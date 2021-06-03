Loader module for webpack to execute your custom procedure. It works as your custom loader.
By default, skeleton-loader only outputs the input content. When you specify a function, skeleton-loader executes your function with the input content, and outputs its result. The function does something, it might edit the content, it might parse the content and indicate something in a console, it might do anything else.
That is, you can specify a function in webpack configuration instead of writing new custom loader.
skeleton-loader is useful when:
For example:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: './app.js',
output: {
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'skeleton-loader',
options: {
procedure: function(content) {
// Change the input content, and output it.
return (content + '').replace(/foo/g, 'bar');
}
}
}]
}
};
// webpack.config.js
// ...
test: /\.html$/,
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
procedure: function(content) {
// Remove all elements for testing from HTML.
return (content + '').replace(/<div class="test">[^]*?<\/div>/g, '');
},
toCode: true
}
// webpack.config.js
// ...
test: /\.json$/,
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
procedure: function(content) {
var appConfig = JSON.parse(content);
// Check and change JSON.
console.log(appConfig.foo);
appConfig.bar = 'PUBLISH';
return appConfig;
},
toCode: true
}
// webpack.config.js
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
// Asynchronous mode
procedure: function(content, options, callback) {
setTimeout(function() {
callback(null, 'Edited: ' + content);
}, 5000);
}
}
npm install --save-dev skeleton-loader
Documentation:
You can specify options via query parameters or an
options (or
skeletonLoader for webpack v1) object in webpack configuration.
procedure
Type: function
Default:
undefined
A function to do something with the input content. The result of the
procedure is output.
The following arguments are passed to the
procedure:
content
loaders list, the
content that is passed from that loader might not be string.
options
sourceMap and
meta if those are passed from previous loader. Also, it might contain
options.resourceOptions.
callback
procedure doesn't receive the
callback, the loader works in synchronous mode.
In the
procedure function,
this refers to the loader context. It has
resourcePath,
query, etc. See: https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/#the-loader-context
The result of the
procedure can be any type such as
string,
Object,
null,
undefined, etc.
For example:
// app.js
var config = require('config.json');
// webpack.config.js
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
procedure: function(config) {
if (initialize) {
return; // make config be undefined
}
return process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? config : {name: 'DUMMY'}; // data for test
}
}
In synchronous mode, the
procedure has to return the content. The content is output as JavaScript code, or passed to next loader if it is chained.
For example:
// webpack.config.js
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
procedure: function(content, options) {
// Do something with content.
console.log('Size: ' + content.length);
content = (content + '').replace(/foo/g, 'bar'); // content might be not string.
// Check the resource file by using context.
if (this.resourcePath === '/abc/resource.js') {
// Change current option.
options.toCode = true;
}
// Return the content to output.
return content;
}
}
If the
procedure receives the
callback, the loader works in asynchronous mode. To return either or both of SourceMap and meta data, it must be asynchronous mode.
In asynchronous mode, the
procedure has to call the
callback when it finished.
The
callback accepts the following arguments:
error
content
string,
Object,
null,
undefined, etc.
sourceMap
meta
For example:
// webpack.config.js
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
procedure: function(content, options, callback) { // Switches to asynchronous mode
// Do something asynchronously.
require('fs').readFile('data.txt', function(error, data) {
if (error) {
// Failed
callback(error);
} else {
// Done
callback(null, data + content);
}
});
}
}
options.resourceOptions
The
options argument has
resourceOptions property if a query string is specified with the resource file, and it is an object that is parsed query string.
This is useful for specifying additional parameters when importing the resource files. For example, you can specify the behavior with resource files.
var
all = require('file.html'),
noHead = require('file.html?removeHead=yes'),;
// webpack.config.js
// ...
// skeleton-loader options
options: {
procedure: function(content, options) {
if (options.resourceOptions && options.resourceOptions.removeHead) {
content = content.replace(/<head[^]*?<\/head>/, ''); // Remove <head>
}
return content;
}
}
The query string is parsed in the same way as loader-utils.
toCode
Type: boolean
Default:
false
When the content is not JavaScript code (e.g. HTML, CSS, JSON, etc.), a loader that is specified as a final loader has to convert the content to JavaScript code and output it to allow another code to import the content.
If
true is specified for
toCode option, the content is converted to JavaScript code.
If the loader is specified as not a final loader, this option is ignored (i.e. the content is not converted, and it is passed to next loader).
For example:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
// HTML code is converted to JavaScript string.
// It works same as raw-loader.
{test: /\.html$/, loader: 'skeleton-loader?toCode=true'},
// JSON data is converted to JavaScript object.
// It works same as json-loader.
{
test: /\.json$/,
loader: 'skeleton-loader',
options: {
procedure: function(content) { return JSON.parse(content); },
toCode: true
}
}
]
}
};
// app.js
var html = require('file.html');
element.innerHTML = html;
var obj = require('file.json');
console.log(obj.array1[3]);
cacheable
Type: boolean
Default:
true
Make the result cacheable.
A cacheable loader must have a deterministic result, when inputs and dependencies haven't changed. This means the loader shouldn't have other dependencies than specified with
context.addDependency.
Note that the default value is
true.