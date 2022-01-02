Cordova Plugin for showing a native date, time or datetime picker.
cordova plugin add skwas-cordova-plugin-datetimepicker
or for latest
cordova plugin add https://github.com/skwasjer/skwas-cordova-plugin-datetimepicker.git
show(options)
Show the plugin with specified options.
show(options, successCallback, errorCallback)
Show the plugin with specified options and callbacks.
This was the original way to call the plugin, and is kept for compatibility.
Note: The
successCallbackand
errorCallbackrespectively will be ignored if the
successor
errorcallback is provided on the
optionsargument.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Android
|iOS
|mode
|String
date
date,
time,
datetime
date,
time,
datetime
|The display mode
|date
|Date
|required
|required
|The initial date to display
|allowOldDates
|boolean
|true
|Allow older dates to be selected
|allowFutureDates
|boolean
|true
|Allow future dates to be selected
|minDate
|Date
|Set the minimum date that can be selected
|maxDate
|Date
|Set the maximum date that can be selected
|minuteInterval
|int
|1
|>= Honeycomb
|For minute spinner the number of minutes per step
|locale
|String
|(user default)
|-
|The locale to use for text and date/time
|okText
|String
|(os default)
|The text to use for the ok button
|cancelText
|String
|(os default)
|The text to use for the cancel button
|clearText
|String
|The text to use for the clear button
|titleText
|String
|Depends on theme
|The text to use for the dialog title
|success
|Function(date)
|-
|The success callback
|cancel
|Function()
|-
|The cancel callback
|error
|Function(err)
|-
|The error callback
|android
|Object
|{}
|optional
|ignored
|Android specific options
When providing the
clearTextproperty, an extra button is shown with intent to clear the current date. When the user taps this button, the
successcallback will be called with an
undefineddate. From a UI perspective, this button should be hidden by application code when no date is currently set by omitting the property, but this is up to you.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|theme
|int
|Theme_DeviceDefault_Dialog
|android.R.style theme
|is24HourView
|boolean
|true
|Use a 24 hour clock
On Lollipop and upwards the date and time pickers changed to calendar and radial pickers. If you want to use spinners (for example to use
minuteInterval), use a built-in android.R.style theme that shows a date and time picker with spinners or read up here how to customize this.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
var myDate = new Date(); // From model.
cordova.plugins.DateTimePicker.show({
mode: "date",
date: myDate,
success: function(newDate) {
// Handle new date.
console.info(newDate);
myDate = newDate;
}
});
}
hide()
Hide the date time picker.
If the picker is currently being shown and a cancel-callback was provided in the options, the callback will be called when the picker is hidden.
cordova.plugins.DateTimePicker.hide();
For a list of all changes see here.
cordova-android@8.0.0
cordova-plugin-androidx.
cordova-android@9.0.0
<preference name="AndroidXEnabled" value="true" /> to be added to
config.xml.
cordova-android@10.0.0
cordova-ios@5.1.1