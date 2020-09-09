SKELETON SCREEN CSS

A minimalistic complete set of elements for a skeleton screen consisting of pure css. Includes scss source, minified and non-minified compiled css files with browser vendor prefixes.

What is it for:

A skeleton screen is essentially a blank version of a page or block into which information is gradually loaded. At the time of loading, the content is replaced by a placeholder that repeats its outline and shows the user that it is loading. After successful loading, the placeholder is instantly replaced with content, creating a feeling of fast speed and responsiveness of the page.

Examples page

with npm

npm i skeleton-screen-css --save

or you can download the archive with the project and manually transfer the necessary files to your project folder.

Included files:

index.scss - source code with default variables;

- source code with default variables; index.css - non-minified compiled css with browsers vendor prefixes;

- non-minified compiled css with browsers vendor prefixes; index.min.css - minified compiled css with browsers vendor prefixes (default with importing via modules);

Default - compiled minified css

In browser:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "index.min.css" />

Webpack, rollup, parcel or any other bundler:

import "skeleton-screen-css" ; require ( "skeleton-screen-css" );

import with css/scss

@ import "skeleton-screen-css" ;

Source file

$skeleton-element-color : #cecece ; @ import "skeleton-screen-css/dist/index.scss" ;

Variables

$skeleton-element-color : rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.17 ) !default; $skeleton-loading-animation-time : 1.3s !default; $skeleton-margin-standart : 16px !default; $skeleton-margin-small : $skeleton-margin-standart / 2 !default; $skeleton-card-box-shadow : 0 2px 4px 1px rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.17 ) !default; $skeleton-card-background-color : #ffffff !default; $skeleton-card-border-radius : 5px !default; $skeleton-circle-size : 50px !default; $skeleton-hr-height : 2px !default; $skeleton-line-border-radius : 15px !default; $skeleton-line-height : 12px !default; $skeleton-line-margin-bottom : 8px !default; $skeleton-headline-height : $skeleton-line-height * 2 !default; $skeleton-square-height : 150px !default;

Basic elements

< div class = "ssc-circle" > </ div > < div class = "ssc-head-line" > </ div > < div class = "ssc-line" > </ div > < div class = "ssc-square" > </ div > < div class = "ssc-hr" > </ div > < div class = "ssc-card" > </ div > < div class = "ssc-wrapper" > Card with content </ div > < div class = "ssc" > </ div >

Helpers classes

.ssc { .mb { margin-bottom : $skeleton-margin-standart ; } .mt { margin-top : $skeleton-margin-standart ; } .mr { margin-right : $skeleton-margin-standart ; } .ml { margin-left : $skeleton-margin-standart ; } .mbs { margin-bottom : $skeleton-margin-small ; } .mts { margin-top : $skeleton-margin-small ; } .mrs { margin-right : $skeleton-margin-small ; } .mls { margin-left : $skeleton-margin-small ; } .w-10 { width : 10% ; } .w-20 { width : 20% ; } .w-30 { width : 30% ; } .w-40 { width : 40% ; } .w-50 { width : 50% ; } .w-60 { width : 60% ; } .w-70 { width : 70% ; } .w-80 { width : 80% ; } .w-90 { width : 90% ; } .w-100 { width : 100% ; } .flex { display : flex; } .inline-flex { display : inline-flex; } .align-center { align-items : center; } .align-start { align-items : flex-start; } .align-end { align-items : flex-end; } .align-stretch { align-items : stretch; } .justify-start { justify-content : start; } .justify-end { justify-content : end; } .justify-between { justify-content : space-between; } .justify-center { justify-content : center; } .justify-around { justify-content : space-around; } }

Example - card

See more live examples