A standalone, stateless, dual quaternion based skeletal animation system built with interactive applications in mind
WebGL Skeletal Animation Sound Effects Tutorial
WebGL Skeletal Animation Tutorial
skeletal-animation-system aims to give the user a flexible module for managing skeletal animations across different 3d models and bone groups.
skeletal-animation-system aims to provide a sane API for starting, stopping and interpolating skeletal animations.
It supports blending between your previous and current animation when you switch animations. It also supports splitting your model into different bone groups such as the upper and lower body, allowing you to, for example, play a walking animation for your legs while playing a punch animation for your upper body.
skeletal-animation-system does not maintain an internal state, but instead lets the modules consumer track things such as the current animation and the current clock time.
The first versions of
skeletal-animation-system uses matrices instead of dual quaternions.
The issue there was that blending matrices can lead to unexpected artifacts.
So we switched to dual quaternions and completely dropped support for matrices.
However, if you use matrices you can still make use of
skeletal-animation-system.
skeletal-animation-system to determine your pose dual quaternions
The 3rd step here means that you're doing some extra work on the CPU, but this hopefully bridges the gap for you until you can move to dual quaternion based skinning.
This API is still experimental and will evolve as we use it and realize the kinks.
$ npm install --save skeletal-animation-system
To run the demo locally:
$ git clone https://github.com/chinedufn/skeletal-animation-system
$ cd skeletal-animation-system
$ npm install
$ npm run demo
Changes to the
demo and
src files will now live reload in your browser.
var animationSystem = require('skeletal-animation-system')
// Parsed using collada-dae-parser or some other parser
var parsedColladaModel = require('./parsed-collada-model.json')
// Keyframe data for all joints.
// @see `github.com/chinedufn/blender-actions-to-json` for an example format
var lowerBodyKeyframes = {...}
var upperBodyKey = {...}
// Convert our joint names into their associated joint index number
// This number comes from collada-dae-parser
// (or your parser of choice)
var upperBodyJointNums = [0, 1, 5, 6, 8]
var lowerBodyJointNums = [2, 3, 4, 7, 9]
// Our options for animating our model's upper body
var upperBodyOptions = {
currentTime: 28.24,
jointNums: upperBodyJointsNums,
blendFunction: function (dt) {
// Blend animations linearly over 2.5 seconds
return 1 / 2.5 * dt
},
currentAnimation: {
keyframes: currentAnimKeyframes,
startTime: 25
},
previousAnimation: {
keyframes: previousAnimKeyframes,
startTime: 24.5
}
}
// Our options for animating our model's lower body
var lowerBodyOptions = {
currentTime: 28.24,
jointNums: lowerBodyJointNums,
currentAnimation: {
keyframes: currentAnimKeyframes,
startTime: 24.3,
noLoop: true
}
}
var interpolatedUpperBodyJoints = animationSystem
.interpolateJoints(upperBodyOptions).joints
var lowerBodyData = animationSystem
.interpolateJoints(lowerBodyOptions)
var interpolatedLowerBodyJoints = lowerBodyData.joints
console.log(lowerBodyData.currentAnimationInfo)
// => {lowerKeyframeNumber: 5, upperKeyframeNumber: 6}
// You now have your interpolated upper and lower body dual quaternions (joints).
// You can pass these into any vertex shader that
// works with dual quaternions
// If you're just getting started and you still need matrices you
// can convert these into matrices using dual-quat-to-mat4
// @see https://github.com/chinedufn/dual-quat-to-mat4
npm run bench
animationSystem.interpolateJoints(options) ->
Object
Optional
Type:
object
// Example overrides
var myOptions = {
// TODO:
}
interpolatedJoints = animationSystem.interpolateJoints(myOptions)
Type:
Number
Default:
0
The current number of seconds elapsed. If you have an animation an loop, this will typically be the sum of all of your loops time deltas
// Example of tracking current time
var currentTime = 0
function animationLoop (dt) {
currentTime += dt
}
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Type:
Array
An array of joint indices that you would like to interpolate.
Say your model has 4 joints. To interpolate the entire model you would pass in [0, 1, 2, 3]. To only interpolate two of the joints you might pass in [0, 2], or any desired combination.
These joint indices are based on the order of the joints in your
keyframes
Type:
Function
Default:
Blend linearly over 0.2 seconds
A function that accepts a time elapsed in seconds
and returns a value between
0 and
1.
This returned value represents the weight of the new animation.
function myBlendFunction (dt) {
// Blend the old animation into the new one linearly over 5 seconds
return 0.2 * dt)
}
Type:
Object
An object containing parameters for the current animation
If you supply a previous animation your current animation will be
blended in using your
blendFunction
var currentAnimation = {
keyframes: {0: [..], 1.66666: [...]}
startTime: 10
}
Type:
Array
{
"0": [
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1]
],
"1.33333": [
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1]
]
}
Pose matrices for each joint in the model, organized by the animation time (
0 and
1.33333 are seconds)
Type:
Number
The time in seconds that your current animation was initiated. This gets compared with
the
currentTime in order to interpolate your joint data appropriately.
Type:
Boolean
Whether or not your animation should loop. For example, let's say you are 13 seconds into a 4 second animation.
If
noLoop === true then you will be playing the frame at the 4th second.
If
noLoop === false then you will be playing the frame at the 1st second.
An object containing parameters for the previous animations.
Your previous animation gets blended out using your
blendFunction
while your current animation gets blended in.
Type:
Object
Type:
Array
{
"0": [
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1]
],
"1.33333": [
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1],
[1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 5, 1]
]
}
Pose matrices for each joint in the model, organized by the animation time (
0 and
1.33333 are seconds)
Type:
Number
The time in seconds that your previous animation was initiated. This is used in order to blend in the current animation.
// Example
{
joints: [...],
currentAnimationInfo: {
lowerKeyframeNumber: 0,
upperKeyframeNumber:: 1
}
}
currentAnimationInfo is the lower and upper keyframe time bounds of the current animation.
If you have three keyframes at 1 8 and 19 seconds and you are currently 12 seconds into your animation then your lower keyframe is 1 (8) and your upper keyframe is 2 (19).
MIT