, AndroidMac, iOSWin, Mac
Minimum Recommended Versions:72661380
ScreensharingYesYesYesYes
Video CallYesYesYesYes
Audio CallYesYesYesYes
MessagingYesYesYesYes
  • (+) Latest browser versions indicates the last tested browser version. It should work with the updated next versions, but if it doesn't, open a bug ticket.

Read more

MCU Behaviour

  • There are certain considerations to note when using an MCU key. Read more here

Need help or want something changed?

Current versions and stability

  • We recommend that you always use the latest versions of the Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK as WebRTC is still evolving and we adapt to changes very frequently.
  • It is advised to not attach any event handlers to the WebRTC APIs as doing so may override the handlers set in SkylinkJS and result in unexpected behaviour.

Latest version: 2.4.1

How to build your own Temasys SkylinkJS Web SDK

Using Git command line tools, execute the following:

Node version: 14.17.5

# 1. Clone or download this repository via git terminal.

git clone https://github.com/Temasys/SkylinkJS.git

# 2. Install all required dependencies. Use (sudo npm install) if required.

npm install

# 3. Run the start script to start a local webserver to access the demo and doc folders. This will popup Chrome (Mac). You can configure a different browser in the start.sh file. Alternatively, you can run (sh start.sh)

npm start # Note that this runs in Chrome currently.

What's included in the repository?

  • demos : Reference Code Examples.
  • docs : Generated documentation for the Temasys Web SDK.
  • temasys-jsdoc-template : Templates used documentation.
  • publish : Production version of the library as well as minified variants
  • src : Temasys Web SDK source

License

APACHE 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial