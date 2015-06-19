skrollr plugin for hash navigation.

Documentation

In case you want to use hash links, e.g. <a href="#section-about">About</a> you need to know the following:

If you animate top , margin-top or anything that moves the element up/down, the browser won't be able to jump to the correct position and you may end up somewhere else

But we've got you covered. Download the dist/skrollr.menu.min.js file and include it right after the skrollr.min.js file. Then you need to call skrollr.menu.init(s) passing the skrollr instance as first parameter and optionally some options. Here's a full example.

var s = skrollr.init( ); skrollr.menu.init(s, { animate : true , easing : 'sqrt' , scale : 2 , duration : function ( currentTop, targetTop ) { return 500 ; }, handleLink : function ( link ) { return 400 ; }, complexLinks : false , change : function ( newHash, newTopPosition ) { }, updateUrl : false });

And in order to fix the problem with the wrong offset, you are able to specify the target scroll position right at the link, e.g.

< a href = "#section-about" data-menu-top = "500" > About </ a >

This link will cause the page to scroll to 500 . But you should let the the href point to the actual target because if skrollr or js are disabled, the links will still work.

As of skrollr-menu 0.1.10 you can also use percentage offsets by appending a p to the number. E.g. data-menu-top="75p" will scroll down 75% of the viewport height.

Offsets

When you don't want the target element to be perfectly aligned with the top of the viewport (that's what the browser does), then you can use data-menu-offset on the target element to specify an offset from the top.

For example when you have a fixed navigation with a height of 100px , then you probably want skrollr-menu to put the element at least 100px from the top in order to not disappear behind the nav.

< section id = "kittens" data-menu-offset = "-100" > < h1 > If it fits, I sits </ h1 > < p > Some text about felines (the internet loves felines). </ p > </ section >

Note how the offset is negative, because we want to scroll down 100px less than normal. Or in other words, we want to stop 100px before the element. Positive values work the opposite way (scroll farther than usual).

If you want skrollr-menu to ignore some of the hash links add an empty data-menu-ignore attribute.

Programmatically triggering a click

If you want to click one of the menu links programmatically, simply pass the link DOM element to the skrollr.menu.click function. Skrollr menu has to be initialized first!

var link = document .querySelector( 'a' ); skrollr.menu.click(link);

Per-link duration

Instead of using the duration option, you can also specify a duration per-link by using the data-menu-duration attribute.

< a href = "#awesome" data-menu-duration = "5000" > #awesome over 5 seconds </ a >

Changelog

Fixed issue with clicking elements which get removed from the DOM (#77)

Added updateUrl option (#75).

Added data-menu-ignore support (#7, #64).

Added a change event which triggers before jumping to a new position / changing the hash (#61).

event which triggers before jumping to a new position / changing the hash (#61). Call this 1.0.0 already...

Added data-menu-duration attribute (#57).

Added the complexLinks option (#55).

Fixed issue with jumping to hash when page was loaded, but no link to the hash exists #(54)

Added skrollr.menu.click

Fixed links not working inside SVG elements (#37)

Added support for percentage offsets in data-menu-top (#20)

Added scale option (#23)

Added handleLink function option (#24)

Use skrollr.addEvent instead of addEventListener in order to have the events removed when skrollr gets destroyed (#21)

Don't jump to the hash on page load, only after init is called (#8, #12, #19)

The duration option now also accepts a function to dynamically calculate the duration based on how far the animation will scroll (#9).

When clicking on a link, change the hash in the url (#3). With back-button functionality.

Also, when entering the website with a hash inside the url, jump to it.

Only listen to left click (#2).

Added data-menu-offset (see documentation).

Made the plugin work again (stupid regression from 0.1.1).

Handle the case when the clicked link doesn't have a href attribute at all.