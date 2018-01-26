sketch2json

Get a JSON output out of a buffer of Sketch v43+ data (works both in Node and in the browser)

Combined with the stylish React JSON Tree, you can inspect the Sketch file contents easily:

Check out the live demo in https://xaviervia.github.io/sketch2json

You can also run this from the command like with the sketchy package.

Installation

npm install --save sketch2json

Usage

In Node, you can read a Sketch file from the file system and pass it to sketch2json to get the JSON representation of it's internal data. You can use the file in tests/fixtures/simple.sketch as an example

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const sketch2json = require ( 'sketch2json' ) fs.readFile(__dirname + '/simple.sketch' , (error, data) => { sketch2json(data).then( result => console .log(result)) })

The result will be an object structure like:

{ document : {}, user : {}, meta : {}, pages : { '0F364A54-A488-4D6F-BAA4-F93FB057C5A3' : {}, ... } }

In the browser

In the browser, it depends on how you read the file. If you get it from a FileReader you will need to make sure to read it as an ArrayBuffer . The implementation in the demo is a little complex but might be of help.

Get a Folktale Task monad instead of a Promise:

const fs = require('fs') const sketch2json = require('sketch2json') fs.readFile(__dirname + '/simple.sketch', (error, data) => { - sketch2json(data).then(result => console.log(result)) + sketch2json(data, {task: true}).map(result => console.log(result)).run() })

What is the structure of the contents of each file?

As far as I know, there is no official documentation yet.

Meanwhile here you can find Flowtype definitions for Sketch 43+ JSON by @darknoon to use as guide.

Related

sketch-loader Webpack loader for Sketch v43+ files, uses this lib underneath the hood

License

Unlicense