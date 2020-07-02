A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs
Loader spinner are boring. A skeleton card gives to the user a clue of what the content will look like.
The package can be installed using npm
npm install -S skeleton-card-vuejs
Then you just need to import it has a normal vuejs component
import SkeletonCard from 'skeleton-card-vuejs'
It provides a customisable skeleton card to be display as feedback while loading a content
It needs Vuetify in order to work, you can find more about it:
https://vuetifyjs.com/quick-start
If you want to know more, you can read the medium article about it:
https://medium.com/js-dojo/async-in-vue-js-part-1-28d96f751a2e
The compononent's shape can be customise using the following props:
If
true the header with the avatar is displayed
If
true the media is displayed
If
true the thext is displayed
If
true the actions are displayed after the content
The number of text linest to be showed