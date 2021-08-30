Prints the gzipped sizes of your webpack assets and the changes since the last build.
🙋 Using Rollup? Check out the rollup-plugin-size port.
Install
size-plugin as a development dependency using npm:
npm i -D size-plugin
Add an instance of the plugin to your webpack configuration:
// webpack.config.js
+ const SizePlugin = require('size-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
+ new SizePlugin()
]
}
new SizePlugin(options)
options Object
options.pattern string? minimatch pattern of files to track
options.exclude string? minimatch pattern of files NOT to track
options.filename string? file name to save filesizes to disk
options.publish boolean? option to publish filesizes to size-plugin-store
options.writeFile boolean? option to save filesizes to disk
options.stripHash function? custom function to remove/normalize hashed filenames for comparison
name string Filename of the item
sizeBefore number Previous size, in kilobytes
size number Current size, in kilobytes
sizeText string Formatted current size
delta number Difference from previous size, in kilobytes
deltaText string Formatted size delta
msg string Full item's default message
color string The item's default CLI color
