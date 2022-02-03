Three.js powered Minecraft skin viewer.
<canvas id="skin_container"></canvas>
<script>
let skinViewer = new skinview3d.SkinViewer({
canvas: document.getElementById("skin_container"),
width: 300,
height: 400,
skin: "img/skin.png"
});
// Change viewer size
skinViewer.width = 600;
skinViewer.height = 800;
// Load another skin
skinViewer.loadSkin("img/skin2.png");
// Load a cape
skinViewer.loadCape("img/cape.png");
// Load an elytra (from a cape texture)
skinViewer.loadCape("img/cape.png", { backEquipment: "elytra" });
// Unload(hide) the cape / elytra
skinViewer.loadCape(null);
// Set the background color
skinViewer.background = 0x5a76f3;
// Set the background to a normal image
skinViewer.loadBackground("img/background.png");
// Set the background to a panoramic image
skinViewer.loadPanorama("img/panorama1.png");
// Change camera FOV
skinViewer.fov = 70;
// Zoom out
skinViewer.zoom = 0.5;
// Control objects with your mouse!
let control = skinview3d.createOrbitControls(skinViewer);
control.enableRotate = true;
control.enableZoom = false;
control.enablePan = false;
// Add an animation
let walk = skinViewer.animations.add(skinview3d.WalkingAnimation);
// Add another animation
let rotate = skinViewer.animations.add(skinview3d.RotatingAnimation);
// Remove an animation, stop walking dude
walk.remove();
// Remove the rotating animation, and make the player face forward
rotate.resetAndRemove();
// And run for now!
let run = skinViewer.animations.add(skinview3d.RunningAnimation);
// Set the speed of an animation
run.speed = 3;
// Pause single animation
run.paused = true;
// Pause all animations!
skinViewer.animations.paused = true;
</script>
skinview3d supports FXAA (fast approximate anti-aliasing).
To enable it, you need to replace
SkinViewer with
FXAASkinViewer.
Note that FXAA is incompatible with transparent backgrounds. So when FXAA is enabled, the default background color will be white instead of transparent.
By default, there are two lights on the scene. One is an ambient light, and the other is a point light from the camera.
To change the light intensity:
skinViewer.cameraLight.intensity = 0.9;
skinViewer.globalLight.intensity = 0.1;
Setting
globalLight.intensity to
1.0 and
cameraLight.intensity to
0.0
will completely disable shadows.
skinview3d supports two types of ear texture:
standalone: 14x7 image that contains the ear (example)
skin: Skin texture that contains the ear (e.g. deadmau5's skin)
Usage:
// You can specify ears in the constructor:
new skinview3d.SkinViewer({
skin: "img/deadmau5.png",
// Use ears drawn on the current skin (img/deadmau5.png)
ears: "current-skin",
// Or use ears from other textures
ears: {
textureType: "standalone", // "standalone" or "skin"
source: "img/ears.png"
}
});
// Show ears when loading skins:
skinViewer.loadSkin("img/deadmau5.png", { ears: true });
// Use ears from other textures:
skinViewer.loadEars("img/ears.png", { textureType: "standalone" });
skinViewer.loadEars("img/deadmau5.png", { textureType: "skin" });
npm run build