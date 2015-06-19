skrollr plugin for hash navigation.
In case you want to use hash links, e.g.
<a href="#section-about">About</a> you need to know the following:
top,
margin-top or anything that moves the element up/down, the browser won't be able to jump to the correct position and you may end up somewhere else
But we've got you covered. Download the
dist/skrollr.menu.min.js file and include it right after the
skrollr.min.js file. Then you need to call
skrollr.menu.init(s) passing the skrollr instance as first parameter and optionally some options. Here's a full example.
var s = skrollr.init(/*other stuff*/);
//The options (second parameter) are all optional. The values shown are the default values.
skrollr.menu.init(s, {
//skrollr will smoothly animate to the new position using `animateTo`.
animate: true,
//The easing function to use.
easing: 'sqrt',
//Multiply your data-[offset] values so they match those set in skrollr.init
scale: 2,
//How long the animation should take in ms.
duration: function(currentTop, targetTop) {
//By default, the duration is hardcoded at 500ms.
return 500;
//But you could calculate a value based on the current scroll position (`currentTop`) and the target scroll position (`targetTop`).
//return Math.abs(currentTop - targetTop) * 10;
},
//If you pass a handleLink function you'll disable `data-menu-top` and `data-menu-offset`.
//You are in control where skrollr will scroll to. You get the clicked link as a parameter and are expected to return a number.
handleLink: function(link) {
return 400;//Hardcoding 400 doesn't make much sense.
},
//By default skrollr-menu will only react to links whose href attribute contains a hash and nothing more, e.g. `href="#foo"`.
//If you enable `complexLinks`, skrollr-menu also reacts to absolute and relative URLs which have a hash part.
//The following will all work (if the user is on the correct page):
//http://example.com/currentPage/#foo
//http://example.com/currentDir/currentPage.html?foo=bar#foo
///?foo=bar#foo
complexLinks: false,
//This event is triggered right before we jump/animate to a new hash.
change: function(newHash, newTopPosition) {
//Do stuff
},
//Add hash link (e.g. `#foo`) to URL or not.
updateUrl: false //defaults to `true`.
});
And in order to fix the problem with the wrong offset, you are able to specify the target scroll position right at the link, e.g.
<a href="#section-about" data-menu-top="500">About</a>
This link will cause the page to scroll to
500. But you should let the the href point to the actual target because if skrollr or js are disabled, the links will still work.
As of skrollr-menu
0.1.10 you can also use percentage offsets by appending a
p to the number. E.g.
data-menu-top="75p" will scroll down 75% of the viewport height.
When you don't want the target element to be perfectly aligned with the top of the viewport (that's what the browser does), then you can use
data-menu-offset on the target element to specify an offset from the top.
For example when you have a fixed navigation with a height of
100px, then you probably want skrollr-menu to put the element at least 100px from the top in order to not disappear behind the nav.
<section id="kittens" data-menu-offset="-100">
<h1>If it fits, I sits</h1>
<p>Some text about felines (the internet loves felines).</p>
</section>
Note how the offset is negative, because we want to scroll down
100px less than normal. Or in other words, we want to stop
100px before the element. Positive values work the opposite way (scroll farther than usual).
If you want skrollr-menu to ignore some of the hash links add an empty
data-menu-ignore attribute.
If you want to click one of the menu links programmatically, simply pass the link DOM element to the
skrollr.menu.click function. Skrollr menu has to be initialized first!
var link = document.querySelector('a');
skrollr.menu.click(link);
Instead of using the
duration option, you can also specify a duration per-link by using the
data-menu-duration attribute.
<a href="#awesome" data-menu-duration="5000">#awesome over 5 seconds</a>
updateUrl option (#75).
data-menu-ignore support (#7, #64).
change event which triggers before jumping to a new position / changing the hash (#61).
data-menu-duration attribute (#57).
complexLinks option (#55).
skrollr.menu.click
data-menu-top (#20)
scale option (#23)
handleLink function option (#24)
skrollr.addEvent instead of
addEventListener in order to have the events removed when skrollr gets destroyed (#21)
duration option now also accepts a function to dynamically calculate the duration based on how far the animation will scroll (#9).
data-menu-offset (see documentation).
href attribute at all.