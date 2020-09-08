DOM element size sensor which will callback when the element size changed.
DOM 元素尺寸监听器，当元素尺寸变化的时候，将会触发回调函数！
npm i --save size-sensor
Then import it.
import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor';
or import it by
script in HTML, then get
sizeSensor on window.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/size-sensor/dist/size-sensor.min.js"></script>
// bind the event on element, will get the `unbind` function
const unbind1 = bind(document.querySelector('.container'), element => {
// do what you want to to.
});
const unbind2 = bind(document.querySelector('.container'), element => {
// do what you want to to.
});
// if you want to cancel bind event.
unbind1();
import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor';
/*
* // bind the resize event.
* const unbind1 = bind(...);
* const unbind2 = bind(...);
* ...
*/
// you can cancel all the event of element.
clear(element);
There is only 2 API:
Bind the resize trigger function on element. The function will return
unbind function.
Clear all the object and resize event on element.
The size sensor strategies include:
ResizeObserver: use resizeObserver to observe element's size.
object: use object document's resize event.
If
ResizeObserver exists, use it, else use
object as default.
Online demo click here. Used By:
ISC@hustcc.