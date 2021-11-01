Webpack loader that works like url-loader (or file-loader ) but with extracted information such as image dimensions and file-size.

Install

yarn add --dev sizeof-loader npm install --save-dev sizeof-loader

Usage

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : [ /\.bmp$/ , /\.gif$/, /\.jpe?g$/, /\.png$/], use : [ { loader : "sizeof-loader" , options : { useFileLoader : false , limit : 10000 , name : "static/media/[name].[hash:8].[ext]" } } ] } ] } };

import logo_img from "images/logo.png" ; { src : 'path/to/logo.png' , width : 400 , height : 200 , bytes : 12345 , type : 'png' , toString : function ( ) { } }

Options (webpack)

By default, useFileLoader is false .

If useFileLoader is false , then url-loader is wrapped. Any given options will be passed onto this loader.

However, if you pass useFileLoader: true , then file-loader will be used, and any given options will be passed onto that loader.

Supported file-types

image-size is used internally.

See: https://github.com/image-size/image-size#supported-formats

Use case

import styled from "styled-components" ; import logo_img from "images/logos/homepage.png" ; import { bg_image } from "styles/mixins" ; const Logo = styled.div ` display: inline-block; ${bg_image(logo_img, /* resolution */ 2 )} ; ` ; export default Logo;

import { css } from "styled-components" ; export const bg_image = ( resolved_image, resolution ) => { const width = ` ${resolved_image.width / resolution}px`; const height = `${resolved_image.height / resolution} px` ; return css` background-image : url (' ${resolved_image.src} '); background-repeat : no-repeat ; background-position : center ; background-size : ${width} ${height} ; height : ${height} ; width : ${width} ; ` ; };

Credits

Code is based on: https://github.com/boopathi/image-size-loader but wraps url-loader and file-loader.

Development

node.js and npm . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation

and . See: https://github.com/creationix/nvm#installation yarn . See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install

. See: https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install npm dependencies. Run: yarn install

Chores

Lint: yarn run lint

Prettier: yarn run pretty

Test: yarn run test

Pre-publish: yarn run prepublish

Build: yarn run build

License

MIT.