A tiny (~2kb gzipped) platform for JavaScript creative coding.
sketch.js lets you get straight to the fun parts of creative coding, without ever having to worry about shims or boilerplate code.
It gives you a graphics context, an animation loop, normalised input events and a host of useful callbacks to hook into.
Here's an example:
Sketch.create({
setup() {
this.r = this.g = this.b = random(100, 200)
},
mousemove() {
this.r = 255 * (this.mouse.x / this.width)
this.g = 255 * (this.mouse.y / this.height)
this.b = 255 * abs(cos(PI * this.mouse.y / this.width))
},
draw() {
this.fillStyle = `rgb(${~~this.r},${~~this.g},${~~this.b})`
this.fillRect(0, 0, this.width, this.height)
}
})
CanvasRenderingContext2D,
WebGLRenderingContext or
HTMLElement) so it has all the expected drawing methods built in.
mouse property is also the first element of the
touches array and vice versa, so you can code to one standard and get touch and multi-touch support for free.
update and
draw loops run on the browser animation frame and can
stop and
start whenever you like.
Math functions and constants, plus extras like range and array enabled
random,
map and
lerp.
context, so it works well with libraries like THREE.
For more information, check out the getting started guide, the API, the many examples in the showcase and the full source.