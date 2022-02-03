Loader showing skeleton view while data is being loaded to improve UX.
npm install skeleton-loader-vue --save
yarn add skeleton-loader-vue
You can import and register the component globally in your main.js, or import and use it in a particular component.
To register in your
main.js
import Vue from 'vue';
// Import the component
import VueSkeletonLoader from 'skeleton-loader-vue';
// Register the component globally
Vue.component('vue-skeleton-loader', VueSkeletonLoader);
To register in your component
<script>
import VueSkeletonLoader from 'skeleton-loader-vue';
export default {
components: { VueSkeletonLoader },
};
</script>
Using loader in your
.vue file
<template>
<div class="facebook-card">
<vue-skeleton-loader
type="circle"
:width="200"
:height="200"
animation="fade"
/>
</div>
</template>
This would give create a circle having a width and heigth of 200px and an animation of fade.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Options
|Description
|width
|number, string
|200
|The is the width of the loader, and can be either a number or string. This property would be overridden if the
size props is set
|height
|number, string
|100
|The is the height of the loader, and can be either a number or string. This property would be overridden if the
size props is set
|size
|number,string
|This is used to give the loader the same width and height. The property would override the width and height previously set
|type
|string
|'rect'
|rect, circle
|This is the type of the loader. It could be circle or rectangle shaped
|animation
|string
|'wave'
|fade, wave, pulse, pulse-x, pulse-y
|The animation to be applied to the loader
|color
|string
|rgba(0,0,0,0.12)
|The sets the color of the loader. It accepts all valid CSS colors (rgb, hsl, hex included)
|wave-color
|string
|rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)
|The sets the color of the wave. It accepts all valid CSS colors (rgb, hsl, hex included)
|rounded
|boolean
|false
|Add this prop to give a non-circle loader a border-radius 0f 8px
|radius
|number,string
|8
|This is used to determine the border radius of the loader
npm install
yarn
npm run serve
yarn serve
npm run build
yarn build