scv

skeleton-card-vuejs

by Francesco Saverio Zuppichini
0.0.0 (see all)

A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs

6

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Loading Skeleton

Readme

skeleton-card-vuejs

A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs

alt text

Motivation

Loader spinner are boring. A skeleton card gives to the user a clue of what the content will look like.

Usage

The package can be installed using npm

npm install -S skeleton-card-vuejs

Then you just need to import it has a normal vuejs component

import SkeletonCard from 'skeleton-card-vuejs'

It provides a customisable skeleton card to be display as feedback while loading a content

It needs Vuetify in order to work, you can find more about it:

https://vuetifyjs.com/quick-start

If you want to know more, you can read the medium article about it:

https://medium.com/js-dojo/async-in-vue-js-part-1-28d96f751a2e

API

The compononent's shape can be customise using the following props:

hasHeader: Boolean

If true the header with the avatar is displayed

hasMedia: Boolean

If true the media is displayed

hasText: Boolean

If true the thext is displayed

hasActions: Boolean

If true the actions are displayed after the content

lines: Int

The number of text linest to be showed

