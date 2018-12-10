openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sketchpad

by yiom
0.1.0 (see all)

A simple sketchpad library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77

GitHub Stars

379

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sketchpad

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

A simple sketchpad project. (Live Demo)

NPM

Authors

Installation

To install Sketchpad via Bower:

$ bower install sketchpad --save

or use npm:

npm install sketchpad

Usage

Having a canvas on the DOM:

<canvas id="sketchpad"></canvas>

You should simply configure it by instantiating the Sketchpad:

var sketchpad = new Sketchpad({
  element: '#sketchpad',
  width: 400,
  height: 400,
});

After that, the API provides a variety of functionalities:

// undo
sketchpad.undo();

// redo
sketchpad.redo();

// Change color
sketchpad.color = '#FF0000';

// Change stroke size
sketchpad.penSize = 10;

// Playback each sketchpad stroke (10 ms is the time between each line piece)
sketchpad.animate(10);

For more documentation about the project, visit: TBA

Contributing

  • Fork this repository.
  • Install with npm install
  • Send a PR

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial