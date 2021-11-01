Webpack loader that works like
url-loader(or
file-loader) but with extracted information such as image dimensions and file-size.
yarn add --dev sizeof-loader
# or
npm install --save-dev sizeof-loader
// webpack.confg.js
// ...
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: [/\.bmp$/, /\.gif$/, /\.jpe?g$/, /\.png$/],
use: [
{
loader: "sizeof-loader",
options: {
// default is false
useFileLoader: false,
// any options will be passed to file-loader or url-loader
limit: 10000,
name: "static/media/[name].[hash:8].[ext]"
}
}
]
}
]
// ...
}
// ...
};
// path/to/amazing/app/src/components/logo.js
import logo_img from "images/logo.png";
// logo_img is:
{
// Output emitted from either:
// - https://github.com/webpack-contrib/file-loader
// - https://github.com/webpack-contrib/url-loader
src: 'path/to/logo.png',
// Output emitted by: https://github.com/image-size/image-size
width: 400,
height: 200,
bytes: 12345,
type: 'png',
// useful for console.log
toString: function() { /* ... */ }
}
By default,
useFileLoader is
false.
If
useFileLoader is
false, then
url-loader is wrapped. Any given options will be passed onto this loader.
However, if you pass
useFileLoader: true, then
file-loader will be used, and any given options will be passed onto that loader.
image-size is used internally.
See: https://github.com/image-size/image-size#supported-formats
// project_root/src/components/logo.js
import styled from "styled-components";
import logo_img from "images/logos/homepage.png";
import { bg_image } from "styles/mixins";
const Logo = styled.div`
display: inline-block;
${bg_image(logo_img, /* resolution */ 2)};
`;
export default Logo;
// project_root/src/styles/mixins.js
import { css } from "styled-components";
export const bg_image = (resolved_image, resolution) => {
const width = `${resolved_image.width / resolution}px`;
const height = `${resolved_image.height / resolution}px`;
return css`
background-image: url('${resolved_image.src}');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;
background-size: ${width} ${height};
height: ${height};
width: ${width};
`;
};
Code is based on: https://github.com/boopathi/image-size-loader but wraps url-loader and file-loader.
node.js and
npm. See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation
yarn. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
npm dependencies. Run:
yarn install
yarn run lint
yarn run pretty
yarn run test
yarn run prepublish
yarn run build
MIT.