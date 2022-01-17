The optimized and lightweight middleware for serving requests to static assets
You may use
sirv as a very fast and lightweight alternative to
serve-static.
The massive performance advantage over
serve-static is explained by not relying on the file system for existence checks on every request. These are expensive interactions and must be avoided whenever possible! Instead, when not in "dev" mode,
sirv performs all its file-system operations upfront and then relies on its cache for future operations.
This middleware will work out of the box for Polka, Express, and other Express-like frameworks. It will also work with the native
http,
https and
http2 modules. It requires very little effort to modify/wrap it for servers that don't accept the
(req, res, next) signature.
💡 For a feature-complete CLI application, check out the sibling
sirv-cli package as an alternative to
zeit/serve~!
$ npm install --save sirv
const sirv = require('sirv');
const polka = require('polka');
const compress = require('compression')();
// Init `sirv` handler
const assets = sirv('public', {
maxAge: 31536000, // 1Y
immutable: true
});
polka()
.use(compress, assets)
.use('/api', require('./api'))
.listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('> Ready on localhost:3000~!');
});
Returns:
Function
The returned function is a middleware in the standard Express-like signature:
(req, res, next), where
req is the
http.IncomingMessage,
res is the
http.ServerResponse, and
next (in this case) is the function to call if no file was found for the given path.
When defined, a
next() callback is always called instead of the
opts.onNoMatch callback. However, unlike
onNoMatch, your
next() is given no arguments.
Type:
String
Default:
.
The directory from which to read and serve assets. It is resolved to an absolute path — you must provide an absolute path yourself if
process.cwd() is not the correct assumption.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enable "dev" mode, which disables/skips caching. Instead,
sirv will traverse the file system on every request.
Additionally,
dev mode will ignore
maxAge and
immutable as these options generate a production-oriented
Cache-Control header value.
Important: Do not use
devmode in production!
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Generate and attach an
ETag header to responses.
Note: If an incoming request's
If-None-Matchheader matches the
ETagvalue, a
304response is given.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Allow requests to dotfiles (files or directories beginning with a
.).
Note: Requests to
/.well-known/*are always allowed.
Type:
Array<String>
Default:
['html', 'htm']
The file extension fallbacks to check for if a pathame is not initially found. For example, if a
/login request cannot find a
login filename, it will then look for
login.html and
login.htm before giving up~!
Important: Actually,
sirvwill also look for
login/index.htmland
login/index.htmbefore giving up.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Determine if
sirv look for precompiled
*.gz files.
Must be enabled and the incoming request's
Accept Encoding must include "gzip" in order for
sirv to search for the gzip'd alternative.
Note: The
.gzassumption also applies to the
opts.extensionslist.
// NOTE: PSEUDO CODE
// Showing lookup logic
// Request: [Accept-Encoding: gzip] "/foobar.jpg"
lookup([
'/foobar.jpg.gz', '/foobar.jpg',
'/foobar.jpg.html.gz', '/foobar.jpg/index.html.gz',
'/foobar.jpg.htm.gz', '/foobar.jpg/index.htm.gz',
'/foobar.jpg.html', '/foobar.jpg/index.html',
'/foobar.jpg.htm', '/foobar.jpg/index.htm',
]);
// Request: [Accept-Encoding: gzip] "/"
lookup([
'/index.html.gz',
'/index.htm.gz',
'/index.html',
'/index.htm',
]);
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Determine if
sirv look for precompiled
*.br files.
Must be enabled and the incoming request's
Accept Encoding must include either "br" or "brotli" in order for
sirv to search for the brotli-compressed alternative.
Note: The
.brassumption also applies to the
opts.extensionslist.
When both
opts.broli and
opts.gzip are enabled — and all conditions are equal — then the brotli variant always takes priority.
// NOTE: PSEUDO CODE
// Showing lookup logic
// Request: [Accept-Encoding: br] "/foobar.jpg"
lookup([
'/foobar.jpg.br', '/foobar.jpg',
'/foobar.jpg.html.br', '/foobar.jpg/index.html.br',
'/foobar.jpg.htm.br', '/foobar.jpg/index.htm.br',
'/foobar.jpg.html', '/foobar.jpg/index.html',
'/foobar.jpg.htm', '/foobar.jpg/index.htm',
]);
// Request: [Accept-Encoding: br,gz] "/"
lookup([
'/index.html.br'
'/index.htm.br'
'/index.html.gz'
'/index.htm.gz'
'/index.html'
'/index.htm'
]);
Type:
Number
Default:
undefined
Enables the
Cache-Control header on responses and sets the
max-age value (in seconds).
For example,
maxAge: 31536000 is equivalent to one year.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Appends the
immutable directive on your
Cache-Control header, used for uniquely-named assets that will not change!
Important: Will only work if
opts.maxAgehas a value defined!
Type:
Boolean or
String
Default:
false
Treat the directory as a single-page application.
When
true, the directory's index page (default
index.html) will be sent if the request asset does not exist.
You may pass a
string value to use a file instead of
index.html as your fallback.
For example, if "/about" is requested but no variants of that file exist, then the response for "/" is sent instead:
// Note: This is psuedo code to illustrate what's happening
// Request: "/about"
let file = find(['/about', '/about.html', '/about.htm', '/about/index.html', '/about.htm']);
if (file) {
send(file);
} else if (opts.single === true) {
file = find(['/', '/index.html', '/index.htm']);
send(file);
} else if (typeof opts.single === 'string') {
file = find([opts.single]);
send(file);
} else {
// next() or 404
}
Type:
false or
Array<String | RegExp>
Specify paths/patterns that should ignore the fallback behavior that
opts.single provides.
By default, any asset-like path (URLs that end with an extension) will be ignored. This means that, for example, if
/foobar.jpg is not found, a
404 response is sent instead of the
index.html fallback.
Additionally, any
/.well-known/* pathname ignores the fallback – as do all other dotfile requests when
opts.dotfiles is enabled.
Any string value(s) will be passed through
new RegExp(value, 'i') directly.
Finally, you may set
ignores: false to disable all ignores, including the defaults. Put differently, this will fallback all unknown pathnames to your
index.html (or custom
opts.single value).
Important: Only has an effect if
opts.singleis enabled.
Type:
Function
A custom function to run if a file cannot be found for a given request.
By default,
sirv will send a basic
(404) Not found response.
The function receives the current
req <IncomingMessage>, res <ServerResponse> pair for as its two arguments.
Note: This won't run if a
nextcallback has been provided to the middleware; see
sirvdescription.
Type:
Function
A custom function to append or change any headers on the outgoing response. There is no default.
Its signature is
(res, pathname, stats), where
res is the
ServerResponse,
pathname is incoming request path (stripped of queries), and
stats is the file's result from
fs.statSync.
MIT © Luke Edwards