BaseModel helps translate data to models

Check out this Medium article to get an overview - Protect Your JavaScript Applications from Api Data

Install

With Node.js:

npm install sjs-base-model

Usage

const apiData = { make : 'Tesla' , model : 'Model S' , YeAr : 2014 , feature : { abs : true , airbags : true , }, colors : [{ id : 'red' , name : 'Red' }, { id : 'white' , name : 'White' }], };

const carModel = new CarModel(apiData);

This is how you should extend sjs-base-model

import {BaseModel} from 'sjs-base-model' ; export default class CarModel extends BaseModel { make = '' ; model = '' ; year = null ; feature = FeatureModel; colors = [ColorModel]; constructor (data) { super (); this .update(data); } update(data) { super .update(data); this .year = data.YeAr; } }

Model Explained

BaseModel Conversion Types

BaseModel has the ability to convert data when passed to the update method. For example if a string number was passed in "2" and you wanted to be an actual number 2 then you can give it the property name and associate it with the correct ConversionTypeEnum . Currently it only supports number , float , boolean , string and json . See below for an example:

const json = { "seed" : "abc" , "results" : "3" , "page" : "1" , "version" : "1.1" , "value" : 4 "statuses" : "{\"complete\":\"Complete\"}" }; const model = new SomeModel(json);

JavaScript Version

import {BaseModel, ConversionTypeEnum} from 'sjs-base-model' ; export default class SomeModel extends BaseModel { seed = '' ; results = false ; page = null ; version = null ; value = '' ; statuses = null ; constructor (data) { super (); this .update(data); } update(data) { const conversionOptions = { results : ConversionTypeEnum.Boolean, page : ConversionTypeEnum.Number, version : ConversionTypeEnum.Float, value : ConversionTypeEnum.String, statuses : ConversionTypeEnum.JSON, }; super .update(data, conversionOptions); } }

TypeScript Version

import {BaseModel, ConversionTypeEnum, IConversionOption} from 'sjs-base-model' ; export default class SomeModel extends BaseModel { public readonly seed: string = '' ; public readonly results: boolean = false ; public readonly page: number = null ; public readonly version: number = null ; public readonly value: string = '' ; public readonly statuses: object = null ; constructor (data: Partial<SomeModel>) { super (); this .update(data); } public update(data: Partial<SomeModel>): void { const conversionOptions: IConversionOption = { results : ConversionTypeEnum.Boolean, page : ConversionTypeEnum.Number, version : ConversionTypeEnum.Float, value : ConversionTypeEnum.String, statuses : ConversionTypeEnum.JSON, }; super .update(data, conversionOptions); } }

BaseModel Properties

There are a couple of properties on the BaseModel . If you call the .toJSON(); method on the model it will remove all sjs-base-model specific properties.

sjsId

Each sjs-base-model that is created has a unique model id. You can access it by the sjsId property.

const carModel = new CarModel(); carModel.sjsId;

sjsOptions

Each sjs-base-model has an object on it that keeps track of options you can set. You can set these options by passing an object to the super method of the class constructor. Currently there is only the option expand which accepts a boolean . See the BaseModel Expand Scaffolding section to learn more.

constructor (data) { super ({ expand : true }); this .update(data); }

BaseModel Methods

Example how to use the update method which will only change the property value(s) that were passed in.

carModel.update({ year : 2015 , feature : { abs : true }});

Converts the BaseModel data into a JSON object and deletes the sjsId property.

const json = carModel.toJSON();

Converts a BaseModel to a JSON string,

const jsonStr = carModel.toJSONString();

Converts the string json data into an Object and calls the update method with the converted Object.

const str = '{"make":"Tesla","model":"Model S","year":2014}' ; const carModel = new CarModel(); carModel.fromJSON(str);

Creates a clone/copy of the BaseModel.

const clone = carModel.clone();

TypeScript Usage

You will need to use as any when assigning the function model to the type of model so the compiler doesn't complain. Notice FeatureModel as any; and [ColorModel as any];

import {BaseModel} from 'sjs-base-model' ; export default class CarModel extends BaseModel { make: string = '' ; model: string = '' ; year: number = null ; feature: FeatureModel = FeatureModel as any ; colors: ColorModel[] = [ColorModel as any ]; constructor ( data: Partial<CarModel> ) { super (); this .update(data); } update(data: Partial<CarModel>): void { super .update(data); this .year = data.YeAr; } }

Real World

I like to keep my data consistent in my applications. So I like everything to be camelCase . It's hard when dealing with different data api's. Each one can return a different case type ( kebab-case , snake_case , PascalCase , camelCase , UPPER_CASE and this one @propertyName ).

What you can do is create a utility class that normalizes the data coming in. See the PropertyNormalizerUtility example for ideas.

BaseModel Expand Scaffolding

If you pass {expand: true} into the super method of the class constructor. It will create empty models for you but only if they extend BaseModel . If you look at the example below. Notice the feature property. If no data or null was passed in for feature it will instantiate the FeatureModel and you will end up with an empty model. Basically you always have a FeatureModel assigned to feature . This can be useful if needed.

import {BaseModel} from 'sjs-base-model' ; export default class CarModel extends BaseModel { make = '' ; model = '' ; year = null ; feature = FeatureModel; colors = [ColorModel]; constructor (data) { super ({ expand : true }); this .update(data); } update(data) { super .update(data); this .year = data.YeAr; } }

