sitemap is a high-level streaming sitemap-generating library/CLI that makes creating sitemap XML files easy. What is a sitemap?

Installation

npm install --save sitemap

Generate a one time sitemap from a list of urls

If you are just looking to take a giant list of URLs and turn it into some sitemaps, try out our CLI. The cli can also parse, update and validate existing sitemaps.

npx sitemap < listofurls.txt

For programmatic one time generation of a sitemap try:

const { SitemapStream, streamToPromise } = require ( 'sitemap' ) const { Readable } = require ( 'stream' ) const links = [{ url : '/page-1/' , changefreq : 'daily' , priority : 0.3 }] const stream = new SitemapStream( { hostname : 'https://...' } ) return streamToPromise(Readable.from(links).pipe(stream)).then( ( data ) => data.toString() )

Use this if you have less than 50 thousand urls. See SitemapAndIndexStream for if you have more.

const express = require ( 'express' ) const { SitemapStream, streamToPromise } = require ( 'sitemap' ) const { createGzip } = require ( 'zlib' ) const { Readable } = require ( 'stream' ) const app = express() let sitemap app.get( '/sitemap.xml' , function ( req, res ) { res.header( 'Content-Type' , 'application/xml' ); res.header( 'Content-Encoding' , 'gzip' ); if (sitemap) { res.send(sitemap) return } try { const smStream = new SitemapStream({ hostname : 'https://example.com/' }) const pipeline = smStream.pipe(createGzip()) smStream.write({ url : '/page-1/' , changefreq : 'daily' , priority : 0.3 }) smStream.write({ url : '/page-2/' , changefreq : 'monthly' , priority : 0.7 }) smStream.write({ url : '/page-3/' }) smStream.write({ url : '/page-4/' , img : "http://urlTest.com" }) streamToPromise(pipeline).then( sm => sitemap = sm) smStream.end() pipeline.pipe(res).on( 'error' , (e) => { throw e}) } catch (e) { console .error(e) res.status( 500 ).end() } }) app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'listening' ) });

Create sitemap and index files from one large list

If you know you are definitely going to have more than 50,000 urls in your sitemap, you can use this slightly more complex interface to create a new sitemap every 45,000 entries and add that file to a sitemap index.

const { createReadStream, createWriteStream } = require ( 'fs' ); const { resolve } = require ( 'path' ); const { createGzip } = require ( 'zlib' ) const { simpleSitemapAndIndex, lineSeparatedURLsToSitemapOptions } = require ( 'sitemap' ) simpleSitemapAndIndex({ hostname : 'https://example.com' , destinationDir : './' , sourceData : lineSeparatedURLsToSitemapOptions( createReadStream( './your-data.json.txt' ) ), sourceData : [{ url : '/page-1/' , changefreq : 'daily' }, ...], sourceData : './your-data.json.txt' , }).then( () => { })

Want to customize that?

const { createReadStream, createWriteStream } = require ( 'fs' ); const { resolve } = require ( 'path' ); const { createGzip } = require ( 'zlib' ) const { Readable } = require ( 'stream' ) const { SitemapAndIndexStream, SitemapStream, lineSeparatedURLsToSitemapOptions } = require ( 'sitemap' ) const sms = new SitemapAndIndexStream({ limit : 50000 , lastmodDateOnly : false , getSitemapStream : ( i ) => { const sitemapStream = new SitemapStream({ hostname : 'https://example.com' }); const path = `./sitemap- ${i} .xml` ; const ws = sitemapStream .pipe(createGzip()) .pipe(createWriteStream(resolve(path + '.gz' ))); return [ new URL(path, 'https://example.com/subdir/' ).toString(), sitemapStream, ws]; }, }); lineSeparatedURLsToSitemapOptions( createReadStream( './your-data.json.txt' ) ) .pipe(sms) .pipe(createGzip()) .pipe(createWriteStream(resolve( './sitemap-index.xml.gz' ))); sms .pipe(createGzip()) .pipe(createWriteStream(resolve( './sitemap-index.xml.gz' ))); const arrayOfSitemapItems = [{ url : '/page-1/' , changefreq : 'daily' }, ...] Readable.from(arrayOfSitemapItems).pipe(sms) arrayOfSitemapItems.forEach( item => sms.write(item)) sms.end()

Options you can pass

const { SitemapStream, streamToPromise } = require ( 'sitemap' ); const smStream = new SitemapStream({ hostname : 'http://www.mywebsite.com' , xslUrl : "https://example.com/style.xsl" , lastmodDateOnly : false , xmlns : { news : true , xhtml : true , image : true , video : true , custom : [ 'xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9 http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9/sitemap.xsd"' , 'xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance"' , ], } }) streamToPromise(smStream).then( console .log) smStream.write({ url : '/page1' , changefreq : 'weekly' , priority : 0.8 , }) smStream.write({ url : 'http://test.com/page-1/' , img : [ { url : 'http://test.com/img1.jpg' , caption : 'An image' , title : 'The Title of Image One' , geoLocation : 'London, United Kingdom' , license : 'https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/' }, { url : 'http://test.com/img2.jpg' , caption : 'Another image' , title : 'The Title of Image Two' , geoLocation : 'London, United Kingdom' , license : 'https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/' } ], video : [ { thumbnail_loc : 'http://test.com/tmbn1.jpg' , title : 'A video title' , description : 'This is a video' }, { thumbnail_loc : 'http://test.com/tmbn2.jpg' , title : 'A video with an attribute' , description : 'This is another video' , 'player_loc' : 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer.mp4?video=123' , 'player_loc:autoplay' : 'ap=1' , 'player_loc:allow_embed' : 'yes' } ], links : [ { lang : 'en' , url : 'http://test.com/page-1/' }, { lang : 'ja' , url : 'http://test.com/page-1/ja/' } ], androidLink : 'android-app://com.company.test/page-1/' , news : { publication : { name : 'The Example Times' , language : 'en' }, genres : 'PressRelease, Blog' , publication_date : '2008-12-23' , title : 'Companies A, B in Merger Talks' , keywords : 'business, merger, acquisition, A, B' , stock_tickers : 'NASDAQ:A, NASDAQ:B' } }) smStream.end()

Examples

For more examples see the examples directory

API

Full API docs can be found here

