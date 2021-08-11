Webpack plugin to generate a sitemap from a list of paths.
npm install sitemap-webpack-plugin --save-dev
For webpack 4 or 5, use the latest version. For webpack <= 3, use version 0.5.x.
Add to your webpack config -- see below for examples. The plugin signature is:
new SitemapPlugin({ base, paths, options })
base is the root URL of your site (e.g.
https://mysite.com)
paths is the array of locations on your site. These can be simple strings or you can provide objects if you would like to customize each entry; objects must have a
path attribute and may have other attributes documented below.
options is an optional object of top-level configuration settings.
The following options may be provided in the
options argument to the plugin constructor. This library uses the sitemap package under the hood, so you can also provide any other options that
sitemap supports.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
filename
string
sitemap.xml
|Name of the sitemap file emitted to your build output
skipgzip
boolean
false
|Whether to skip generating a gzipped
.xml.gz sitemap. (By default, both an uncompressed and a compressed sitemap are generated -- the compressed version is generated at
sitemap.xml.gz, or
[filename].gz if the
filename configuration option is set.)
formatter
function
undefined
|An optional function to format the generated sitemap before it is emitted (for example, if you'd like to pretty-print the XML). The provided function must accept one argument (the unformatted XML) and return the formatted XML as a string. For an example of pretty-printing configuration, see the formatted test.
lastmod
string /
boolean
false
|The date value for
<lastmod> on all paths. Can be overridden by path-specific
lastmod setting. If set to boolean
true, the current date will be used for all paths; otherwise, the provided date string will be used.
priority
number
undefined
|A
<priority> to be set globally on all locations. Can be overridden by path-specific
priority.
changefreq
string
undefined
|A
<changefreq> to be set globally on all locations; list of applicable values based on sitemaps.org:
always,
hourly,
daily,
weekly,
monthly,
yearly,
never. Can be overridden by path-specific
changefreq.
If you choose to provide the paths as an array of objects, the following attributes may be set on each path object. This library uses the sitemap package under the hood, so you can also provide any other options that
sitemap supports.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
path (required)
string
|N/A
|The URL path, e.g.
/some/page
lastmod
string
false
|The date value for
<lastmod> -- when this path was last modified.
priority
number
undefined
|A numerical
<priority> to be set on the path.
changefreq
string
undefined
|The
<changefreq> to be set on the path; list of applicable values based on sitemaps.org:
always,
hourly,
daily,
weekly,
monthly,
yearly,
never.
const SitemapPlugin = require('sitemap-webpack-plugin').default;
// Example of simple string paths
const paths = [
'/foo/',
'/bar/'
];
// Example of object paths
// Object paths must have a `path` attribute -- others are optional,
// and fall back to global config (if any)
const paths = [
{
path: '/foo/',
lastmod: '2015-01-04',
priority: 0.8,
changefreq: 'monthly'
},
{
path: '/bar/',
lastmod: '2018-02-05',
priority: 0.5,
changefreq: 'yearly'
}
];
// Example webpack configuration -- input/output/etc. omitted for brevity.
export default {
// Basic usage (output defaults to sitemap.xml)
plugins: [
new SitemapPlugin({ base: 'https://mysite.com', paths })
]
// With custom output filename
plugins: [
new SitemapPlugin({
base: 'https://mysite.com',
paths,
options: {
filename: 'map.xml'
}
})
]
// Skip generating a gzipped version of the sitemap
plugins: [
new SitemapPlugin({
base: 'https://mysite.com',
paths,
options: {
skipgzip: true
}
})
]
// With global options
plugins: [
new SitemapPlugin({
base: 'https://mysite.com',
paths,
options: {
filename: 'map.xml',
lastmod: true,
changefreq: 'monthly',
priority: 0.4
}
})
]
};
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
MIT