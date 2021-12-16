See the Authors section for more information.
SkipTo is a replacement for your old classic "Skip To Main Content" link, (so please use it as such)! The SkipTo script creates a drop-down menu consisting of the links to important landmarks and headings on a given web page identified by the author. Once installed and configured, the menu makes it easier for keyboard and screen reader users to quickly jump to the desired region of a page by simply choosing it from the list of options.
There are two main ways to use the menu button for SkipTo in a page. In the default configuration the menu button is always visible making it useful to everyone to easily find and navigate to the important content regions identified by the author. This is similar to how curb cuts help more than just people using wheelchairs. It is also easier for people using voice recognition to activate the button using the "click skip to content" command and use similar voice commands to activate SkipTo menu items. The "popup" option is the more traditional approach to fulfilling the "bypass bocks" requirement of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, but this option makes the feature less visible to people who might benefit.
NOTE: Popup menu button option is available through configuration of SkipTo when it is loaded.
Access keys work just like regular shortcut keys except that they need a browser-specific modifier key in order to work. For example, to use the "SkipTo" access key, you would press the modifier key + the access key ("0" is the default accesskey). A list for how this would work in most popular browsers and operating systems.
NOTE: Browsers on iOS and iPadOS devices support
accesskey to move focus to the menu button, but do not support the menu button keyboard commands to use the menu at this time. Browsers on Android devices do not support
accesskeys at this time.
All you need are either skipto.js or skipto.min.js from the "downloads/js" directory. Please note that skipto.min.js is a minified (a lighter version) of the script. If you would like to be able to debug your production-ready script, include the provided skipto.min.js.map file as well.
Copy the
skipto.js or
skipto.min.js to the file system of your web server and reference it from your web page or templates using a
script tag, as follows:
<script src="https://[path to Javascript files]/skipto.min.js"></script>
The easiest way is to include a reference to
skipto.min.js on your HTML page or template is through the CDN service, as follows:
<script src="https://paypal.github.io/skipto/downloads/js/skipto.min.js"></script>
NOTE: CDN referenced files may not be available to computers behind firewall protected networks.
Joomla 4.0 includes skipto as a default plugin
All settings have a default value, a configuration object can be used to change the default values.
button element
The following options are useful for identify where the menu will be in the DOM structure of the page and which elements will be used as the container for the menu button. The options are of type
string.
|Property
|default
|Description
displayOption
|'static'
|Values of
static,
fixed or
popup are defined. The value
static the button is always visible, the value
fixed the button is always visible at the top of the page even when the page scrolls, and the value
popup is used the button is initially not visible, but becomes visible when it receives focus.
accessKey
|'0'
|Accesskey provides a way to open the Skip To menu from anywhere on the page, the default is the number zero.
attachElement
|'header'
|A CSS selector for identifying which element to attach the menu button container. If the
header element is not present, it will use the
body element as the default.
containerElement
|'div'
|Element to use as a container for the button and the menu.
customClass
|none
|CSS class added to the container element. Can be used for customize styling of the button and menu with author supplied stylesheet.
containerRole
|none
|Optional landmark role added to a container element, if the container element is not within a landmark. Ideally the menu button is placed within the
banner landmark (e.g.
header element.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
positionLeft
|length
46%
|The position of the "Skip To Content" button from left margin.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
fontSize
|CSS font size
inherit
|Set the CSS
font-size using the configuration object.
fontFamily
|CSS font string
inherit
|Set the CSS
font-family using the configuration object.
The
landmarks and 'headings' options are CSS selectors used to identify the important landmarks and headings on the page for the purpose of keyboard navigation. The list of landmarks and headings should be relatively short, the more items the menu contains the more time the user will need to scan and navigate to the section they want to "skip to".
The options are of type
string.
|Property
|Default
|Description
landmarks
|'main, [role="main"], [role="search"], nav, [role="navigation"], aside, [role="complementary"]'
|A set of CSS selectors used by
querySelectorAll to get an array of landmark elements.
headings
|'main h1, [role="main"] h1, main h2, [role="main"] h2'
|A set of CSS selectors used by
querySelectorAll to get an array of heading elements.
A color theme sets all the color options defined by the theme. There is only one theme at this time.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
colorTheme
|string
default
|A predefined color scheme for skipTo, currently values 'default', 'illinois' and 'aria'
Color values must use CSS color values, for example
#8AF,
rgb(40, 50, 90),
#a0bf32,
blue.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
buttonTextColor
|Color
#1a1a1a
|Color of text for "Skip To Content" button.
buttonBackgroundColor
|Color
#eeeeee
|Background color of text for "Skip To Content" button.
focusBorderColor
|Color
#1a1a1a
|Border color for items with keyboard focus.
menuTextColor
|Color
#1a1a1a
|Menu text color
menuBackgroundColor
|Color
#dcdcdc
|Menu background color.
menuitemFocusTextColor
|Color
#eeeeee
|Menuitem text color when a menuitem has focus.
menuitemFocusBackgroundColor
|Color
#1a1a1a
|Menuitem text background when a menuitem has focus.
NOTE: Make sure colors meet the color contrast requirements of WCAG 2.1 for text
The inclusion of heading level shortcut keys and the more landmarks and more headings action buttons are enabled by default, but they can be disabled through configuration. The values are of type boolean.
|Property
|Default
|Description
enableActions
|'false'
|Enable ('true') or disable ('false') the action buttons in the menu. This should only be enabled if you feel the full heading and landmark strcuture of your pages would be useful for keyboard navigation. NOTE: Enabling this feature can result in long lists of headings or landmarks that may not be very useful to users.
enableHeadingLevelShortcuts
|'true'
|Enable ('true') or disable ('false') the heading levels on the heading menu items.
The text labels and messages can be updated through configuration to local language requirements.
The labels and messages can be localized for specific languages or updated to reflect custom selectors.
|Property
|Default
|Description
buttonLabel
|'Skip to Content'
|Change the label for the button.
buttonTooltip
|empty string
|Help message when accesskey is not defined.
buttonTooltipAccesskey
|'Accesskey is "$key"'
|Help message when an accesskey is defined.
accesskeyNotSupported
|empty string
|No longer used in tooltip.
The following properties were deprecated for a more descriptive title of "tooltip", which now has keyboard suport.
|Property
|Default
|Description
buttonTitle
|empty string
|Deprecated help message when accesskey is not defined, use
buttonTooltip instead.
buttonTitleAccesskey
|empty string
|Deprecated help message when an accesskey is defined, use
buttonTooltipAccesskey instead.
The labels and messages can be localized for specific languages or updated to reflect custom selectors.
|Property
|Default
|Description
menuLabel
|'Landmarks and Headings'
|Change the label for the menu.
landmarkGroupLabel
|'Landmarks'
|Menu group label for landmarks .
headingGroupLabel
|'Headings'
|Menu group label for headings.
mofnGroupLabel
|'$m of $n'
|Provides information on the number of items that are displayed and the total number of items in the document. The information is added to the landmark and heading group labels.
headingLevelLabel
|'Heading level'
|Used for
aria-label to improve labeling of heading menu items for screen reader users.
mainLabel
|'main'
|The label in the menu for
main landmarks
searchLabel
|'search'
|The label in the menu for
search landmarks
navLabel
|'navigation'
|The label in the menu for
navigation landmarks
asideLabel
|'aside'
|The label in the menu for
complementary landmarks
footerLabel
|'footer'
|The label in the menu for
contentinfo landmarks
headerLabel
|'header'
|The label in the menu for
banner landmarks
formLabel
|'form'
|The label in the menu for
form landmarks
msgNoLandmarksFound
|'No landmarks to skip to'
|Message for when no landmarks are found.
msgNoHeadingsFound
|'No main headings to skip to'
|Message for when no headings are found.
The labels and messages can be localized for specific languages or updated to reflect custom selectors.
|Property
|Default
|Description
menuLabel
|'Landmarks and Headings'
|Change the label for the menu.
landmarkImportantGroupLabel
|'Important Landmarks'
|Menu group label for
actionGroupLabel
|'Actions'
|The group label for the action menu items.
actionShowHeadingsHelp
|'Toggles between showing "All" and "Important" headings.'
|The value of the title attribute for the show headings action menu item.
actionShowImportantHeadingsLabel
|'Show Important Headings ($num)'
|The label for the menu item when the button action is to show "Important" headings.
actionShowAllHeadingsLabel
|'Show All headings ($num)'
|The label for the menu item when the button action is to show "All" headings.
actionShowLandmarksHelp
|'Toggles between showing "All" and "Important" landmarks.'
|The value of the title attribute for the show landmarks action menu item.
actionShowImportantLandmarksLabel
|'Show Important landmarks ($num)'
|The label for the menu item when the button action is to show "Important" landmarks.
actionShowAllLandmarksLabel
|'Show All landmarks ($num)'
|The label for the menu item when the button action is to show "All" landmarks.
actionShowImportantHeadingsAriaLabel
|'Show $num Important Headings'
|The
aria-label for the menu item when the button action is to show "Important" headings.
actionShowAllHeadingsAriaLabel
|'Show All $num headings'
|The
aria-label for the menu item when the button action is to show "All" headings.
actionShowImportantLandmarksAriaLabel
|'Show $num Important landmarks'
|The
aria-label for the menu item when the button action is to show "Important" landmarks.
actionShowAllLandmarksAriaLabel
|'Show All $num landmarks'
|The
aria-label for the menu item when the button action is to show "All" landmarks.
If have different requirements for your web site and include other heading levels as well as ARIA landmarks, you will need to provide a JSON object containing the necessary configuration parameters. The following is a sample configuration:
<script>
var SkipToConfig = {
'settings': {
'skipTo': {
landmarks: 'main, [role="main"], [role="search"], nav',
headings: 'main h1, main h2, main h3',
colorTheme: 'illinois'
}
}
};
</script>
The source code in this section is for developers to understand the HTML, classes and ids used in the SkipTo menu button and menu for use in custom styling.
<div
class="skip-to"
title='Keyboard Navigation Accesskey is "Alt+0"'
>
<!--
//
// Menu Button
//
-->
<button
aria-haspopup="true"
aria-expanded="true"
accesskey="0">
Skip To Content
</button>
<!--
//
// ARIA enabled menu
//
-->
<div role="menu">
<!--
//
// Landmark group label and menu items
//
-->
<div id="id-skip-to-group-landmarks-label"
role="separator">
Important Landmarks
</div>
<div role="group"
aria-labelledby="id-skip-to-group-landmarks-label" id="id-skip-to-group-landmarks">
<div role="menuitem"
class="landmark skip-to-main skipto-nesting-level-0"
data-id="1">
<span class="label">Main</span>
</div>
<div role="menuitem"
class="landmark skip-to-nav skipto-nesting-level-0"
data-id="2">
<span class="label">Navigation: SkipTo test pages</span>
</div>
<!--
... more menu items ...
-->
</div>
<!-- End Landmarks Group -->
<!--
//
// Heading group label and menu items
//
-->
<div id="id-skip-to-group-headings-label"
role="separator">
Important Headings
</div>
<div role="group"
aria-labelledby="id-skip-to-group-headings-label"
id="id-skip-to-group-headings">
<div role="menuitem"
class="heading skip-to-h1"
data-id="9"
data-level="1">
<span class="level"><span>1</span>)</span>
<span class="label">Example Content</span>
</div>
<div role="menuitem"
class="heading skip-to-h2"
data-id="10"
data-level="2">
<span class="level"><span>2</span>)</span>
<span class="label">Pastrami</span>
</div>
<!--
... more menu items ...
-->
</div>
<!-- End Headings Group -->
</div>
</div>
headerelement as the first child by default. If the
headerelement is not present, it will be attached as the first child of the
body element on the page. The attachment can be changed using the "attachElement" parameter.
.skip-to.MyCustomClass {
background: red;
left: 50px;
top: 50px;
}
You may feel slightly adventurous and decide to change some colors or even enhance the script with your changes. Once you do this, here is how you compile the skipTo script for production.
git clone https://github.com/paypal/skipto.git
cd skipto
sudo npm install grunt-cli -g
npm install
grunt
compiled with the necessary files in it.
Note: On Windows, build-win.bat runs npm install and grunt modules (Step 3). To successfully run, you must launch a Windows command prompt as an Admin (Ctrl+Shift+Enter) and then run build-win.bat from this command prompt.
If you would like to revert your local code repository to its initial state, simply run
grunt clean
from the root directory of your repository.
Please do not hesitate to raise issues and comment on Github if something doesn't work or you have ideas on how to improve the script.
Happy skipping!
Jon Gunderson https://github.com/jongund
Nicholas Hoyt https://github.com/nhoyt
Prem Nawaz Khan https://github.com/mpnkhan || @mpnkhan
Brian Teeman https://github.com/brianteeman
Victor Tsaran https://github.com/vick08 || @vick08
Ron Feathers https://github.com/rfeathers || @ronfeathers
Marc Kocher https://github.com/mdkocher || @marckocher
header: =>
banner
footer: =>
contentinfo
aside: =>
complementary
aria-busy="true" attribute to menu element when SkipTo is initialized and being updated with new menu items to support validators looking for required menu items for the
menu role.
aria-controls attribute to button element to reference the
id of the menu element as defined in the W3C ARIA Authoring practices for menu button pattern.
aria-describedby from button, since screen readers read the
accesskey information.
.label and
.level class so the inherited values from
[role="menuitem"] are not overridden as easily by other stylesheets used on a page.
buttonTitle and
buttonTitleWithAccesskey configuration properties.
skipto.min.js is now available from University of Illinois.
menuTextColor property.
displayOptions customization.
aria-label for action menu items to make the label screen reader friendly
aria-label to make the label more like a screen reader
aria-roledescription for labeling landmark roles in menu
Copyright 2021, PayPal and University of Illinois under the BSD license.