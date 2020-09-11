Sitemap Generator CLI

Create xml sitemaps from the command line.

Generates a sitemap by crawling your site. Uses streams to efficiently write the sitemap to your drive. Is cappable of creating multiple sitemaps if threshold is reached. Respects robots.txt and meta tags.

Table of contents

Install

This module is available on npm.

npm install -g sitemap-generator-cli npx sitemap-generator-cli https://example.com

Usage

The crawler will fetch all folder URL pages and file types parsed by Google. If present the robots.txt will be taken into account and possible rules are applied for each URL to consider if it should be added to the sitemap. Also the crawler will not fetch URL's from a page if the robots meta tag with the value nofollow is present and ignore them completely if noindex rule is present. The crawler is able to apply the base value to found links.

sitemap-generator [options] <url>

When the crawler finished the XML Sitemap will be built and saved to your specified filepath. If the count of fetched pages is greater than 50000 it will be splitted into several sitemap files and create a sitemapindex file. Google does not allow more than 50000 items in one sitemap.

Example:

sitemap-generator http://example.com

Options

sitemap-generator -- help Usage: cli [options] <url> Options: -V, --version output the version number -f, --filepath <filepath> path to file including filename (default: sitemap.xml) -m, --max-entries <maxEntries> limits the maximum number of URLs per sitemap file (default: 50000) -d, --max-depth <maxDepth> limits the maximum distance from the original request (default: 0) -q, --query consider query string -u, --user-agent <agent> set custom User Agent -v, --verbose print details when crawling -c, --max-concurrency <maxConcurrency> maximum number of requests the crawler will run simultaneously (default: 5) -r, --no-respect-robots-txt controls whether the crawler should respect rules in robots.txt -l, --last-mod add Last-Modified header to xml -g, --change-freq <changeFreq> adds a <changefreq> line to each URL in the sitemap. -p, --priority-map <priorityMap> priority for each depth url, values between 1.0 and 0.0, example: "1.0,0.8 0.6,0.4" -x, --proxy <url> Use the passed proxy URL -h, -- help output usage information

filepath

Path to file to write including the filename itself. Path can be absolute or relative. Default is sitemap.xml .

Examples:

sitemap.xml

mymap.xml

/var/www/sitemap.xml

./sitemap.myext

maxConcurrency

Sets the maximum number of requests the crawler will run simultaneously (default: 5).

maxEntries

Define a limit of URLs per sitemap files, useful for site with lots of urls. Defaults to 50000.

maxDepth

Set a maximum distance from the original request to crawl URLs, useful for generating smaller sitemap.xml files. Defaults to 0, which means it will crawl all levels.

noRespectRobotsTxt

Controls whether the crawler should respect rules in robots.txt.

query

Consider URLs with query strings like http://www.example.com/?foo=bar as individual sites and add them to the sitemap.

Set a custom User Agent used for crawling. Default is Node/SitemapGenerator .

verbose

Print debug messages during crawling process. Also prints out a summery when finished.

add Last-Modified header to xml

adds a line to each URL in the sitemap.

add priority for each depth url, values between 1.0 and 0.0, example: "1.0,0.8 0.6,0.4"

License

MIT © Lars Graubner