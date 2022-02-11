[![Downloads][downloads-image]][downloads-url] [![Docker][docker-image]][docker-url] [![Stars][stars-image]][stars-url] [![npm][npm-image]][npm-url] [![Changelog #212][changelog-image]][changelog-url]
Website | Documentation | Changelog | Twitter
Sitespeed.io is a complete web performance tool that helps you measure the performance of your website. What exactly does that mean?
Before we start telling you all about sitespeed.io you should just try it out:
docker run --rm -v "$(pwd)":/sitespeed.io sitespeedio/sitespeed.io https://www.sitespeed.io/
Or using npm (you need Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari installed or Chrome/Firefox on Android)
npm i -g sitespeed.io && sitespeed.io https://www.sitespeed.io/
Ok, now you have tried it, let us tell you more about sitespeed.io. We think of a complete web performance tool as having three key capabilities:
What is sitespeed.io good for?
It is usually used in two different areas:
To understand how sitespeed.io does these things, let's talk about how it works.
First a few key concepts:
When you as user choose to test a URL, this is what happens on a high level:
sitespeed.io starts and initialise all configured plugins.
The URL is passed around the plugins through the queue.
The HTML/Graphite/InfluxDB plugin collects the metrics in queue.
When all URLs are tested, sitespeed sends a message telling plugins to summarise the metrics and then render it.
Plugins pickup the render message and the HTML plugin writes the HTML to disk.
Using Docker (use latest Docker):
docker run --rm -v "$(pwd)":/sitespeed.io sitespeedio/sitespeed.io https://www.sitespeed.io/
Or install using npm:
npm i -g sitespeed.io
Or clone the repo and test the latest changes:
git clone https://github.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io.git
cd sitespeed.io
npm install
bin/sitespeed.js --help
bin/sitespeed.js https://www.sitespeed.io/
## More details
Using sitespeed.io you can:
* Test your web site against Web Performance best practices using the [Coach](https://github.com/sitespeedio/coach).
* Collect Navigation Timing API, User Timing API and Visual Metrics from Firefox/Chrome using [Browsertime](https://github.com/sitespeedio/browsertime).
* Run your custom-made JavaScript and collect whichever metric(s) you need.
* Test one or multiple pages, across one or many runs to get more-accurate metrics.
* Create HTML-result pages or store the metrics in Graphite.
* Write your own plugins that can do whatever tests you want/need.
See all the latest changes in the [Changelog](https://github.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/blob/main/CHANGELOG.md).
Checkout our example [dashboard.sitespeed.io](https://dashboard.sitespeed.io/dashboard/db/page-summary)
A summary report in HTML:
<img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/main/docs/img/start-readme.jpg">
Individual page report:
<img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/main/docs/img/start-url-readme.jpg">
Collected metrics from a URL in Graphite/Grafana:
<img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/main/docs/img/grafana-readme.jpg">
And look at trends in Grafana:
<img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/main/docs/img/grafana-trends-readme.jpg">
Video - easiest using Docker. This gif is optimized, the quality is much better IRL:
<img src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/main/docs/img/barack.gif">
## Test using WebPageReplay
We have a special Docker container that comes with [WebPageReplay](https://github.com/catapult-project/catapult/blob/main/web_page_replay_go/README.md) installed. This is a really early alpha release but we think you should try it out.
WebPageReplay will let you replay your page locally (getting rid of server latency etc) and makes it easier to have stable metrics and find front end regressions.
It works like this:
1. WebPageReplay is started in record mode
2. Browsertime access the URLs you choose one time (so it is recorded)
3. WebPageReplay is closed down
4. WebPageReplay in replay mode is started
5. Sitespeed.io (using Browsertime) test the URL so many times you choose
6. WebPageReplay in replay mode is closed down
You can change latency by setting a Docker environment variable. Use REPLAY to turn on the replay functionality.
Default browser is Chrome:
docker run --cap-add=NET_ADMIN --rm -v "$(pwd)":/sitespeed.io -e REPLAY=true -e LATENCY=100 sitespeedio/sitespeed.io -n 5 -b chrome https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barack_Obama
Use Firefox:
docker run --cap-add=NET_ADMIN --rm -v "$(pwd)":/sitespeed.io -e REPLAY=true -e LATENCY=100 sitespeedio/sitespeed.io -n 11 -b firefox https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barack_Obama
<hr>
# Sponsors
<a href="https://www.macstadium.com"><img src="https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/5ac3c046c82724970fc60918/5c019d917bba312af7553b49_MacStadium-developerlogo.png"></a>
We have a Mac Mini sponsored by [MacStadium](https://www.macstadium.com) and you too can sponsor us to help us keep sitespeed.io running and making sure we can have the best test setup as possible. Read our [sponsor page](https://github.com/sponsors/soulgalore) for more info.
[travis-image]: https://img.shields.io/travis/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io.svg?style=flat-square
[travis-url]: https://travis-ci.org/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io
[stars-url]: https://github.com/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/stargazers
[stars-image]: https://img.shields.io/github/stars/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io.svg?style=flat-square
[downloads-image]: https://img.shields.io/npm/dt/sitespeed.io.svg?style=flat-square
[downloads-url]: https://npmjs.org/package/sitespeed.io
[docker-image]: https://img.shields.io/docker/pulls/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io.svg
[docker-url]: https://hub.docker.com/r/sitespeedio/sitespeed.io/
[changelog-image]: https://img.shields.io/badge/changelog-%23212-lightgrey.svg?style=flat-square
[changelog-url]: https://changelog.com/212
[npm-image]: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/sitespeed.io.svg
[npm-url]: https://npmjs.org/package/sitespeed.io