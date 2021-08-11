Webpack plugin to generate a sitemap from a list of paths.

Installation

npm install sitemap-webpack-plugin --save-dev

For webpack 4 or 5, use the latest version. For webpack <= 3, use version 0.5.x.

Usage

Add to your webpack config -- see below for examples. The plugin signature is:

new SitemapPlugin({ base, paths, options })

base is the root URL of your site (e.g. https://mysite.com )

paths is the array of locations on your site. These can be simple strings or you can provide objects if you would like to customize each entry; objects must have a path attribute and may have other attributes documented below.

options is an optional object of top-level configuration settings.

Options

The following options may be provided in the options argument to the plugin constructor. This library uses the sitemap package under the hood, so you can also provide any other options that sitemap supports.

Name Type Default Description filename string sitemap.xml Name of the sitemap file emitted to your build output skipgzip boolean false Whether to skip generating a gzipped .xml.gz sitemap. (By default, both an uncompressed and a compressed sitemap are generated -- the compressed version is generated at sitemap.xml.gz , or [filename].gz if the filename configuration option is set.) formatter function undefined An optional function to format the generated sitemap before it is emitted (for example, if you'd like to pretty-print the XML). The provided function must accept one argument (the unformatted XML) and return the formatted XML as a string. For an example of pretty-printing configuration, see the formatted test. lastmod string / boolean false The date value for <lastmod> on all paths. Can be overridden by path-specific lastmod setting. If set to boolean true , the current date will be used for all paths; otherwise, the provided date string will be used. priority number undefined A <priority> to be set globally on all locations. Can be overridden by path-specific priority . changefreq string undefined A <changefreq> to be set globally on all locations; list of applicable values based on sitemaps.org: always , hourly , daily , weekly , monthly , yearly , never . Can be overridden by path-specific changefreq .

Path-specific options

If you choose to provide the paths as an array of objects, the following attributes may be set on each path object. This library uses the sitemap package under the hood, so you can also provide any other options that sitemap supports.

Name Type Default Description path (required) string N/A The URL path, e.g. /some/page lastmod string false The date value for <lastmod> -- when this path was last modified. priority number undefined A numerical <priority> to be set on the path. changefreq string undefined The <changefreq> to be set on the path; list of applicable values based on sitemaps.org: always , hourly , daily , weekly , monthly , yearly , never .

Example webpack.config.js

const SitemapPlugin = require ( 'sitemap-webpack-plugin' ).default; const paths = [ '/foo/' , '/bar/' ]; const paths = [ { path : '/foo/' , lastmod : '2015-01-04' , priority : 0.8 , changefreq : 'monthly' }, { path : '/bar/' , lastmod : '2018-02-05' , priority : 0.5 , changefreq : 'yearly' } ]; export default { plugins : [ new SitemapPlugin({ base : 'https://mysite.com' , paths }) ] plugins : [ new SitemapPlugin({ base : 'https://mysite.com' , paths, options : { filename : 'map.xml' } }) ] plugins : [ new SitemapPlugin({ base : 'https://mysite.com' , paths, options : { skipgzip : true } }) ] plugins : [ new SitemapPlugin({ base : 'https://mysite.com' , paths, options : { filename : 'map.xml' , lastmod : true , changefreq : 'monthly' , priority : 0.4 } }) ] };

Contributing

Fork the repository (https://github.com/schneidmaster/sitemap-webpack-plugin/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new pull request

License

MIT