DOM element size sensor which will callback when the element size changed. DOM 元素尺寸监听器，当元素尺寸变化的时候，将会触发回调函数！

rc-size-sensor: React component wrapper.

Install

npm i --save size-sensor

Then import it.

import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor' ;

or import it by script in HTML, then get sizeSensor on window.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/size-sensor/dist/size-sensor.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

bind & unbind

import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor' ; const unbind1 = bind( document .querySelector( '.container' ), element => { }); const unbind2 = bind( document .querySelector( '.container' ), element => { }); unbind1();

clear

import { bind, clear } from 'size-sensor' ; clear(element);

API

There is only 2 API:

bind(element, callback)

Bind the resize trigger function on element. The function will return unbind function.

clear(element)

Clear all the object and resize event on element.

Strategies

The size sensor strategies include:

ResizeObserver : use resizeObserver to observe element's size.

: use resizeObserver to observe element's size. object : use object document's resize event.

If ResizeObserver exists, use it, else use object as default.

License

ISC@hustcc.