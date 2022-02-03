skinview3d

Three.js powered Minecraft skin viewer.

Features

1.8 Skins

HD Skins

Capes

Ears

Elytras

Slim Arms Automatic model detection (Slim / Default)



Usage

Example of using skinview3d

< canvas id = "skin_container" > </ canvas > < script > let skinViewer = new skinview3d.SkinViewer({ canvas : document .getElementById( "skin_container" ), width : 300 , height : 400 , skin : "img/skin.png" }); skinViewer.width = 600 ; skinViewer.height = 800 ; skinViewer.loadSkin( "img/skin2.png" ); skinViewer.loadCape( "img/cape.png" ); skinViewer.loadCape( "img/cape.png" , { backEquipment : "elytra" }); skinViewer.loadCape( null ); skinViewer.background = 0x5a76f3 ; skinViewer.loadBackground( "img/background.png" ); skinViewer.loadPanorama( "img/panorama1.png" ); skinViewer.fov = 70 ; skinViewer.zoom = 0.5 ; let control = skinview3d.createOrbitControls(skinViewer); control.enableRotate = true ; control.enableZoom = false ; control.enablePan = false ; let walk = skinViewer.animations.add(skinview3d.WalkingAnimation); let rotate = skinViewer.animations.add(skinview3d.RotatingAnimation); walk.remove(); rotate.resetAndRemove(); let run = skinViewer.animations.add(skinview3d.RunningAnimation); run.speed = 3 ; run.paused = true ; skinViewer.animations.paused = true ; </ script >

skinview3d supports FXAA (fast approximate anti-aliasing). To enable it, you need to replace SkinViewer with FXAASkinViewer .

Note that FXAA is incompatible with transparent backgrounds. So when FXAA is enabled, the default background color will be white instead of transparent.

Lighting

By default, there are two lights on the scene. One is an ambient light, and the other is a point light from the camera.

To change the light intensity:

skinViewer.cameraLight.intensity = 0.9 ; skinViewer.globalLight.intensity = 0.1 ;

Setting globalLight.intensity to 1.0 and cameraLight.intensity to 0.0 will completely disable shadows.

Ears

skinview3d supports two types of ear texture:

standalone : 14x7 image that contains the ear (example)

: 14x7 image that contains the ear (example) skin : Skin texture that contains the ear (e.g. deadmau5's skin)

Usage:

new skinview3d.SkinViewer({ skin : "img/deadmau5.png" , ears : "current-skin" , ears : { textureType : "standalone" , source : "img/ears.png" } }); skinViewer.loadSkin( "img/deadmau5.png" , { ears : true }); skinViewer.loadEars( "img/ears.png" , { textureType : "standalone" }); skinViewer.loadEars( "img/deadmau5.png" , { textureType : "skin" });

Build