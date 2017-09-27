Testing helpers for use with React's shallowRender test utils.
npm install skin-deep
This lib should work on any version of React since 0.14. To allow for greater flexibility by users, no
peerDependencies are included in the
package.json. Your dependencies need to be as follows:
For React < 15.5:
react
react-addons-test-utils
For React >= 15.5:
react
react-dom
react-test-renderer
var React = require('react');
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
displayName: 'MyComponent',
render: function() {
return (
<ul>
<li><a href="/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="/abc">Draw</a></li>
<li><a href="/def">Away</a></li>
</ul>
)
}
});
var assert = require('assert');
var sd = require('skin-deep');
var tree = sd.shallowRender(<MyComponent />);
var homeLink = tree.subTree('a', { href: '/' });
assert.equal(homeLink.type, 'a');
assert.equal(homeLink.props.href, '/');
assert.equal(homeLink.text(), 'Home');
subTreeLike has been renamed to
subTree
everySubTreeLike has been renamed to
everySubTree
subTree has been removed,
exact can be used to get this behaviour back, but I don't recommend you do.
subTreeLike has been removed,
exact can be used to get this behaviour back, but I don't recommend you do.
findNode, use
subTree instead
textIn, use
subTree().text() instead
fillField, use
subTree().props.onChange instead
findComponent, use
subTree() instead
findComponentLike, use
subTree() instead
toString() uses a completely different approach now. Previously it would use React's string rendering and produce the HTML including expanded children. Now it produces a pretty-printed representation of the result of the render.
reRender() now takes props instead of a ReactElement.
The goal of skin-deep is to provide higher level functionality built on top of the Shallow Rendering test utilities provided by React.
By default, shallow rendering gives you a way to see what a component would render without continuing along into rendering its children. This is a very powerful baseline, but in my opinion it isn't enough to create good UI tests. You either have to assert on the whole rendered component, or manually traverse the tree like this:
assert(rendered.props.children[1].props.children[2].children, 'Click Here');
By their nature user interfaces change a lot - sometimes these changes are to behaviour, but sometimes they're simply changes to wording or minor display changes. Ideally, we'd want non-brittle UI tests which can survive these superficial changes, but still check that the application behaves as expected.
Use the
shallowRender function to get a
tree you can interact with.
var sd = require('skin-deep');
var tree = sd.shallowRender(<MyComponent />);
You can now inspect the the tree to see its contents
tree.getRenderOutput();
// -> ReactElement, same as normal shallow rendering
tree.type;
// -> The component type of the root element
tree.props;
// -> The props of the root element
The real benefits of skin deep come from the ability to extract small portions of the tree with a jQuery-esque API. You can then assert only on these sub-trees.
Extraction methods all take a CSS-esque selector as the first argument. This is commonly a component or tag name, but can also be a class or ID selector. The special value '*' can be used to match anything.
The second (optional) argument is the matcher, this can be an object to match against props, or a predicate function which will be passed each node and can decide whether to include it.
tree.subTree('Button');
// -> the first Button component
tree.everySubTree('Button');
// -> all the button components
tree.subTree('.button-primary');
// -> the first component with class of button-primary
tree.subTree('#submit-button');
// -> the first component with id of submit-button
tree.subTree('Button', { type: 'submit' });
// -> the first Button component with type=submit
tree.subTree('*', { type: 'button' });
// -> All components / elements with type=button
tree.subTree('*', function(node) { return node.props.size > 20; });
// -> All components / elements with size prop above 20
There's no DOM involved, so events could be a bit tricky - but as we're just using data, we can call functions directly!
var MyButton = React.createClass({
clicked: function(e) {
console.log(e.target.innerHTML);
},
render: function() {
return <button onClick={this.clicked}>Click {this.props.n}</button>;
}
});
var tree = sd.shallowRender(<MyButton />);
tree.subTree('button').props.onClick({
target: {
innerHTML: 'Whatever you want!'
}
});
Sometimes shallow rendering isn't enough - often you'll want to have some integration tests which can render a few layers of your application. I prefer not to have to use a full browser or jsdom for this sort of thing - so we introduced the
dive method. This allows you to move down the tree, recursively shallow rendering as needed.
var MyList = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return <ul>{[1,2,3].map(function(n) { return <MyItem n={n} />; })}</ul>;
}
});
var MyItem = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return <li><MyButton>{this.props.n}</MyButton></li>;
}
});
var MyButton = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return <button>Click {this.props.n}</button>;
}
});
var tree = sd.shallowRender(<MyList />);
var buttonElement = tree.dive(['MyItem', 'MyButton']);
assert(buttonElement.text(), 'Click 1');
TODO: flesh this out a bit more
Skin deep doesn't care which test framework you use, it just gives you the data you need to make assertions.
If you want to take this further, should be pretty simple to extend your favorite assertion library to be skin-deep aware.
As we use tend to use
chai, there's a
chai plugin bundled inside this package. You can use it via
chai.use(require('skin-deep/chai')).
Get a tree instance by shallow-rendering a renderable ReactElement.
element {ReactElement} - element to render
context {object} - optional context
Returns
tree
Access the type of the rendered root element.
Returns
ReactComponent class or
string.
Access the props of the rendered root element.
Returns
object
Re-render the element with new props into the same tree as the previous render. Useful for testing how a component changes over time in response to new props from its parent.
props {object} - the new props, which will replace the previous ones
context {object} - optional context
Returns
null
Access the textual content of the rendered root element including any text of its children. This method doesn't understand CSS, or really anything about HTML rendering, so might include text which wouldn't be displayed to the user.
If any components are found in the tree, their textual representation will be a stub like
<Widget />. This is because they could do anything with their props, and thus are not really suitable for text assertions. If you have any suggestions for how to make it easier to do text assertions on custom components, please let me know via issues.
Returns
string
Produce a friendly JSX-esque representation of the rendered tree.
This is not really suitable for asserting against as it will lead to very brittle tests. Its main purpose is supposed to be for printing out nice debugging information, eg
"no <selector> found in <tree.toString()>".
Returns
string
Access the rendered component tree. This is the same result you would get using shallow rendering without skin-deep.
You usually shouldn't need to use this.
Returns
ReactElement
Access the mounted instance of the component.
Returns
object
Extract a portion of the rendered component tree. If multiple nodes match the selector, will return the first.
Returns
tree or
false
Extract multiple portions of the rendered component tree.
Returns
array of
trees
"Dive" into the rendered component tree, rendering the next level down as it goes. See Going Deeper for an example.
path {array of
Selector
s}
Returns
tree
Throws if the path cannot be found.
TODO
TODO
Create a matcher which only accepts nodes that have exactly those
props passed in - no extra props.
props {object} - to match against
Returns
function
A magic value which can be used in a prop matcher that will allow any value to be matched. It will still fail if the key doesn't exist
eg.
{ abc: sd.any }
// Will match each of the following
<Component abc="1" />
<Component abc={100} />
<Component abc={function(){}} />
// but not
<Component />
<Component def="1" />
Helper function to check if a node has the HTML class specified. Exported in case you want to use this in a custom matcher.