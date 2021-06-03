Loader module for webpack to execute your custom procedure. It works as your custom loader.

By default, skeleton-loader only outputs the input content. When you specify a function, skeleton-loader executes your function with the input content, and outputs its result. The function does something, it might edit the content, it might parse the content and indicate something in a console, it might do anything else.

That is, you can specify a function in webpack configuration instead of writing new custom loader.

skeleton-loader is useful when:

You couldn't find a loader you want.

You don't want to write a special loader for your project.

You want to add something to the result of another loader.

You want to do additional editing.

etc.

For example:

module .exports = { entry : './app.js' , output : { filename : 'bundle.js' }, module : { rules : [{ test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'skeleton-loader' , options : { procedure : function ( content ) { return (content + '' ).replace( /foo/g , 'bar' ); } } }] } };

test : /\.html$/ , options : { procedure : function ( content ) { return (content + '' ).replace( /<div class="test">[^]*?<\/div>/g , '' ); }, toCode : true }

test : /\.json$/ , options : { procedure : function ( content ) { var appConfig = JSON .parse(content); console .log(appConfig.foo); appConfig.bar = 'PUBLISH' ; return appConfig; }, toCode : true }

options : { procedure : function ( content, options, callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { callback( null , 'Edited: ' + content); }, 5000 ); } }

Installation

npm install --save-dev skeleton-loader

Usage

Documentation:

Options

You can specify options via query parameters or an options (or skeletonLoader for webpack v1) object in webpack configuration.

procedure

Type: function

Default: undefined

A function to do something with the input content. The result of the procedure is output.

The following arguments are passed to the procedure :

content

The content of the resource file as string, or something that is passed from previous loader. That is, if another loader is chained in loaders list, the content that is passed from that loader might not be string.

Reference to current options. This might contain either or both of sourceMap and meta if those are passed from previous loader. Also, it might contain options.resourceOptions .

A callback function for asynchronous mode. If the procedure doesn't receive the callback , the loader works in synchronous mode.

In the procedure function, this refers to the loader context. It has resourcePath , query , etc. See: https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/#the-loader-context

The result of the procedure can be any type such as string , Object , null , undefined , etc.

For example:

var config = require ( 'config.json' );

options : { procedure : function ( config ) { if (initialize) { return ; } return process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ? config : { name : 'DUMMY' }; } }

In synchronous mode, the procedure has to return the content. The content is output as JavaScript code, or passed to next loader if it is chained.

For example:

options : { procedure : function ( content, options ) { console .log( 'Size: ' + content.length); content = (content + '' ).replace( /foo/g , 'bar' ); if ( this .resourcePath === '/abc/resource.js' ) { options.toCode = true ; } return content; } }

If the procedure receives the callback , the loader works in asynchronous mode. To return either or both of SourceMap and meta data, it must be asynchronous mode.

In asynchronous mode, the procedure has to call the callback when it finished.

The callback accepts the following arguments:

error

An error object, when your procedure failed.

The content that is output as JavaScript code, or passed to next loader if it is chained. This can be any type such as string , Object , null , undefined , etc.

An optional value SourceMap as JavaScript object that is output, or passed to next loader if it is chained.

An optional value that can be anything and is output, or passed to next loader if it is chained.

For example:

options : { procedure : function ( content, options, callback ) { require ( 'fs' ).readFile( 'data.txt' , function ( error, data ) { if (error) { callback(error); } else { callback( null , data + content); } }); } }

The options argument has resourceOptions property if a query string is specified with the resource file, and it is an object that is parsed query string.

This is useful for specifying additional parameters when importing the resource files. For example, you can specify the behavior with resource files.

var all = require ( 'file.html' ), noHead = require ( 'file.html?removeHead=yes' ),;

options : { procedure : function ( content, options ) { if (options.resourceOptions && options.resourceOptions.removeHead) { content = content.replace( /<head[^]*?<\/head>/ , '' ); } return content; } }

The query string is parsed in the same way as loader-utils.

toCode

Type: boolean

Default: false

When the content is not JavaScript code (e.g. HTML, CSS, JSON, etc.), a loader that is specified as a final loader has to convert the content to JavaScript code and output it to allow another code to import the content.

If true is specified for toCode option, the content is converted to JavaScript code.

If the loader is specified as not a final loader, this option is ignored (i.e. the content is not converted, and it is passed to next loader).

For example:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.html$/ , loader : 'skeleton-loader?toCode=true' }, { test : /\.json$/ , loader : 'skeleton-loader' , options : { procedure : function ( content ) { return JSON .parse(content); }, toCode : true } } ] } };

var html = require ( 'file.html' ); element.innerHTML = html; var obj = require ( 'file.json' ); console .log(obj.array1[ 3 ]);

cacheable

Type: boolean

Default: true