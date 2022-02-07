openbase logo
Readme

npm


sku

Front-end development toolkit, powered by Webpack, Babel, CSS Modules, Less, ESLint, Prettier, Jest and Storybook.

Quickly get up and running with a zero-config development environment, or optionally add minimal config when needed. Designed for usage with braid-design-system, although this isn't a requirement.

This tool is heavily inspired by other work, most notably:

WARNING: While this software is open source, its primary purpose is to improve consistency, cross-team collaboration and code quality at SEEK. As a result, it’s likely that we will introduce more breaking API changes to this project than you’ll find in its alternatives.

Getting Started

Create a new project and start a local development environment:

$ npx sku init my-app
$ cd my-app
$ npm start

Don't have npx?

$ npm install -g npx

Documentation

Contributing

Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md. If you're planning to change the public API, please open a new issue and follow the provided RFC template in the GitHub issue template.

License

MIT License

