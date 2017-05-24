We're in the process of finding alternative, more sustainable ways to integrate better with React as React is also looking at ways to do the same. We've started another project at https://github.com/skatejs/val to try and make this more opt-in from consumers of web components and to open up the integration to libraries other than React.
Converts web components into React components so that you can use them as first class citizens in your React components.
on* syntax.
props to web components as properties instead of attributes.
Web components are converted to React components simply by passing them to the main react-integration function:
import reactify from 'skatejs-react-integration';
// Create your constructor.
class MyComponent extends HTMLElement {};
// Define your custom element.
window.customElements.define('my-component', MyComponent);
// Reactify it!
export default reactify(MyComponent);
Usage with SkateJS is pretty much the same, Skate just makes defining your custom element easier:
import reactify from 'skatejs-react-integration';
export default reactify(skate('my-component', {}));
When you convert a web component to a React component, it returns the React component. Therefore you can use it in your JSX just like any other React component.
const ReactComponent = reactify(WebComponent);
ReactDOM.render(<ReactComponent />, container);
Out of the box, React only works with built-in events. By using this integration layer, you can listen for custom events on a web component.
// in MyComponent
var event = new Event('customevent');
elem.dispatchEvent(event);
// after reactified
<ReactComponent onCustomevent={handler} />
Now when
customevent is emitted from the web component, your
handler on
ReactComponent will get triggered.
When you pass down props to the web component, instead of setting attributes like React normally does for DOM elements, it will set all
props as properties on your web component. This is useful because you can now pass complex data to your web components.
// reactified component
<ReactComponent items={[ 'item1', 'item2' ]} callback={function() {}} />
// in MyComponent
<MyComponent items={elem.items} callback={elem.callback} />
If your web component renders content to itself, make sure you're using Shadow DOM and that you render it to the shadow root. If you do this
children and props get passed down as normal and React won't see your content in the shadow root.
ref
If you need access the the underlying DOM element, you can use the standard
ref API. Beware that since you're dealing with a React Component, you'll need to use
ReactDOM.findDOMNode:
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
const ReactComponent = reactify(class WebComponent extends HTMLElement {});
class MyComponent extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.webComponent = null;
}
render() {
return (
<ReactComponent
ref={reactComponent => {
this.webComponent = ReactDOM.findDOMNode(reactComponent);
}}
/>
);
}
}
React and
ReactDOM
By default, the React integration will import
React and
ReactDOM via
peerDependencies. However, you can override this by passing your own versions:
import reactify from 'skatejs-react-integration';
import React from 'my-custom-react';
import ReactDOM from 'my-custom-react-dom';
class WebComponent extends HTMLElement {}
const ReactComponent = reactify(WebComponent, { React, ReactDOM });
The integration sets a peer-dependency on React so you know what it's compatible with. That said, you still need to be mindful that the version of React you provide to the integration layer is correct.