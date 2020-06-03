Skygear SDK for JavaScript

Documentation

View the API Reference at https://skygeario.github.io/skygear-SDK-JS/.

Usage

Web

$ npm install --save @skygear/web

Node

$ npm install --save @skygear/node-client

React Native

$ npm install --save @skygear/react-native

Script Tag

https://unpkg.com/@skygear/web@latest/dist/skygear-web.iife.js

Replace latest with the version you want to use.

Running the example

The example assumes a local DNS server that is able to resolve .localhost . On macOS, you can install dnsmasq .

$ git clone --branch next https://github.com/SkygearIO/skygear-SDK-JS.git $ cd skygear-SDK-JS $ npm install $ npm run lerna bootstrap $ npm run build $ npm run example

Running example with custom gears endpoint

SKYGEAR_APP_ENDPOINT=<endpoint> \ SKYGEAR_AUTH_ENDPOINT=<auth_endpoint> \ SKYGEAR_ASSET_ENDPOINT=<asset_endpoint> \ SKYGEAR_CLIENT_ID=<clientid> \ npm run example

Contributing

First, fork the repository.

$ git clone --branch next git@github.com:<myusername>/skygear-SDK-JS.git $ cd skygear-SDK-JS $ npm install $ npm run lerna bootstrap

Releasing

First, ensure github-release and yarn tool is installed. Also, Git should be configured to be able to sign using GPG keys, and npm should be logged in as appropriate user.