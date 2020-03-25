openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sjp

sketchapp-json-plugin

by Andrew Pouliot
0.1.2 (see all)

Provides utilities for basing your plugins on the JSON format instead of learning all of the sketch private API objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sketch.app JSON Plugin library

Provides utilities for basing your plugins on the JSON format instead of learning all of the sketch private API objects.

This is indended to be used within the Sketch plugin environment; to generate sketch files entirely in node.js, you need a different library.

There are 2 main APIs:

// Converts an object, eg from context.selection into a JSON string representation
toSJSON(sketchObject);

// Takes a Sketch JSON tree and turns it into a native object. May throw on invalid data
fromSJSON(json);

Additionally, if you would like to create layers from a dictionary, you want this:

// Pass in a javascript object literal
const obj: SJTextLayer = {
"_class": "text",
"do_objectID": generateID(),
"frame": {
  "_class": "rect",
  "constrainProportions": false,
  "height": 17,
  "width": 117,
  "x": 146,
  "y": 253
},
"isVisible": true,
"name": "My hot hot ABCD",
...

};
fromSJSONObject(obj);

If you want to verify your version of Sketch is compatible (v43+):

import JSONPlugin from 'sketchapp-json-plugin';
if (JSONPlugin.appVersionSupported()) {
  const layer = SJSON.fromSJSON(myJSON);
  ...
  document.pages[0].addLayers([layer]);
} else {
  // Use old code path
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial