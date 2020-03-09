openbase logo
skeleton-sass-official

by Dennis Thompson
4.0.0 (see all)

Skeleton Sass is a highly modular version of Skeleton CSS

Downloads/wk

44

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Skeleton Sass

All Contributors

npm

Skeleton Sass is a highly modular version of Skeleton CSS build on top of the popular CSS metalanguage, Sass.

Key Features

  • Ability to seamlessly adjust grids by changing the value of variables
  • Themes
  • Easy-to-use mixins and functions
  • Install Skeleton Sass with npm! No more clunky scripts!
  • Live demo!
  • Heavily documented

Getting Started

Skeleton Sass has two dependencies:

Skeleton Sass is available as a node module and can be installed and updated via npm or yarn.

npm i skeleton-sass-official normalize-scss -D
yarn add skeleton-sass-official normalize-scss --dev

Alternatively, you can clone the repo and build from source:

cd path/to/my_dir
git clone https://github.com/atomicpages/skeleton-sass.git

# create a blank file
touch skeleton.scss

Open your skeleton.scss file in your text editor and copy these lines:

@import "path/to/node_modules/normalize-scss/sass/normalize/import-now"; // import normalize-scss
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/core/config"; // Skeleton Sass core loader

// import default theme variables
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/themes/fresh/vars"; // theme variable overrides

// import default theme styles
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/themes/fresh/include_components"; // theme base styles
@import "path/to/node_modules/skeleton-sass-official/src/themes/fresh/grid"; // theme grid styles

We're ready to build:

npx sass skeleton.scss skeleton.css

Documentation

Skeleton Sass is heavily documented. If you're looking for a detailed description (or just want more info) you can view all the wiki pages here. Popular articles:

Themes

Since v2, themes have been supported. Updates (and subsequent pulls from the repo) will not clobber your themes. For more information on how to create a theme of your own, head over to the wiki.

Legacy Versions

Demo

You can see Skeleton Sass in action here: https://atomicpages.github.io/skeleton-sass. Be sure to resize your browser window and see the responsive goodness in action!

Resources

License

This project is released under the MIT license. Who doesn't like free code?

Contributing

Skeleton Sass is community driven. We will gladly review any issues that you find. If you wish to contribute you'll land a spot in the contributions section of this document!

Contributors


Roberto Sobachi
🐛 💻
Thomas van Dongen
🐛 💻
Seshal Jain
🐛
Paul Bulai
🐛
Dirk Olbrich
🐛 💻
Bryson Reece
🐛

Edward Compton
🐛 💻
if2527
💻
k-snow
🐛

