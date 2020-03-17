Make a sitemap for a static website based on files on disk

install

npm install -g sitemap- static

usage

Use in the root directory of the files on the site. This will only add files with .html extensions to the sitemap.

sitemap- static -- prefix =http:

library API

var generateSitemap = require ( 'sitemap-static' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var writer = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/your/sitemap.xml' ); generateSitemap(writer, { findRoot : '.' , ignoreFile : '' , prefix : 'http://somesi.te/' , pretty : false })

Ignore File

Added in v0.0.1 you can pass the name of a json file to load. File file needs to be in your current working directory and should be an array of file names (without the / at the front) that you want ignored. You can ignore entire directories by leaving off the .html. Example JSON:

[ "ignore-me.html" , "ignore-everything-in-me/" ]

Example Command:

sitemap- static --ignore-file=ignore.json -- prefix =http:

Pretty URLs

If you pass --pretty to the CLI (or pretty: true to the JS API), sitemap-static will output pretty URLs rather than the whole path to each file. For example:

Not pretty Pretty http://www.example.com/index.html http://www.example.com/ http://www.example.com/about.html http://www.example.com/about http://www.example.com/author/index.html http://www.example.com/author http://www.example.com/author/main.html http://www.example.com/author/main

Example Command: