Simple web based game engine built on three.js and cannon.js focused on third-person character controls and related gameplay mechanics.
Mostly a playground for exploring how conventional third person gameplay mechanics found in modern games work and recreating them in a general way.
You can define your own scenes in Blender, and then read them with Sketchbook. Sketchbook needs to run on a local server such as http-server or webpack-dev-server to be able to load external assets.
<script src="sketchbook.min.js"></script>
const world = new Sketchbook.World('scene.glb');
npm install
npm run dev
