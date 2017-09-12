Skeleton-Sass is the (un)official Sass version of Dave Gamache's Skeleton Framework. It currently featues a stable version of Skeleton 2.0.4

Skeleton is a simple, responsive boilerplate to kickstart any responsive project.

Check out http://getskeleton.com for documentation and details.

Getting started

Install Global Dependencies

Node.js

bower: [sudo] npm install bower -g

grunt.js: [sudo] npm install -g grunt-cli

Install Local Dependencies

Download zip, clone the repo or bower install skeleton-scss from your terminal

from your terminal cd to project folder

run [sudo] npm install (first time users)

(first time users) run grunt (to watch and compile sass files)

What's in the download?

The download includes Skeleton's CSS, Normalize CSS as a reset, a sample favicon, and an index.html as a starting point.

skeleton/ ├── index .html ├── scss/ │ └── skeleton .scss ├── images/ │ └── favicon .png ├── package .json ├── Gruntfile .js └── README .md

Contributions

The goal of Skeleton-Sass is to have a mirrored Sass repository of Skeleton. In order to keep the integrity of the original Skeleton framework, I cannot accept any features or functionality outside the original implementation of Dave Gamache's Skeleton Framework. If you would like to see features, functionality, or extensions outside of the original please make a PR / or issue on the original skeleton framework.

If you have sass improvements, additional mixins, or other helpful sass techniques that stay within the original codebase. Feel free to make a pull request!

Why it's awesome

Skeleton is lightweight and simple. It styles only raw HTML elements (with a few exceptions) and provides a responsive grid. Nothing more.

Minified, it's less than a kb

It's a starting point, not a UI framework

No compiling or installing...just vanilla CSS

Browser support

Chrome latest

Firefox latest

Opera latest

Safari latest

IE latest

The above list is non-exhaustive. Skeleton works perfectly with almost all older versions of the browsers above, though IE certainly has large degradation prior to IE9.

License

All parts of Skeleton-sass are free to use and abuse under the open-source MIT license.

Colophon

Skeleton was built using Sublime Text 3 and designed with Sketch. The typeface Raleway was created by Matt McInerney and Pablo Impallari. Code highlighting by Google's Prettify library. Icons in the header of the documentation are all derivative work of icons from The Noun Project. Feather by Zach VanDeHey, Pen (with cap) by Ed Harrison, Pen (with clicker) by Matthew Hall, and Watch by Julien Deveaux.

Acknowledgement

Skeleton was created by Dave Gamache for a better web.

Skeleton-Sass was created by Seth Coelen for a better Skeleton.