This polyfill is now deprecated in favour of the WebComponentsJS ShadyDOM polyfill. Thank you to nadiam84 and jpnelson for all of their hard work in maintaing this.

A polygap (partial polyfill) for the Shadow DOM Named Slot API.

Why

You want to expose a named-slot style public API to your web component consumers

You don't want to resort to massive, or outdated polyfills

You don't want to wait for browser adoption

You don't need allthethings in the Shadow DOM spec

You want interopaberability with React, jQuery and other libraries that don't care about your implementation details

You want something that is performant

How

Installing

You can install via NPM:

npm install skatejs-named-slots

Or you can download it from NPMCDN:

https :

Importing

You can import it using any module format:

import 'skatejs-named-slots' ; require ( 'skatejs-named-slots' ); require ([ 'skatejs-named-slots' ]);

Or you can use a <script> tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/skatejs-named-slots/dist/index-with-deps.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Instead of polyfilling everything, we polyfill only the bare minimum that is required to supply the consumers of your custom elements with an API where they can distribute content to / from your element.

Your consumers may use it like so:

< my-component id = "example" > < p > paragraph 1 </ p > < p > paragraph 2 </ p > </ my-component >

Your shadow root may be templated out like:

< div class = "wrapper" > < slot /> </ div >

Which would result in:

< my-component id = "example" > < div class = "wrapper" > < slot > < p > paragraph 1 </ p > < p > paragraph 2 </ p > </ slot > </ div > </ my-component >

This polyfill is used in the same way as specified in the spec.

const host = document .createElement( 'div' ); const root = host.attachShadow({ mode : 'closed' }); root.innerHTML = '<h1><slot name="title"></slot></h1><slot></slot>' ; host.innerHTML = '<span slot="title">title</span><p>content</p>' ;

If the browser you run that code in does not support native Shadow DOM then it would render:

< div > < _shadow_root_ > < h1 > < slot name = "title" > title </ slot > </ h1 > < slot > < p > content </ p > </ slot > </ _shadow_root_ > </ div >

The attachShadow() method accepts an options dictionary as per the spec and requires that you specify a mode that is either open or closed . For the polyfill, you may also specify an option for using a different name for the shadow root.

const root = host.attachShadow({ mode : 'open' , polyfillShadowRootTagName : 'custom-shadow-root-name' });

Which would then render a shadow root as:

< custom-shadow-root-name >

Support

The following describe what is polyfilled, what is not polyfilled, and why. All members which are not standardised or are listed as experimental are not included in these lists.

Overview

JavaScript API encapsulation for most things.

Finders like document.getElementById() and element.querySelectorAll() are not polyfilled for performance reasons.

and are not polyfilled for performance reasons. All getters and setters that provide encapsulation are polyfilled.

CSS encapsulation and selectors are not polyfilled.

Known Issues

If possible, you should try and load this polyfill before anything else. If anything copies built-in prototypes before it has a chance to patch the built-in prototypes, you could get buggy behaviour.

Polyfilled

These are members which are already polyfilled along with notes about their implementation details.

Properties

Element.assignedSlot - Available on every node at time of creation. Available in WebKit after being added to a shadow root.

- Available on every node at time of creation. Available in WebKit after being added to a shadow root. Element.childElementCount

Element.children - Same as Node.childNodes except that it only contains element nodes.

- Same as except that it only contains element nodes. Element.firstElementChild

Element.innerHTML

Element.lastElementChild

Element.nextElementSibling

Element.outerHTML

Element.previousElementSibling

Element.slot

Node.childNodes - Returns an array instead of a NodeList , however, it applies an item() function so things expecting it to behave like a NodeList don't break.

- Returns an array instead of a , however, it applies an function so things expecting it to behave like a don't break. Node.firstChild

Node.lastChild

Node.nextSibling

Node.parentElement

Node.parentNode

Node.previousSibling

Node.textContent

Methods

Element.attachShadow()

HTMLSlotElement.assignedNodes() - Only available after being added to a shadow root.

- Only available after being added to a shadow root. Node.appendChild()

Node.hasChildNodes()

Node.insertBefore()

Node.removeChild()

Node.replaceChild()

Maybe

These are members which are not yet polyfilled for a few reasons:

They'd probably have to be polyfilled for all elements, not just the host.

They may not behave as expected causing confusion.

If only part of the finding methods are polyfilled, not polyfilling some may cause confusion.

Properties

Element.id

Methods

Document.getElementById()

Element.getElementsByClassName()

Element.getElementsByTagName()

Element.getElementsByTagNameNS()

Element.setAttribute()

Element.querySelector()

Element.querySelectorAll()

Node.compareDocumentPosition()

Node.contains()

Unlikely

These are members which are not polyfilled because it's likely not necessary.

Properties

Element.accessKey

Element.attributes

Element.classList

Element.className

Element.namespaceURI

Element.tagName

Node.baseURI

Node.nodeName

Node.nodeType

Node.nodeValue - doesn't need polyfilling because it returns null on element nodes in native anyways.

- doesn't need polyfilling because it returns on element nodes in native anyways. Node.ownerDocument

Methods

Element.getAttribute()

Element.getAttributeNS()

Element.getBoundingClientRect()

Element.getClientRects()

Element.hasAttribute()

Element.hasAttributeNS()

Element.hasAttributes()

Element.releasePointerCapture()

Element.removeAttribute()

Element.removeAttributeNS()

Element.setAttributeNS()

Element.setPointerCapture()

Node.addEventListener()

Node.cloneNode()

Node.dispatchEvent()

Node.isDefaultNamespace()

Node.isEqualNode()

Node.lookupNamespaceURI()

Node.lookupPrefix()

Node.normalize()

Node.removeEventListener()

Performance

Obviously, performance is a concern when polyfilling anything and the past has shown Shadow DOM polyfills to be slow. Since we're not polyfilling everything, and don't ever aim to, we strive to keep an acceptable level of performance.

We've written some simple perf tests to show overhead against native. These vary depending on the browser you run them, so if you're concerned about performance, it's best to run these yourself. You can do so by:

Clone the repo npm install npm run test/perf

For most purposes, the performance should be acceptable. That said, we're always looking at ways to imporove.