siroc

by unjs
0.16.0 (see all)

Zero-config build tooling for Node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

siroc

🌬️ siroc

npm version Github Actions alerts grade

siroc is a zero-config but extensible framework for developing Node applications and libraries

Features

  • 💯 Zero-config required: Intelligent support for your package
    • Supports running and compiling TypeScript and the latest JavaScript syntax
  • ⚒️ Extensible: Write your own commands and build hooks
  • 💪 Typescript: Fully typed and self-documenting

siroc is still a work in progress. Feedback is welcome, and changes will be frequent.

Quick start

Just install siroc.

# You can install siroc as a development dependency
yarn add siroc --dev

# ... or install globally
yarn global add siroc

Configuration

You can configure siroc by creating a siroc.config.ts, siroc.config.js or siroc.config.json file at the same level as your package.json.

In a monorepo, any configuration options at the root level are inherited by your workspaces, though of course you can override them.

import { defineSirocConfig } from 'siroc'

export default defineSirocConfig({
  // fully typed options
})

Commands

siroc build

siroc knows what to build based on your package.json.

By default, siroc will build your src/index.js or src/index.ts file into whatever output file is specified in your package.json's main field.

If you have specified additional binaries, siroc will look for input files matching their names.

Under the hood, siroc uses rollup and esbuild to build and produce type definitions for your files.

Monorepos

If you have enabled yarn workspaces, siroc will build each of your workspaces. You can choose to build only some of these by specifying what to build.

yarn siroc build @mypackage/cli

Watch mode

You can build in watch mode, which will rebuild as necessary when source files change:

yarn siroc build --watch

Configuration

At the most basic level, your entrypoints are configured in your package.json:

  • bin (see npm docs)
  • main, module and browser (see npm docs)
  • types if you want a TS declaration file to be generated for your main/module/browser entrypoints
  • exports (see npm docs)

There are some conventions in place of configuration that are worth noting:

  • the file type is inferred from the file name if possible (e.g. babel.es.js will be in 'es' format)
  • main defaults to CJS, module to ES, browser to UMD, and bin to CJS
  • if you have a folder mapped using subpath patterns and it matches a folder within your src folder, the files within will be copied across and lightly transpiled using mkdist.
Example
{
  "exports": {
    ".": {
      // This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/index.ts
      "require": "./dist/index.js",
      // This will be compiled in ES and matched to src/index.ts
      "import": "./dist/index.es.js"
    },
    // src/templates will be lightly transpiled with mkdist and copied to dist/templates
    "./templates/*": "./dist/templates/*",
    // siroc will not touch this
    "./package.json": "./package.json"
  },
  // This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/index.ts
  "main": "./dist/index.js",
  // This will be compiled in ES and matched to src/index.ts
  "module": "./dist/index.es.js",
  // Types will be generated for src/index.ts
  "types": "./dist/index.d.ts",
  "bin": {
    // This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/cli/index.ts
    "siroc": "bin/cli.js",
    // This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/cli/runtime.ts
    "siroc-runner": "bin/runtime.js"
  }
}

Build hooks

siroc makes available three hooks for customising your build, if you need it.

  1. build:extend
  2. build:extendRollup
  3. build:done

siroc dev

If you're working in a monorepo, it can be helpful to have accurate and up-to-date intellisense when importing from other libraries in a monorepo, without having to rebuild every time you make changes.

Running siroc dev will replace your package entrypoints with stubs that point to your source files. Your binaries will run your source files directly using jiti.

siroc run

You can run arbitrary shell commands or node scripts using the power of the jiti runtime.

For example:

# You can run a node script written in TypeScript
yarn siroc run myfile.ts

# You can run a command in all your workspaces
yarn siroc run ls --workspaces

Contributors

Contributions are very welcome.

  1. Clone this repo

    git clone https://github.com/unjs/siroc

  2. Install dependencies and build project

    yarn

# Stub modules for rapid development
yarn siroc dev

# Test (on changes)
yarn siroc jest

Tip: You can also run yarn link within a package directory to test the module locally with another project.

License

MIT License - Made with 💖

