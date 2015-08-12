skrollr hasn't been under active development since about September 2014 (check out the contributions graphs on https://github.com/Prinzhorn/skrollr/graphs/contributors) and I don't have any plans for doing major changes to it. Please consider this before using skrollr in production as problems with new browser versions, especially on mobile, will most definitely surface. To be honest, mobile support always sucked (because mobile browsers are hard) and you shouldn't compromise UX for some fancy UI effects. Ever.
Stand-alone parallax scrolling JavaScript library for mobile (Android, iOS, etc.) and desktop in about 12k minified.
Designer friendly. No JavaScript skills needed. Just plain CSS and HTML.
Actually, skrollr is much more than "just" parallax scrolling. It's a full-fledged scrolling animation library. In fact, you can use it and still have no parallax scrolling at all. But I wanted to sound hip and use some buzz-words. By the way, skrollr leverages HTML5 and CSS3 ;-)
First of all: look at the examples and read the source ;-). This might give you a feeling of how stuff works and you can see how some patterns can be implemented.
skrollr allows you to animate any CSS property of any element depending on the horizontal scrollbar position. All you need to do is define key frames for each element at certain points in top scroll offset.
Other libraries require you to write JavaScript in order to define your animations. This introduces two main problems:
With skrollr, you put the definition of your key frames right where they belong (to the element) using a syntax you already know (plain CSS).
If you would rather have the keyframes inside a separate file, take a look at skrollr-stylesheets.
If you prefer to use JavaScript to define your animations make sure to take a look at ScrollMagic. It depends on both jQuery and the Greensock Animation Platform (GSAP) and gives you full control over every detail of your animations.
First of all you want to include the
skrollr.min.js file at the bottom of your document (right before the closing
</body>) and then call
skrollr.init(). Or you can place it inside the
<head> if you want to, but make sure to call
init() once the document has been loaded (e.g. jQuery's
ready event or even
window.onload).
<script type="text/javascript" src="skrollr.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var s = skrollr.init();
</script>
</body>
If you are using require.js to structure your project, you can use skrollr as a module as well.
require(['skrollr'], function(skrollr){
var s = skrollr.init();
});
If you're familiar with CSS, you already know the
style attribute. In order to create an animation you would need several, at least two, of them. That's what skrollr does. You use the HTML5
data- attributes to define multiple sets of styles (we call each of them keyframe) and skrollr interpolates between them.
div starting at
#00f when the scrollbar is at the top and ending with
#f00 when the user scrolled 500 pixels down
<div data-0="background-color:rgb(0,0,255);" data-500="background-color:rgb(255,0,0);">WOOOT</div>
forceHeight option.
#00f or
#0000ff. You need to use
rgb or
hsl and explicitly decide which color space you want because they result in different animations (HSL is much cooler most of the time). Don't worry, the IE plugin teaches IE < 9 to display
rgb and
hsl correctly.
<div data-0="background-color:rgb(0,0,255);transform:rotate(0deg);" data-500="background-color:rgb(255,0,0);transform:rotate(360deg);">WOOOT</div>
<div data-0="background-color:rgb(0,0,255);transform[bounce]:rotate(0deg);" data-500="background-color:rgb(255,0,0);transform[bounce]:rotate(360deg);">WOOOT</div>
easings options.
Now you may have noticed that using
500 as a keyframe position is kind of random and the look depends on your browser size.
<div data-0="background-color:rgb(0,0,255);transform[bounce]:rotate(0deg);" data-top="background-color:rgb(255,0,0);transform[bounce]:rotate(360deg);">WOOOT</div>
That's the end of this short intro. The following sections will explain some more things in detail.
If you're not a fan of
data-attributes or if you're planning a big website where you want a better and more flexible structure, take a look at skrollr-stylesheets.
Starting with version 0.5.0 skrollr officially supports mobile browsers including Android and iOS. Furthermore, mobile support has been rewritten from scratch for skrollr 0.6.0.
(If you're not interested in the details, just scroll down a bit to see what you need to do for mobile support.)
Some words on why this is an important milestone and why others failed: Mobile browsers try to save battery wherever they can. That's why mobile browsers delay the execution of JavaScript while you are scrolling. iOS in particular does this very aggressively and completely stops JavaScript. In short, that's the reason why many scrolling libraries either don't work on mobile devices or they come with their own scrollbar which is a usability nightmare on desktop. It was an important requirement while I developed skrollr that I don't force you to scroll the way I want it. skrollr on desktop uses a native scrollbar and you can scroll the way you want to (keyboard, mouse, etc.).
You just told me it doesn't work on mobile, but why does it? The answer is simple. When using skrollr on mobile you don't actually scroll. When detecting a mobile browser, skrollr disables native scrolling and instead listens for touch events and moves the content (more specific the
#skrollr-body element) using CSS transforms.
Starting with skrollr 0.6.0 there's just one thing you need to do: Include an element on your page with the id
skrollr-body. That's the element we move in order to fake scrolling. The only case where you don't need a
#skrollr-body is when using
position:fixed exclusively. In fact, the skrollr website doesn't include a
#skrollr-body element. If you need both fixed and non-fixed (i.e. static) elements, put the static ones inside the
#skrollr-body element.
Or to put it differently: On mobile the
skrollr-body element is moved using CSS transforms. You can't have
position:fixed or
background-attachment:fixed inside elements which use CSS transforms as per CSS spec (http://meyerweb.com/eric/thoughts/2011/09/12/un-fixing-fixed-elements-with-css-transforms/). That's why those elements need to be outside of the
skrollr-body element.
The
skrollr-body element might be configured within the init-options.
Starting with
0.6.22 there's experimental AMD support. Please note that only skrollr core has AMD support so far. We will update the plugins in the future.
require(['skrollr'], function(skrollr){
skrollr.init();
});
Being only able to define key frames in absolute values is simply insufficient for some cases. For example, if you don't know exactly where an element will be in the document. That's why there are two modes for key frames, namely
absolute and
relative mode.
The key frames are defined as absolute values describing how much the document has been scrolled down.
The syntax is
data-[offset]-[anchor], where
offset can be any integer (0 is default) and
anchor can be either
start (default) or
end. Either
offset or
anchor can be omitted in some situations. Here are some examples of key frames and their meaning.
data-0 =
data-start =
data-0-start: When the scroll top is 0.
data-100 =
data-100-start: When the scroll top is 100.
data--100 =
data--100-start: When the scroll top is -100 (sounds like nonsense, but keep in mind that interpolation will be relative to this point).
data-end =
data-0-end: When offset is 0, but counting from the bottom of the document instead of from the top. In short: when you reach the bottom of the page.
data-100-end: 100px before we reach the bottom.
data--100-end: 100px after we reach the bottom (again, it's up to you whether you need it).
Instead of defining key frames relative to the document (i.e. absolute), we are able to define them depending on the position of any element in relation to the viewport.
The syntax is
data-[offset]-(viewport-anchor)-[element-anchor], where
offset can again be any integer and defaults to 0. Both
viewport-anchor (mandatory) and
element-anchor (optional) can be one of
top,
center or
bottom. If
element-anchor is omitted, the value of
viewport-anchor will be taken (just like with background-position). Here are some examples of key frames and their meaning.
data-top =
data-0-top =
data-top-top =
data-0-top-top: When the element's top is aligned with the top of the viewport.
data-100-top =
data-100-top-top: When the element's top is 100px above the top of the viewport.
data--100-top =
data--100-top-top: When the element's top is 100px below the top of the viewport.
data-top-bottom =
data-0-top-bottom: When the bottom of the element is at the top of the viewport (it's just not visible).
data-center-center =
data-0-center-center: When the element is at the center of the viewport.
data-bottom-center =
data-0-bottom-center: When the element's center is at the bottom of the viewport, thus the upper half of the element is visible.
By default the keyframes are triggered by the position of the element where the keyframes are described. However there are times when the position of a second element should trigger the first element's keyframes. The
data-anchor-target attribute can be used in these cases. The
data-anchor-target attribute accepts any CSS selector and the position of the first element on the page matching the selector will be used to trigger keyframes on the element where the attribute is defined.
data-anchor-target requires IE 8 or greater.
Examples:
<div data-anchor-target="#foo"
> will have it's keyframes tiggered by the position of the
#foo element. Any CSS selector can be used, i.e
data-anchor-target=".bar:not(.bacon) ~ span > a[href]"
Note: If you need to support IE 7, then you may only use IDs as
anchor-targets, i.e.
#foo. The IE plugin maps
querySelector to
getElementById.
Here's an infographic for better understanding of anchors (click to open PDF):
Important: All those values will be calculated up-front and transformed to
absolute mode. So if either the element's box height changes (height, padding, border) or the elements position within the document, you probably need to call
refresh() (see documentation in JavaScript section below). Window resizing is handled by skrollr.
All offsets shown above are given in absolute pixel values, e.g.
data-300 for
300px from the top or
data-13-top-bottom for a
13px offset to the
top-bottom anchor. As of skrollr
0.6.13 you can also have offsets as percentages of the viewport by appending a
p to the number. For example
data-75p for when you scrolled down
75% of the viewport or
data-10p-center to have a
10% offset from the
center anchor.
I was lying to you. The syntax for absolute mode is not
data-[offset]-[anchor] and for relative mode it's not
data-[offset]-(viewport-anchor)-[element-anchor]. In both cases,
offset can be preceded by a constant which can be passed to the
init method. The name of the constant needs to be preceded with an underscore.
Example:
skrollr.init({
constants: {
foobar: 1337
}
});
<div data-_foobar="left:0%;" data-_foobar--100="left:50%;" data-_foobar-100="left:100%;"></div>
<!--Equal to-->
<div data-1337="left:0%;" data-1237="left:50%;" data-1437="left:100%;"></div>
Valid characters for a constant are
[a-z0-9_].
Starting with skrollr
0.6.19 the word "constants" doesn't quite fit anymore, but who cares.
You can now use functions and percentages as constants. They are automatically evaluated when the window is resized or if you call
refresh.
skrollr.init({
constants: {
foo: function() {
//Note: you can access the skrollr instance with `this` for things like `this.relativeToAbsolute`
return Math.random() * 100;//trolololol
},
vh: '100p'
}
});
skrollr will add a
skrollr class to the
HTML element when calling
init and will remove a
no-skrollr class if present. Additionally, it will add a
skrollr-desktop or
skrollr-mobile class depending on which it detects. This allows fallback CSS rules to create a good user experience on unsupported devices or when JavaScript or skrollr are disabled.
All elements under skrollr's control (elements with appropriate data-attributes) will get the
skrollable class. In addition, we add either the
skrollable-before,
skrollable-between or
skrollable-after class, depending on whether the current scroll position is before, between or after the first/last (smallest/largest) keyframe of an element.
Starting with skrollr 0.6.24 you can also animate attribute and not just style properties. This is especially a big thing because in the SVG world many properties are implemented as attributes and not in CSS. Animating an attribute couldn't be simplier, just prefix the property with an
@ symbol!
<polygon
points='426,720 -200,720 -200,0 955,0'
data-0="@points:426,720 -200,720 -200,0 955,0"
data-500="@points:380,720 -200,720 -200,0 1302,0">
</polygon>
Note: as always, skrollr doesn't do any magic. It doesn't understand what a polygon or points are. It's only interpolating numbers, that's it. So make sure you have the same number of numbers in your keyframes (8 in this case).
Imagine the following animation
<div data-100="left:0%;" data-200="top:0%;" data-300="left:50%;" data-400="top:50%;"></div>
One could expect
left to have a value of
25% at keyframe
200. That is not the case. By design, skrollr only interpolates values between key frames which are direct neighbors. What actually happens is that skrollr internally fills out all holes once from left and then from right. So the above is equivalent to
<div data-100="left:0%;top:0%;" data-200="left:0%;top:0%;" data-300="left:50%;top:0%;" data-400="left:50%;top:50%;"></div>
The reason why skrollr is so lightweight and powerful is because it literally interpolates every number it can find. If you want to prevent some side effect, you can suppress interpolation for a specific value by prepending an exclamation point.
Example:
<!-- This will get your image url f***** up because there's no "kitten1.4561799.jpg" and the like -->
<div data-0="background-image:url(kitten1.jpg);" data-100="background-image:url(kitten2.jpg)"></div>
<!-- Better -->
<div data-0="background-image:!url(kitten1.jpg);" data-100="background-image:!url(kitten2.jpg)"></div>
Note: The values for both keyframes (if they contain a number) need to be prefixed if you want to avoid skrollr throwing an exception at you!
There are some limitations of skrollr you should be aware of.
0 needs a unit. It's not possible to animate from
5% to
100px. skrollr won't complain, but results are undefined.
margin:0 0 0 0; are only possible for the same number of values.
margin:0px 0px 0px 0px; to
margin:0px 100px 50px 3px; is fine, but not
margin:10px; to
margin:5px 10px;.
rotate(0deg) scale(1) to
rotate(1000deg) scale(5) is fine.
rgb(),
rgba(),
hsl() and
hsla(). Don't worry, there's a skrollr plugin for IE < 9 to support
hsl() (without "a"!) and to fall rgba back to rgb.
hsl() to
hsl() or
hsla() is fine, but not
rgb() to
hsl(). Which makes sense, because animating from the same colors in rgb space and in hsl space results in different animations (hsl gives you the nice rainbow stuff).
But feel free to send in a pull request to fix any of them. Just keep in mind that keeping skrollr as lightweight as possible has high priority.
On the JavaScript part there's not much to do (you can, if you want to!). So if you only know CSS and HTML, perfect.
All there is to do is to call
skrollr.init([options]); which returns an instance of the singleton skrollr class. Subsequent calls to
init() will just return the same skrollr instance again.
Possible options for
init() are
Smooth scrolling smoothens your animations. When you scroll down 50 pixels, the animations will transition instead of jumping to the new position.
The global setting can be overridden per element by setting
data-smooth-scrolling to
on or
off.
The number of milliseconds the animations run after the scroll position changed the last time.
An object containing integers as values. The keys can contain
[a-z0-9_]. They do not need a leading underscore.
Example:
data-_myconst-200 and
skrollr.init({constants: {myconst: 300}}) result in
data-500.
By default, skrollr uses the largest key frame and makes document height + viewport height this high, thus the max possible scroll top offset. If your animation runs too fast or too slow, just adjust the scale value.
scale only affects keyframes in absolute mode.
When
forceHeight is set to false,
scale is ignored.
scale affects
constants as well.
scale does only affect key frames in absolute mode, e.g.
data-500 but not
data-top.
###forceHeight=true
true: Make sure the document is high enough that all key frames fit inside. Example: You use
data-1000, but the content only makes the document 500px high. skrollr will ensure that you can scroll down the whole 1000px. Or if you use relative mode, e.g.
data-top-bottom, skrollr will make sure the bottom of the element can actually reach the top of the viewport.
false: Don't manipulate the document and just keep the natural scrollbar.
###mobileCheck=function() {...}
This option allows you to pass a function to skrollr overwriting the check for mobile devices. The function should return
true when mobile scrolling should be used and
false if not.
The default looks like this
function() {
return (/Android|iPhone|iPad|iPod|BlackBerry/i).test(navigator.userAgent || navigator.vendor || window.opera);
}
The amount of deceleration for momentum scrolling on mobile devices. This options tells skrollr how fast or slow you want the scrolling to stop after the user lifted his finger.
Set it to
1 to disable momentum scrolling.
This option allows you to override the default id-selector used for supporting mobile browsers. It might come in handy when the element in question already has a assigned id or if you would like to define more then one skrollrBody depending on preceding JavaScript-logic.
This option specifies how to handle animations when the scroll position is outside the range on the keyframes (i.e. before the first or after the last keyframe).
One of three options are possible
set (default): When before/after the first/last keyframe, apply the styles of the first/last keyframe to the element.
ease: Same as set, but the values will be transformed using the given easing function.
reset: When before/after the first/last keyframe, apply the styles which the element had before skrollr did anything. This means resetting the class attribute as well as removing all styles which have been applied to the
style property. This means the element won't have any
skrollable-* CSS classes.
Example:
Given the following element with two keyframes
<div data-1000="left:0%;top:0%;" data-2000="left:50%;top:100%;" style="left:-100%;" class="section"></div>
and the following easing function which always returns
0.5 (I know it's pointless, but it's just an example. A real world example would be an easing function that represents a curve and starts somewhere between
0 and
1, but not at
1)
function(p) {
return 0.5;
}
and imagine the scrollbar is at
237, which is below the first keyframe which is at
1000.
set will result in
<div style="left:0%;top:0%;" class="section skrollable skrollable-before"></div> which is plain
data-1000.
ease will result in
<div style="left:25%;top:50%;" class="section skrollable skrollable-before"></div> which is
0.5 * data-1000.
reset will result in
<div style="left:-100%;" class="section"></div> which is what the element originally had. Note how
top is missing.
A listener function that gets called each time right before we render everything. The function will be passed an object with the following properties:
{
curTop: 10, //the current scroll top offset
lastTop: 0, //the top value of last time
maxTop: 100, //the max value you can scroll to. curTop/maxTop will give you the current progress.
direction: 'down' //either up or down
}
Returning
false will prevent rendering.
A listener function that gets called right after we finished rendering everything. The function will be passed with the same parameters as
beforerender.
Example
skrollr.init({
render: function(data) {
//Log the current scroll position.
console.log(data.curTop);
}
});
Experimental
In order to receive
keyframe events from an element, add the
data-emit-events attribute to the element. The keyframe function will be called with three arguments
element that passed the keyframe.
name of the keyframe, camel-cased (see example).
direction the user is scrolling.
Example:
<div
data-500="..."
data-top-bottom="..."
data-_offset-center="..."
data-emit-events
>
Some content
</div>
skrollr.init({
keyframe: function(element, name, direction) {
//name will be one of data500, dataTopBottom, data_offsetCenter
}
});
Note: this is experimental, expect the API to change! Originally I wanted to emit the events right on the element, so you could do this
//Wouldn't this be nice?
document.querySelector('#foo').addEventListener('skrollr.dataTopBottom.up', function() {
//#foo just passed the data-top-bottom keyframe while scrolling up
}, false)
but IE.
An object defining new easing functions or overwriting existing ones. Easing functions get just one argument, which is a value between 0 and 1 (the percentage of how much of the animation is done). The function should return a value between 0 and 1 as well, but for some easings a value less than 0 or greater than 1 is just fine.
An easing function basically transforms the timeline for an animation. When the animation should be 50% done, you can transform it to be 90% done or whatever your function does.
Example:
skrollr.init({
easing: {
//This easing will sure drive you crazy
wtf: Math.random,
inverted: function(p) {
return 1 - p;
}
}
});
You can now use the easing functions like any other.
skrollr ships with some built in functions:
Custom easing
t5*(p*p*p*p*p) + t4*(p*p*p*p) + t3*(p*p*p) + t2*(p*p) + t*p
Example shown with the values for easeOutElasticBig
easeOutElasticBig: function(p) {
return 56*(p*p*p*p*p) - 175*(p*p*p*p) + 200*(p*p*p) - 100*(p*p) + 20*p;
}
Returns the skrollr instance if
init() has been called before or
undefined.
Calling
init() returns an instance of skrollr which exposes a public api.
Reparses all given
elements. You can pass a single element or an array-like element (Array, NodeList or jQuery object)
Useful when
relative mode change and need to be updated.
When no
elements are given, all elements in the document will be parsed again. In fact, when calling
skrollr.init() skrollr uses
refresh() without parameters internally.
Time consuming operations, should not be called on every rendering.
Returns an integer which represents the absolute scroll position which correlates to the relative anchor.
element must be a DOM element.
viewportAnchor and
elementAnchor must be one of
top,
center or
bottom
Example:
var offset = s.relativeToAbsolute(document.getElementById('foo'), 'top', 'bottom');
//offset contains the scroll position at which #foo's bottom is at the top of the viewport.
//If you now use setScrollTop(offset) or animateTo(offset) #foo's bottom will be perfectly aligned with the top of the viewport. Yay.
Returns the current scroll offset in pixels. Normalizes different browser quirks and handles mobile scrolling.
Returns the number of pixels that can be scrolled down in total. If
forceHeight is true, that's usually the largest keyframe. Otherwise it's the height of the document minus the viewport height.
Sets the top offset using
window.scrollTo(0, top) on desktop or updating the internal state in case of mobile scrolling.
When
force is set to
true, skrollr will jump to the new position without any kind of transition. By default, the global
smoothScrolling setting applies.
Returns if skrollr runs in mobile mode (see also
mobileCheck option).
Animates the scroll position from current position to
top. Possible
options are
How long the animation should run in milliseconds. The default is
1000 or one second.
The name of an easing function. The same functions can be used as for property animations. Default is
linear .
A function to be called after the animation finished. When you pass a
top value, which is the same as the current, then the function will be called immediately. The function gets a boolean argument
interrupted which indicates if the animation was interrupted by
stopAnimateTo or finished to the end.
Stops the animation and calls the
done callback passing
true as
interrupted arguments.
Returns if an animation caused by animateTo is running.
Set a listener function for one of the events described in the options section (beforerender, render, keyframe). Only one listener can be attached at a given time. This method overwrites the current listener, if any.
Removes the listener for the given event.
Destroys skrollr. All
class and
style attributes will be set to the values they had before.
See HISTORY.md.