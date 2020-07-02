A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs

Motivation

Loader spinner are boring. A skeleton card gives to the user a clue of what the content will look like.

Usage

The package can be installed using npm

npm install -S skeleton-card-vuejs

Then you just need to import it has a normal vuejs component

import SkeletonCard from 'skeleton-card-vuejs'

It provides a customisable skeleton card to be display as feedback while loading a content

It needs Vuetify in order to work, you can find more about it:

https://vuetifyjs.com/quick-start

If you want to know more, you can read the medium article about it:

https://medium.com/js-dojo/async-in-vue-js-part-1-28d96f751a2e

API

The compononent's shape can be customise using the following props:

hasHeader: Boolean

If true the header with the avatar is displayed

hasMedia: Boolean

If true the media is displayed

hasText: Boolean

If true the thext is displayed

hasActions: Boolean

If true the actions are displayed after the content

lines: Int

The number of text linest to be showed