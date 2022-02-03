Loader showing skeleton view while data is being loaded to improve UX.

💿 Installation

npm: npm install skeleton-loader-vue --save

yarn: yarn add skeleton-loader-vue

🚀 Usage

You can import and register the component globally in your main.js, or import and use it in a particular component.

To register in your main.js

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueSkeletonLoader from 'skeleton-loader-vue' ; Vue.component( 'vue-skeleton-loader' , VueSkeletonLoader);

To register in your component

<script> import VueSkeletonLoader from 'skeleton-loader-vue'; export default { components: { VueSkeletonLoader }, }; </script>

Using loader in your .vue file

<template> <div class="facebook-card"> <vue-skeleton-loader type="circle" :width="200" :height="200" animation="fade" /> </div> </template>

This would give create a circle having a width and heigth of 200px and an animation of fade.

API

Props

Prop Type Default Options Description width number, string 200 The is the width of the loader, and can be either a number or string. This property would be overridden if the size props is set height number, string 100 The is the height of the loader, and can be either a number or string. This property would be overridden if the size props is set size number,string This is used to give the loader the same width and height. The property would override the width and height previously set type string 'rect' rect, circle This is the type of the loader. It could be circle or rectangle shaped animation string 'wave' fade, wave, pulse, pulse-x, pulse-y The animation to be applied to the loader color string rgba(0,0,0,0.12) The sets the color of the loader. It accepts all valid CSS colors (rgb, hsl, hex included) wave-color string rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5) The sets the color of the wave. It accepts all valid CSS colors (rgb, hsl, hex included) rounded boolean false Add this prop to give a non-circle loader a border-radius 0f 8px radius number,string 8 This is used to determine the border radius of the loader

Project setup

Install dependencies

npm: npm install

yarn: yarn

Start Dev Server

npm: npm run serve

yarn: yarn serve

Compiles and minifies for production

npm: npm run build

yarn: yarn build

Customize configuration

