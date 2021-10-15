Sketch Constructor

This library provides helpers and classes that make it easy to read/write/manipulate Sketch files in Javascript, without Sketch installed!

⚠️ Warning ⚠️

This library is a work in progress, use at your own risk. But feel free to help out where you see bugs or incomplete things! Also, because this library is not using any Sketch APIs/libraries and manipulating the underlying sketch files, the internal file API might change in the future. We will do our best to keep up with any Sketch changes and communicate any breaking API changes.

If you want to produce Sketch assets for your design team that are generated from your production codebase in a reliable and consistent way, like part of a build process or CI/CD pipeline. Or maybe you want to have your source of truth for your design tokens or components in Sketch, you can use this to extract that data out into your codebase.

What can you do with this?

Generate Sketch files programmatically without actually running Sketch (no plugins!)

Use Sketch as input to create resources/documentation for a design system

Build Sketch files in a CI/CD pipeline

Read a Sketch file as a template, hydrate it with data, output a new Sketch file

How is this different from html-sketchapp or react-sketchapp?

Those tools are great and very powerful, but rely on creating sketch plugins on the fly and manipulating a Sketch document that is open on your computer. They are also focused on rendering sketch files and not using a Sketch file as input or data. This tool however helps you directly manipulate and generate Sketch files without a sketch plugin or even having Sketch open or installed.

Installation

This library is published as an npm module, you can install it via npm or yarn:

npm install --save-dev sketch-constructor

yarn add sketch-constructor

Usage

Creating a Sketch file

Creating a completely new Sketch file from scratch, programmatically in node.

const {Sketch, Page, Artboard} = require ( 'sketch-constructor' ); const newSketch = new Sketch(); const page = new Page({ }); const artboard = new Artboard({}); page.addArtboard(artboard); newSketch.addPage( page ); newSketch.addPage({ name : 'My Page' }); Sketch.addPreview( '/path/to/preview.png' ); newSketch.build( 'newSketch.sketch' );

Temporary files

This library by defaults uses .sketch-constructor directory for placing temporary files like Bitmap images or preview. We provide APIs to change default temporary directory by providing STORAGE_DIR environment variable.

Read/manipulate an existing Sketch file

Getting data from or manipulating an existing Sketch file.

const {Sketch, Page} = require ( 'sketch-constructor' ); Sketch.fromFile( ` ${process.cwd()} /__tests__/__sketch-files/test.sketch` ) .then( ( sketch ) => { sketch.getPage( 'Page 1' ) .getArtboard( 'Artboard 1' ) .getGroups( ( group ) => group.name.includes( 'test' )); var page = new Page({}); sketch.addPage( page ); });

Models

These are all the classes Sketch uses in it's JSON schema. They should all map 1:1 with any object in the JSON that has _class attribute. All the models are ES6 classes which have instance properties that map 1:1 with the attributes of JSON schema of that class. This makes it easy automatically create class instances from a sketch document as well as write the JSON of a sketch document because calling JSON.stringify() on a class will only output instance properties.

All classes have the same constructor method signature:

class Layer { constructor (args = {}, json) {} }

If you are creating new classes from scratch, you will supply the constructor with a single object like this:

let text = new Text({ });

This options object does NOT map 1:1 with the underlying JSON schema of the class. It simplifies the API so that you don't have to understand the underlying structure and to hopefully future-proof the classes. A simple example is the Color class:

let color = new Color( "#fff" ) console .log( JSON .stringify(color, null , 2 ));

Rather than having to pass in the rgba channels (out of 1 not 255 like CSS), you can pass in anything that Tiny Color can understand.

For most classes there are helper methods to make interacting with them easier. For example, the Color class has all of the Tiny Color methods so you can modify the color or get different representations of it.

If you start with an existing Sketch file by using Sketch.fromFile(filePath) , the library will recursively create all the underlying classes so you don't have to worry about manually instantiating the classes. For example:

const { Sketch, Page, Artboard } = require ( 'sketch-constructor' ); Sketch.fromFile( 'myFile.sketch' ) .then( ( sketch ) => { const groups = sketch.getPage( 'Page 1' ) .getArtboard( 'Artboard 1' ) .getGroups( ( group ) => group.name.includes( 'test' )); groups.forEach( ( group ) => { group.addLayer( new Text({ string : "Hello" , name : "Hello" , fontSize : 24 , color : "#ccc" , frame : { width : 200 , height : 50 , x : 0 , y : 120 , } }) ) }) })

Contributing

We love contributors! This project is still WIP so any help would be amazing. Please take a look at our contributing docs

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.