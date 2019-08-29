A fetch polyfill for sketch inspired by unfetch. It is automatically included (when needed) when using skpm.

Installation

⚠️ There is no need to install it if you are using skpm!

npm i -S sketch-polyfill-fetch

Usage

Using skpm:

export default () => { fetch( "https://google.com" ) .then( response => response.text()) .then( text => console .log(text)) .catch( e => console .error(e)); };

Without skpm:

const fetch = require ( "sketch-polyfill-fetch" ); var onRun = function ( ) { fetch( "https://google.com" ) .then( response => response.text()) .then( text => console .log(text)) .catch( e => console .error(e)); };