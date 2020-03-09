Skeleton Sass is a highly modular version of Skeleton CSS build on top of the popular CSS metalanguage, Sass.
Skeleton Sass has two dependencies:
>=3.5.0/dart sass
>=1.0.0 (your choice)
Skeleton Sass is available as a node module and can be installed and updated via
npm or
yarn.
npm i skeleton-sass-official normalize-scss -D
yarn add skeleton-sass-official normalize-scss --dev
Alternatively, you can clone the repo and build from source:
cd path/to/my_dir
git clone https://github.com/atomicpages/skeleton-sass.git
# create a blank file
touch skeleton.scss
Open your
skeleton.scss file in your text editor and copy these lines:
@import "path/to/node_modules/normalize-scss/sass/normalize/import-now"; // import normalize-scss
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/core/config"; // Skeleton Sass core loader
// import default theme variables
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/themes/fresh/vars"; // theme variable overrides
// import default theme styles
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/themes/fresh/include_components"; // theme base styles
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/themes/fresh/grid"; // theme grid styles
We're ready to build:
npx sass skeleton.scss skeleton.css
Skeleton Sass is heavily documented. If you're looking for a detailed description (or just want more info) you can view all the wiki pages here. Popular articles:
Since v2, themes have been supported. Updates (and subsequent pulls from the repo) will not clobber your themes. For more information on how to create a theme of your own, head over to the wiki.
You can see Skeleton Sass in action here: https://atomicpages.github.io/skeleton-sass. Be sure to resize your browser window and see the responsive goodness in action!
This project is released under the MIT license. Who doesn't like free code?
Skeleton Sass is community driven. We will gladly review any issues that you find. If you wish to contribute you'll land a spot in the contributions section of this document!
|
Roberto Sobachi
🐛 💻
|
Thomas van Dongen
🐛 💻
|
Seshal Jain
🐛
|
Paul Bulai
🐛
|
Dirk Olbrich
🐛 💻
|
Bryson Reece
🐛
|
Edward Compton
🐛 💻
|
if2527
💻
|
k-snow
🐛