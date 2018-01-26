Get a JSON output out of a buffer of Sketch v43+ data (works both in Node and in the browser)
Combined with the stylish React JSON Tree, you can inspect the Sketch file contents easily:
Check out the live demo in https://xaviervia.github.io/sketch2json
You can also run this from the command like with the sketchy package.
npm install --save sketch2json
In Node, you can read a Sketch file from the file system and pass it to
sketch2json to get the JSON representation of it's internal data. You can use the file in
tests/fixtures/simple.sketch as an example
const fs = require('fs')
const sketch2json = require('sketch2json')
fs.readFile(__dirname + '/simple.sketch', (error, data) => {
sketch2json(data).then(result => console.log(result))
})
The result will be an object structure like:
{
document: {}, // parsed contents of document.json
user: {}, // parsed contents of user.json
meta: {}, // parsed contents of meta.json
pages: {
'0F364A54-A488-4D6F-BAA4-F93FB057C5A3': {}, // parsed contents of pages/0F364A54-A488-4D6F-BAA4-F93FB057C5A3.json, and so on for every page file
...
}
}
In the browser, it depends on how you read the file. If you get it from a
FileReader you will need to make sure to read it as an
ArrayBuffer. The implementation in the demo is a little complex but might be of help.
const fs = require('fs')
const sketch2json = require('sketch2json')
fs.readFile(__dirname + '/simple.sketch', (error, data) => {
- sketch2json(data).then(result => console.log(result))
+ sketch2json(data, {task: true}).map(result => console.log(result)).run()
})
As far as I know, there is no official documentation yet.
Meanwhile here you can find Flowtype definitions for Sketch 43+ JSON by @darknoon to use as guide.
Unlicense