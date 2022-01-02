Cordova Plugin for showing a native date, time or datetime picker.

Installation

cordova plugin add skwas-cordova-plugin-datetimepicker

or for latest

cordova plugin add https://github.com/skwasjer/skwas-cordova-plugin-datetimepicker.git

Supported platforms

Android 4.4 and higher

iOS 9 and higher

Methods

show

show(options)

Show the plugin with specified options.

show(options, successCallback, errorCallback)

Show the plugin with specified options and callbacks.

This was the original way to call the plugin, and is kept for compatibility.

Note: The successCallback and errorCallback respectively will be ignored if the success or error callback is provided on the options argument.

Options

Name Type Default Android iOS mode String date date , time , datetime date , time , datetime The display mode date Date required required The initial date to display allowOldDates boolean true Allow older dates to be selected allowFutureDates boolean true Allow future dates to be selected minDate Date Set the minimum date that can be selected maxDate Date Set the maximum date that can be selected minuteInterval int 1 >= Honeycomb For minute spinner the number of minutes per step locale String (user default) - The locale to use for text and date/time okText String (os default) The text to use for the ok button cancelText String (os default) The text to use for the cancel button clearText String The text to use for the clear button titleText String Depends on theme The text to use for the dialog title success Function(date) - The success callback cancel Function() - The cancel callback error Function(err) - The error callback android Object {} optional ignored Android specific options

When providing the clearText property, an extra button is shown with intent to clear the current date. When the user taps this button, the success callback will be called with an undefined date. From a UI perspective, this button should be hidden by application code when no date is currently set by omitting the property, but this is up to you.

Android options

Name Type Default Description theme int Theme_DeviceDefault_Dialog android.R.style theme is24HourView boolean true Use a 24 hour clock

On Lollipop and upwards the date and time pickers changed to calendar and radial pickers. If you want to use spinners (for example to use minuteInterval ), use a built-in android.R.style theme that shows a date and time picker with spinners or read up here how to customize this.

Example

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { var myDate = new Date (); cordova.plugins.DateTimePicker.show({ mode : "date" , date : myDate, success : function ( newDate ) { console .info(newDate); myDate = newDate; } }); }

hide

hide()

Hide the date time picker.

If the picker is currently being shown and a cancel-callback was provided in the options, the callback will be called when the picker is hidden.

Example

cordova.plugins.DateTimePicker.hide();

Changelog

For a list of all changes see here.

Build requirements

Cordova 8 or higher

Android: Android SDK AndroidX support must be enabled: cordova-android@8.0.0

Requires additional plugin cordova-plugin-androidx . cordova-android@9.0.0

Requires <preference name="AndroidXEnabled" value="true" /> to be added to config.xml . cordova-android@10.0.0

AndroidX is enabled by default.

Xcode 11 or higher (iOS) >= cordova-ios@5.1.1

Node 10.x or higher

Contributors