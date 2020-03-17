openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

sitemap-static

by Tom MacWright
0.4.4 (see all)

Make a sitemap for a static website based on files on disk

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sitemap-static

CircleCI Greenkeeper badge

Make a sitemap for a static website based on files on disk

install

npm install -g sitemap-static

usage

Use in the root directory of the files on the site. This will only add files with .html extensions to the sitemap.

sitemap-static --prefix=http://foo.bar/foo/ . > sitemap.xml

library API

var generateSitemap = require('sitemap-static');
var fs = require('fs');

var writer = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/your/sitemap.xml');

generateSitemap(writer, {
    findRoot: '.',
    ignoreFile: '',
    prefix: 'http://somesi.te/',
    pretty: false
})

Ignore File

Added in v0.0.1 you can pass the name of a json file to load. File file needs to be in your current working directory and should be an array of file names (without the / at the front) that you want ignored. You can ignore entire directories by leaving off the .html. Example JSON:

[
    "ignore-me.html",
    "ignore-everything-in-me/"
]

Example Command:

sitemap-static --ignore-file=ignore.json --prefix=http://foo.bar/foo/ . > sitemap.xml

Pretty URLs

If you pass --pretty to the CLI (or pretty: true to the JS API), sitemap-static will output pretty URLs rather than the whole path to each file. For example:

Not prettyPretty
http://www.example.com/index.htmlhttp://www.example.com/
http://www.example.com/about.htmlhttp://www.example.com/about
http://www.example.com/author/index.htmlhttp://www.example.com/author
http://www.example.com/author/main.htmlhttp://www.example.com/author/main

Example Command:

sitemap-static --prefix=http://foo.bar/foo/ --pretty . > sitemap.xml

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial