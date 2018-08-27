Skate's DOM Diff is a virtual DOM library for diffing, patching and converting between virtual and real DOM trees.
npm install skatejs-dom-diff
Where
options are accepted, you may provide:
done If specified, diffing is performed in a web worker and this callback is called when it's done.
diff(source, target, options)
Diffs two virtual trees.
/** @jsx h **/
import { diff, h } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const source = <div><span>source</span></div>;
const target = <div><span>target</span></div>;
const instructions = diff(source, target);
The
patchInstructions is an
array that can be passed to
patch() to update the
source tree. Before passing the instructions to
patch(), however, your source tree must be associated to real DOM nodes. This can be done by using
mount() or by converting them to a tree using
toDom().
fragment([virtualNodeOrNodes])
Creates a virtual fragment. You can pass nothing to create an empty fragment:
import { fragment } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const vFrag = fragment();
A single virtual node:
import { fragment } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const vFrag = fragment(<div />);
An array of virtual nodes:
import { fragment } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const vFrag = fragment([<div />, <span />]);
Or even a virtual fragment:
import { fragment } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const vFrag = fragment(fragment(<div />));
h(name, props, ...childrenOrText)
Creates a virtual node.
// <div class="my-class">text or...<span /></div>
h('div', { className: 'my-class' }, 'text or...', h('span'));
Or you could just use JSX:
/** @jsx h **/
// <div class="my-class">text or...<span /></div>
<div className="my-class">text or...<span /></div>
By default,
h only sets properties, but you can specify attributes you want to set by passing the special
attributes prop:
// <div class="my-class" />
<div attributes={{ class: 'my-class' }} />
You can pass
aria-* attributes using
attributes but you can also specify the
aria prop:
// <div aria-label="my label" />
<div aria={{ label: 'my label' }} />
Like the
aria prop, you can also use the
data prop:
// <div data-something="my data" />
<div data={{ something: 'my data' }} />
Events are bound using the special
events prop:
const click = e => doSomethingWith(e);
<div events={{ click }} />
merge()
The
merge() function is convenience for calling
diff() and
patch() sequentially. As with
diff(), you must ensure the
source virtual tree has been associated to real nodes first.
/** @jsx h **/
import { diff, h } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const source = <div><span>source</span></div>;
const target = <div><span>target</span></div>;
const dom = mount(source);
merge(source, target);
mount(vdom[, root])
Mounts the
vdom to the real
root DOM node. It returns the
root node. If the
root node was not specified, it automatically creates a
<div /> and returns it.
/** @jsx h **/
import { h, mount } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const div = mount(<p>some text</p>);
Is the same thing as:
/** @jsx h **/
import { h, mount } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const div = document.createElement('div');
mount(<p>some text</p>, div);
It's more than likely that you'll just mount it directly to the document:
/** @jsx h **/
import { h, mount } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
mount(<p>some text</p>, document.getElementById('app'));
patch()
Takes instructiosn created using
diff() and performs them on the associated DOM nodes that each instructions is for.
/** @jsx h **/
import { diff, h, mount, patch } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const source = <p>source tree</p>;
const target = <p>target tree</p>;
const instructions = diff(source, target);
mount(source, document.getElementById('app'));
patch(instructions);
render()
A highly convenient function for continually rendering a given template.
/** @jsx h **/
import { h, render } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const root = document.getElementById('app');
const renderer = render((root) => (
<p>{root.someProp}</p>
));
// Set the prop to render with
root.someProp = 'test 1';
// Initial render: <p>test 1</p>
renderer(root);
// Update the prop
root.someProp = 'test 2';
// Re-render: <p>test 2</p>
renderer(root);
text()
Returns a virtual text node:
import { text } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const vText = text('my text node');
toDom()
Convers a virtual tree to a real DOM tree, event listeners and all:
import { toDom } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const vdom = <p>I will soon be real!</p>
const dom = toDom(vdom);
// <p>I will soon be real!</p>
console.log(dom.outerHTML);
toVdom()
Converts a real DOM tree into a virtual tree. It only copies over attributes. Event listeners can't be copied because the standard DOM APIs don't provide a way to get bound listeners.
Properties currently aren't copied either, but is being worked on.
import { toVdom } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const dom = document.createElement('p');
dom.textContent = 'I will soon be fake!';
const vdom = toVdom(dom);
types
The types of patches that can occur. Currently these are:
import { types } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
const {
APPEND_CHILD,
REMOVE_CHILD,
REMOVE_ATTRIBUTE,
REPLACE_CHILD,
SET_ATTRIBUTE,
SET_EVENT,
SET_PROPERTY,
TEXT_CONTENT
} = types;
You can tell the differ to do its work in a web worker simply by passing a
done callback option to any of the three major entry functions (
diff(),
merge(),
render()).
diff(source, target, options)
In the case of
diff(), it's called once the diffing algorithm has finished in the worker and passed the
instructions. The patch
instructions are the only argument passed into the callback.
/** @jsx h */
import { h, diff } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
function done (instructions) {
patch(instructions);
}
diff(<p>source</p>, <p>target</p>, { done });
merge(source, target, options)
For
done(), it's passed in the same exact way. The only difference is that it's called after the patch is performed but it's still passed the instructions that were performed by the patch algorithm.
/** @jsx h */
import { h, merge } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
function done (instructions) {
// The DOM has been updated, do what you want here.
}
merge(<p>source</p>, <p>target</p>, { done });
render(source, target, options)
And for
render(), it is the same as the
merge() function. So once the vDOM is rendered and DOM is patched,
done() is called with the instructions that were performed.
import { h, render } from 'skatejs-dom-diff';
function done (instructions) {
// Renering and patching is done...
}
const root = document.createElement('div');
const doRender = render((root) => (
<div>{root.test}</div>
));
div.test = 'initial text';
doRender(div, done);
div.test = 'updated text';
doRender(div, done);