Skeleton is a simple, responsive boilerplate to kickstart any responsive project.
Check out http://getskeleton.com for documentation and details.
There are a couple ways to download Skeleton:
git clone https://github.com/dhg/Skeleton.git (Note: this is under active development, so if you're looking for stable and safe, use the zipped download)
The download includes Skeleton's CSS, Normalize CSS as a reset, a sample favicon, and an index.html as a starting point.
Skeleton/
├── index.html
├── css/
│ ├── normalize.min.css
│ └── skeleton.css
└── images/
└── favicon.ico
Skeleton is lightweight and simple. It styles only raw HTML elements (with a few exceptions) and provides a responsive grid. Nothing more.
The above list is non-exhaustive. Skeleton works perfectly with almost all older versions of the browsers above, though IE certainly has large degradation prior to IE9.
All parts of Skeleton are free to use and abuse under the open-source MIT license.
The following are extensions to Skeleton built by the community. They are not officially supported, but all have been tested and are compatible with v2.0 (exact release noted):
