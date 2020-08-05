Node / browser client library for SeatGeek's Sixpack A/B testing framework.
Include the "sixpack.js" script. The
sixpack object will be added to your environment. In the browser do the following:
<script src='sixpack.js'></script>
If you're using sixpack-client with node.js start by installing it with npm:
npm install sixpack-client
then require the "sixpack-client" module:
var sixpack = require('sixpack-client');
Check out the examples in the
examples directory for some quick examples for how to use the library. Here's a very basic example in node:
var sixpack = require('sixpack-client');
var session = new sixpack.Session();
session.participate('test-exp', ['alt-one', 'alt-two'], function (err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
alt = res.alternative.name
if (alt == 'alt-one') {
console.log('default: ' + alt);
} else {
console.log(alt);
}
});
When instantiating the session object you can pass optional params
client_id,
base_url,
ip_address,
user_agent
var sixpack = new sixpack.Session({
client_id: 12345,
base_url: 'http://google.com/sixpack',
ip_address: '1.2.2.1',
user_agent: 'ChromeBot'
});
Client ID is a previously generated client id that you've previously stored. IP Address and User Agent are used for bot detection.
A number of options can be passed to a sixpack
session. A few are highlighted below.
base_url. Base URL of the sixpack-server.
client_id. ID of the specific client.
ignore_alternates_warning. Allow sixpack-js to send a
participate request which contains no alternates.
timeout. Number of milliseconds to wait for a response from sixpack-server before returning a timeout response.
For debugging / design work it can be useful to force a page to load
using a specific alternative. To force an alternative use the
force
parameter to
participate(). If you're using sixpack.js in the
browser you can also just include a query parameter,
e.g.
/your-page?sixpack-force-EXPERIMENT_NAME=ALTERNATIVE_NAME.
A number of end-to-end tests are located in
./test/sixpack-test.js. They use mocha as the testing framework and chai as the assertion library, and require a running sixpack-server.
Run the tests with:
npm run test
The tests assume the sixpack-server server is running and located at
http://localhost:5000. To use a different location, e.g. for a Docker container, run tests with the following pattern:
SIXPACK_BASE_URL=http://docker:5000 npm run test
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
npm test (see Tests above for more information)
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push -u origin my-new-feature)