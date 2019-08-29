openbase logo
sketch-polyfill-fetch

by skpm
0.5.2 (see all)

A fetch polyfill for sketch

Readme

sketch-polyfill-fetch

A fetch polyfill for sketch inspired by unfetch. It is automatically included (when needed) when using skpm.

Installation

⚠️ There is no need to install it if you are using skpm!

npm i -S sketch-polyfill-fetch

Usage

Using skpm:

export default () => {
  fetch("https://google.com")
    .then(response => response.text())
    .then(text => console.log(text))
    .catch(e => console.error(e));
};

Without skpm:

const fetch = require("sketch-polyfill-fetch");

var onRun = function() {
  fetch("https://google.com")
    .then(response => response.text())
    .then(text => console.log(text))
    .catch(e => console.error(e));
};

⚠️ only https URLs are supported due a MacOS limitation

