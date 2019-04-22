S3 adapter for receiving upstreams. Particularly useful for handling streaming multipart file uploads from the Skipper body parser.
$ npm install skipper-s3 --save
Also make sure you have skipper itself installed as your body parser. This is the default configuration in the Sails framework.
req.file('avatar')
.upload({
// Required
adapter: require('skipper-s3'),
key: 'thekyehthethaeiaghadkthtekey',
secret: 'AB2g1939eaGAdesoccertournament',
bucket: 'my_stuff',
// Optional
token: 'temporary_sts_creds'
}, function whenDone(err, uploadedFiles) {
if (err) {
return res.serverError(err);
}
return res.ok({
files: uploadedFiles,
textParams: req.params.all()
});
});
For more detailed usage information and a full list of available options, see the Skipper docs, especially the section on "Uploading to S3".
See ROADMAP.md.
Also be sure to check out ROADMAP.md in the Skipper repo.
To run the tests:
git clone git@github.com:balderdashy/skipper-s3.git
cd skipper-s3
npm install
KEY=your_aws_access_key SECRET=your_aws_access_secret BUCKET=your_s3_bucket npm test
Please don't check in your aws credentials :)
MIT © 2013, 2014-
Mike McNeil, Balderdash & contributors
See
LICENSE.md.
This module is part of the Sails framework, and is free and open-source under the MIT License.