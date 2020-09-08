openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

size-sensor

by hustcc
1.0.1 (see all)

🌿 1Kb DOM element size sensor which will callback when size changed.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107K

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

size-sensor

DOM element size sensor which will callback when the element size changed.

DOM 元素尺寸监听器，当元素尺寸变化的时候，将会触发回调函数！

Build Status npm npm gzip

Install

npm i --save size-sensor

Then import it.

import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor';

or import it by script in HTML, then get sizeSensor on window.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/size-sensor/dist/size-sensor.min.js"></script>

Usage

  • bind & unbind
import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor';

// bind the event on element, will get the `unbind` function
const unbind1 = bind(document.querySelector('.container'), element => {
  // do what you want to to.
});

const unbind2 = bind(document.querySelector('.container'), element => {
  // do what you want to to.
});

// if you want to cancel bind event.
unbind1();
  • clear
import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor';

/*
 * // bind the resize event.
 * const unbind1 = bind(...);
 * const unbind2 = bind(...);
 * ...
 */

// you can cancel all the event of element.
clear(element);

API

There is only 2 API:

  • bind(element, callback)

Bind the resize trigger function on element. The function will return unbind function.

  • clear(element)

Clear all the object and resize event on element.

Strategies

The size sensor strategies include:

  • ResizeObserver: use resizeObserver to observe element's size.
  • object: use object document's resize event.

If ResizeObserver exists, use it, else use object as default.

Let me know

Online demo click here. Used By:

License

ISC@hustcc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial