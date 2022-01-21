openbase logo
Readme


Live demo

badge badge badge

📒 Sketchbook

Simple web based game engine built on three.js and cannon.js focused on third-person character controls and related gameplay mechanics.

Mostly a playground for exploring how conventional third person gameplay mechanics found in modern games work and recreating them in a general way.

Features

  • World
    • Three.js scene
    • Cannon.js physics
    • Variable timescale
    • Frame skipping
    • FXAA anti-aliasing
  • Characters
    • Third-person camera
    • Raycast character controller with capsule collisions
    • General state system
    • Character AI
  • Vehicles
    • Cars
    • Airplanes
    • Helicopters

All planned features can be found in the GitHub Projects.

Usage

You can define your own scenes in Blender, and then read them with Sketchbook. Sketchbook needs to run on a local server such as http-server or webpack-dev-server to be able to load external assets.

  1. Import:
<script src="sketchbook.min.js"></script>
  1. Load a glb scene defined in Blender:
const world = new Sketchbook.World('scene.glb');

Contributing

  1. Get the LTS version of Node.js 16
  2. Fork this repository
  3. Run npm install
  4. Run npm run dev
  5. Make changes and test them out at http://localhost:8080
  6. Commit and make a pull request!

Credits

Big thank you to each of the following github users for contributing to Sketchbook:

