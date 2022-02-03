openbase logo
slv

skeleton-loader-vue

by Abdulqudus Abubakre
1.0.10

A simple and easily customizable skeleton loader plugin for you Vue application.

Overview

3.5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

skeleton-loader-vue

Loader showing skeleton view while data is being loaded to improve UX.

Sample loader

💿 Installation

  • npm: npm install skeleton-loader-vue --save
  • yarn: yarn add skeleton-loader-vue

🚀 Usage

You can import and register the component globally in your main.js, or import and use it in a particular component.

To register in your main.js

import Vue from 'vue';
// Import the component
import VueSkeletonLoader from 'skeleton-loader-vue';

// Register the component globally
Vue.component('vue-skeleton-loader', VueSkeletonLoader);

To register in your component

<script>
import VueSkeletonLoader from 'skeleton-loader-vue';
export default {
  components: { VueSkeletonLoader },
};
</script>

Using loader in your .vue file

<template>
  <div class="facebook-card">
    <vue-skeleton-loader
      type="circle"
      :width="200"
      :height="200"
      animation="fade"
    />
  </div>
</template>

This would give create a circle having a width and heigth of 200px and an animation of fade.

API

Props

PropTypeDefaultOptionsDescription
widthnumber, string200The is the width of the loader, and can be either a number or string. This property would be overridden if the size props is set
heightnumber, string100The is the height of the loader, and can be either a number or string. This property would be overridden if the size props is set
sizenumber,stringThis is used to give the loader the same width and height. The property would override the width and height previously set
typestring'rect'rect, circleThis is the type of the loader. It could be circle or rectangle shaped
animationstring'wave'fade, wave, pulse, pulse-x, pulse-yThe animation to be applied to the loader
colorstringrgba(0,0,0,0.12)The sets the color of the loader. It accepts all valid CSS colors (rgb, hsl, hex included)
wave-colorstringrgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)The sets the color of the wave. It accepts all valid CSS colors (rgb, hsl, hex included)
roundedbooleanfalseAdd this prop to give a non-circle loader a border-radius 0f 8px
radiusnumber,string8This is used to determine the border radius of the loader

Project setup

Install dependencies

  • npm: npm install
  • yarn: yarn

Start Dev Server

  • npm: npm run serve
  • yarn: yarn serve

Compiles and minifies for production

  • npm: npm run build
  • yarn: yarn build

Customize configuration

See Configuration Reference.

