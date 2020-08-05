openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sixpack-client

by sixpack
2.1.0 (see all)

Web browser & node.js client library for SeatGeek's Sixpack A/B testing framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

237

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sixpack-client

Node / browser client library for SeatGeek's Sixpack A/B testing framework.

Installation

Include the "sixpack.js" script. The sixpack object will be added to your environment. In the browser do the following:

<script src='sixpack.js'></script>

If you're using sixpack-client with node.js start by installing it with npm:

npm install sixpack-client

then require the "sixpack-client" module:

var sixpack = require('sixpack-client');

Usage

Check out the examples in the examples directory for some quick examples for how to use the library. Here's a very basic example in node:

var sixpack = require('sixpack-client');

var session = new sixpack.Session();
session.participate('test-exp', ['alt-one', 'alt-two'], function (err, res) {
  if (err) throw err;
  alt = res.alternative.name
  if (alt == 'alt-one') {
    console.log('default: ' + alt);
  } else {
    console.log(alt);
  }
});

When instantiating the session object you can pass optional params client_id, base_url, ip_address, user_agent

var sixpack = new sixpack.Session({
    client_id: 12345,
    base_url: 'http://google.com/sixpack',
    ip_address: '1.2.2.1',
    user_agent: 'ChromeBot'
});

Client ID is a previously generated client id that you've previously stored. IP Address and User Agent are used for bot detection.

Options

A number of options can be passed to a sixpack session. A few are highlighted below.

  • base_url. Base URL of the sixpack-server.
  • client_id. ID of the specific client.
  • ignore_alternates_warning. Allow sixpack-js to send a participate request which contains no alternates.
  • timeout. Number of milliseconds to wait for a response from sixpack-server before returning a timeout response.

Forcing an Alternative

For debugging / design work it can be useful to force a page to load using a specific alternative. To force an alternative use the force parameter to participate(). If you're using sixpack.js in the browser you can also just include a query parameter, e.g. /your-page?sixpack-force-EXPERIMENT_NAME=ALTERNATIVE_NAME.

Tests

A number of end-to-end tests are located in ./test/sixpack-test.js. They use mocha as the testing framework and chai as the assertion library, and require a running sixpack-server.

Run the tests with:

npm run test

Sixpack server location

The tests assume the sixpack-server server is running and located at http://localhost:5000. To use a different location, e.g. for a Docker container, run tests with the following pattern:

SIXPACK_BASE_URL=http://docker:5000 npm run test

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Write and run tests with npm test (see Tests above for more information)
  4. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Added some feature')
  5. Push to the branch (git push -u origin my-new-feature)
  6. Create new pull request

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial