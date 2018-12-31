A simple responsive framework for mobile friendly development. Skeleton Framework takes its roots from dhg/Skeleton, and builds upon the same basic principles.
We're doing some work and shuffling things around. If you'd like easy access to the individual component parts of skeleton, take a look at the
combo-bones branch. Otherwise, you can still grab the whole build from
master in the
dist dir.
Install the sources into your node app via
npm install --save-dev skeleton-framework.
Install the compiled version into your frontend via
bower install skeleton-framework.
Install the latest development version via
git clone https://github.com/skeleton-framework/skeleton-framework.git
Contributions are welcome! Develoment docs can be found on the Wiki
If you experience bugs or errors, please report it on the Issue Tracker
See the demo page for a visual representation of Skeleton classes.