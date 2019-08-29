A fetch polyfill for sketch inspired by unfetch. It is automatically included (when needed) when using skpm.
⚠️ There is no need to install it if you are using skpm!
npm i -S sketch-polyfill-fetch
Using skpm:
export default () => {
fetch("https://google.com")
.then(response => response.text())
.then(text => console.log(text))
.catch(e => console.error(e));
};
Without skpm:
const fetch = require("sketch-polyfill-fetch");
var onRun = function() {
fetch("https://google.com")
.then(response => response.text())
.then(text => console.log(text))
.catch(e => console.error(e));
};
⚠️ only https URLs are supported due a MacOS limitation