openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ssc

skeleton-screen-css

by Dmitriy Kuznetsov
1.0.1 (see all)

A minimalistic complete set of elements for a skeleton screen consisting of pure css. Includes scss source, minified and non-minified compiled css files with browser vendor prefixes.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Build Status npm bundle size NPM

SKELETON SCREEN CSS

A minimalistic complete set of elements for a skeleton screen consisting of pure css. Includes scss source, minified and non-minified compiled css files with browser vendor prefixes.

What is it for:

A skeleton screen is essentially a blank version of a page or block into which information is gradually loaded. At the time of loading, the content is replaced by a placeholder that repeats its outline and shows the user that it is loading. After successful loading, the placeholder is instantly replaced with content, creating a feeling of fast speed and responsiveness of the page.

Examples page

Install:

with npm

npm i skeleton-screen-css --save

or you can download the archive with the project and manually transfer the necessary files to your project folder.

Included files:

  • index.scss - source code with default variables;
  • index.css - non-minified compiled css with browsers vendor prefixes;
  • index.min.css - minified compiled css with browsers vendor prefixes (default with importing via modules);

Using:

Default - compiled minified css

In browser:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="index.min.css" />

Webpack, rollup, parcel or any other bundler:

import "skeleton-screen-css";
/* or */
require("skeleton-screen-css");

import with css/scss

/* May required path to file or alias if bundler used.
See the documentation for the bundler */
@import "skeleton-screen-css";
Source file
/* Overriding default variables */
$skeleton-element-color: #cecece;
/* $other-variable-name: value; */

/* Import scss source file */
@import "skeleton-screen-css/dist/index.scss";

Variables

$skeleton-element-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.17) !default;

$skeleton-loading-animation-time: 1.3s !default;

$skeleton-margin-standart: 16px !default;
$skeleton-margin-small: $skeleton-margin-standart / 2 !default;

$skeleton-card-box-shadow: 0 2px 4px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.17) !default;
$skeleton-card-background-color: #ffffff !default;
$skeleton-card-border-radius: 5px !default;

$skeleton-circle-size: 50px !default;

$skeleton-hr-height: 2px !default;

$skeleton-line-border-radius: 15px !default;
$skeleton-line-height: 12px !default;
$skeleton-line-margin-bottom: 8px !default;

$skeleton-headline-height: $skeleton-line-height * 2 !default;

$skeleton-square-height: 150px !default;

Basic elements

<!-- Elements classes -->
<div class="ssc-circle"></div>

<div class="ssc-head-line"></div>

<div class="ssc-line"></div>

<div class="ssc-square"></div>

<div class="ssc-hr"></div>

<!-- Card class -->
<div class="ssc-card"></div>

<!-- Wrapper class for padding -->
<div class="ssc-wrapper">Card with content</div>

<!-- Main parent class -->
<div class="ssc"></div>

Helpers classes

/** Helpers classes work inside 'ssc' class */
.ssc {
    .mb {
        margin-bottom: $skeleton-margin-standart;
    }

    .mt {
        margin-top: $skeleton-margin-standart;
    }

    .mr {
        margin-right: $skeleton-margin-standart;
    }

    .ml {
        margin-left: $skeleton-margin-standart;
    }

    .mbs {
        margin-bottom: $skeleton-margin-small;
    }

    .mts {
        margin-top: $skeleton-margin-small;
    }

    .mrs {
        margin-right: $skeleton-margin-small;
    }

    .mls {
        margin-left: $skeleton-margin-small;
    }

    .w-10 {
        width: 10%;
    }

    .w-20 {
        width: 20%;
    }

    .w-30 {
        width: 30%;
    }

    .w-40 {
        width: 40%;
    }

    .w-50 {
        width: 50%;
    }

    .w-60 {
        width: 60%;
    }

    .w-70 {
        width: 70%;
    }

    .w-80 {
        width: 80%;
    }

    .w-90 {
        width: 90%;
    }

    .w-100 {
        width: 100%;
    }

    .flex {
        display: flex;
    }

    .inline-flex {
        display: inline-flex;
    }

    .align-center {
        align-items: center;
    }

    .align-start {
        align-items: flex-start;
    }

    .align-end {
        align-items: flex-end;
    }

    .align-stretch {
        align-items: stretch;
    }

    .justify-start {
        justify-content: start;
    }

    .justify-end {
        justify-content: end;
    }
    .justify-between {
        justify-content: space-between;
    }

    .justify-center {
        justify-content: center;
    }

    .justify-around {
        justify-content: space-around;
    }
}

Example - card

See more live examples

<div class="ssc ssc-card" style="max-width: 300px">
    <div class="ssc-wrapper">
        <div class="ssc-square mb"></div>
        <div class="flex align-center justify-between">
            <div class="w-40">
                <div class="ssc-line w-70"></div>
                <div class="ssc-line w-100"></div>
            </div>
            <div class="ssc-head-line w-50"></div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div class="ssc-hr"></div>
    <div class="ssc-wrapper">
        <div class="ssc-line w-90"></div>
        <div class="ssc-line w-30"></div>
        <div class="ssc-line w-70"></div>
        <div class="ssc-line w-50"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ssc-hr"></div>
    <div class="ssc-wrapper">
        <div class="ssc-head-line"></div>
    </div>
</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial