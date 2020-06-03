View the API Reference at https://skygeario.github.io/skygear-SDK-JS/.
$ npm install --save @skygear/web
$ npm install --save @skygear/node-client
$ npm install --save @skygear/react-native
https://unpkg.com/@skygear/web@latest/dist/skygear-web.iife.js
Replace
latest with the version you want to use.
The example assumes a local DNS server that is able to resolve
.localhost. On macOS, you can install
dnsmasq.
$ git clone --branch next https://github.com/SkygearIO/skygear-SDK-JS.git
$ cd skygear-SDK-JS
$ npm install
$ npm run lerna bootstrap
$ npm run build
$ npm run example
$ SKYGEAR_APP_ENDPOINT=<endpoint> \
$ SKYGEAR_AUTH_ENDPOINT=<auth_endpoint> \
$ SKYGEAR_ASSET_ENDPOINT=<asset_endpoint> \
$ SKYGEAR_CLIENT_ID=<clientid> \
$ npm run example
First, fork the repository.
$ git clone --branch next git@github.com:<myusername>/skygear-SDK-JS.git
$ cd skygear-SDK-JS
$ npm install
$ npm run lerna bootstrap
First, ensure
github-release and
yarn tool is installed.
Also, Git should be configured to be able to sign using GPG keys,
and npm should be logged in as appropriate user.
$ npm run prepare-new-release
# Edit the file new-release.
# It will be prepended to CHANGELOG.md
# So make sure the style is consistent.
$ vim new-release
$ GIT_USER=<github-username> GITHUB_TOKEN=<github-token> GIT_BRANCH=master SKYGEAR_VERSION=<new-version> ./scripts/release.sh