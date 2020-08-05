Node / browser client library for SeatGeek's Sixpack A/B testing framework.

Installation

Include the "sixpack.js" script. The sixpack object will be added to your environment. In the browser do the following:

< script src = 'sixpack.js' > </ script >

If you're using sixpack-client with node.js start by installing it with npm:

npm install sixpack-client

then require the "sixpack-client" module:

var sixpack = require ( 'sixpack-client' );

Usage

Check out the examples in the examples directory for some quick examples for how to use the library. Here's a very basic example in node:

var sixpack = require ( 'sixpack-client' ); var session = new sixpack.Session(); session.participate( 'test-exp' , [ 'alt-one' , 'alt-two' ], function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; alt = res.alternative.name if (alt == 'alt-one' ) { console .log( 'default: ' + alt); } else { console .log(alt); } });

When instantiating the session object you can pass optional params client_id , base_url , ip_address , user_agent

var sixpack = new sixpack.Session({ client_id : 12345 , base_url : 'http://google.com/sixpack' , ip_address : '1.2.2.1' , user_agent : 'ChromeBot' });

Client ID is a previously generated client id that you've previously stored. IP Address and User Agent are used for bot detection.

Options

A number of options can be passed to a sixpack session . A few are highlighted below.

base_url . Base URL of the sixpack-server.

. Base URL of the sixpack-server. client_id . ID of the specific client.

. ID of the specific client. ignore_alternates_warning . Allow sixpack-js to send a participate request which contains no alternates.

. Allow sixpack-js to send a request which contains no alternates. timeout . Number of milliseconds to wait for a response from sixpack-server before returning a timeout response.

Forcing an Alternative

For debugging / design work it can be useful to force a page to load using a specific alternative. To force an alternative use the force parameter to participate() . If you're using sixpack.js in the browser you can also just include a query parameter, e.g. /your-page?sixpack-force-EXPERIMENT_NAME=ALTERNATIVE_NAME .

Tests

A number of end-to-end tests are located in ./test/sixpack-test.js . They use mocha as the testing framework and chai as the assertion library, and require a running sixpack-server.

Run the tests with:

npm run test

Sixpack server location

The tests assume the sixpack-server server is running and located at http://localhost:5000 . To use a different location, e.g. for a Docker container, run tests with the following pattern:

SIXPACK_BASE_URL=http://docker:5000 npm run test

Contributing