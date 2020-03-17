Make a sitemap for a static website based on files on disk
npm install -g sitemap-static
Use in the root directory of the files on the site. This will only add
files with
.html extensions to the sitemap.
sitemap-static --prefix=http://foo.bar/foo/ . > sitemap.xml
var generateSitemap = require('sitemap-static');
var fs = require('fs');
var writer = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/your/sitemap.xml');
generateSitemap(writer, {
findRoot: '.',
ignoreFile: '',
prefix: 'http://somesi.te/',
pretty: false
})
Added in v0.0.1 you can pass the name of a json file to load. File file needs to be in your current working directory and should be an array of file names (without the / at the front) that you want ignored. You can ignore entire directories by leaving off the .html. Example JSON:
[
"ignore-me.html",
"ignore-everything-in-me/"
]
Example Command:
sitemap-static --ignore-file=ignore.json --prefix=http://foo.bar/foo/ . > sitemap.xml
If you pass
--pretty to the CLI (or
pretty: true to the JS API),
sitemap-static will output pretty URLs rather than the whole path to each file. For example:
|Not pretty
|Pretty
http://www.example.com/index.html
http://www.example.com/
http://www.example.com/about.html
http://www.example.com/about
http://www.example.com/author/index.html
http://www.example.com/author
http://www.example.com/author/main.html
http://www.example.com/author/main
Example Command:
sitemap-static --prefix=http://foo.bar/foo/ --pretty . > sitemap.xml