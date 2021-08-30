openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

size-plugin

by GoogleChromeLabs
3.0.0 (see all)

Track compressed Webpack asset sizes over time.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.6K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

size-plugin npm

Prints the gzipped sizes of your webpack assets and the changes since the last build.

size-plugin

🙋 Using Rollup? Check out the rollup-plugin-size port.

Installation

Install size-plugin as a development dependency using npm:

npm i -D size-plugin

Usage

Add an instance of the plugin to your webpack configuration:

// webpack.config.js
+ const SizePlugin = require('size-plugin');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
+    new SizePlugin()
  ]
}

Options

Table of Contents

SizePlugin

new SizePlugin(options)

Parameters

  • options Object
    • options.pattern string? minimatch pattern of files to track
    • options.exclude string? minimatch pattern of files NOT to track
    • options.filename string? file name to save filesizes to disk
    • options.publish boolean? option to publish filesizes to size-plugin-store
    • options.writeFile boolean? option to save filesizes to disk
    • options.stripHash function? custom function to remove/normalize hashed filenames for comparison

Item

Properties

  • name string Filename of the item
  • sizeBefore number Previous size, in kilobytes
  • size number Current size, in kilobytes
  • sizeText string Formatted current size
  • delta number Difference from previous size, in kilobytes
  • deltaText string Formatted size delta
  • msg string Full item's default message
  • color string The item's default CLI color

Data

Properties

  • sizes Array<Item> List of file size items
  • output string Current buffered output

License

Apache 2.0

This is not an official Google product.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial