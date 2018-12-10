Sketchpad

A simple sketchpad project. (Live Demo)

Installation

To install Sketchpad via Bower:

$ bower install sketchpad

or use npm:

npm install sketchpad

Usage

Having a canvas on the DOM:

< canvas id = "sketchpad" > </ canvas >

You should simply configure it by instantiating the Sketchpad:

var sketchpad = new Sketchpad({ element : '#sketchpad' , width : 400 , height : 400 , });

After that, the API provides a variety of functionalities:

sketchpad.undo(); sketchpad.redo(); sketchpad.color = '#FF0000' ; sketchpad.penSize = 10 ; sketchpad.animate( 10 );

For more documentation about the project, visit: TBA

Contributing

Fork this repository.

Install with npm install

Send a PR

