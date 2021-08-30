Prints the gzipped sizes of your webpack assets and the changes since the last build.

🙋 Using Rollup? Check out the rollup-plugin-size port.

Installation

Install size-plugin as a development dependency using npm:

npm i -D size-plugin

Usage

Add an instance of the plugin to your webpack configuration:

// webpack.config.js + const SizePlugin = require('size-plugin'); module.exports = { plugins: [ + new SizePlugin() ] }

Options

SizePlugin

new SizePlugin(options)

Parameters

options Object options.pattern string? minimatch pattern of files to track options.exclude string? minimatch pattern of files NOT to track options.filename string? file name to save filesizes to disk options.publish boolean? option to publish filesizes to size-plugin-store options.writeFile boolean? option to save filesizes to disk options.stripHash function? custom function to remove/normalize hashed filenames for comparison



Item

Properties

name string Filename of the item

Filename of the item sizeBefore number Previous size, in kilobytes

Previous size, in kilobytes size number Current size, in kilobytes

Current size, in kilobytes sizeText string Formatted current size

Formatted current size delta number Difference from previous size, in kilobytes

Difference from previous size, in kilobytes deltaText string Formatted size delta

Formatted size delta msg string Full item's default message

Full item's default message color string The item's default CLI color

Data

Properties

sizes Array<Item> List of file size items

List of file size items output string Current buffered output

License

Apache 2.0

This is not an official Google product.