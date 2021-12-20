sirocis a zero-config but extensible framework for developing Node applications and libraries
siroc is still a work in progress. Feedback is welcome, and changes will be frequent.
Just install
siroc.
# You can install siroc as a development dependency
yarn add siroc --dev
# ... or install globally
yarn global add siroc
You can configure
siroc by creating a
siroc.config.ts,
siroc.config.js or
siroc.config.json file at the same level as your
package.json.
In a monorepo, any configuration options at the root level are inherited by your workspaces, though of course you can override them.
import { defineSirocConfig } from 'siroc'
export default defineSirocConfig({
// fully typed options
})
siroc build
siroc knows what to build based on your
package.json.
By default,
siroc will build your
src/index.js or
src/index.ts file into whatever output file is specified in your package.json's
main field.
If you have specified additional binaries,
siroc will look for input files matching their names.
Under the hood,
siroc uses
rollup and
esbuild to build and produce type definitions for your files.
If you have enabled yarn workspaces, siroc will build each of your workspaces. You can choose to build only some of these by specifying what to build.
yarn siroc build @mypackage/cli
You can build in watch mode, which will rebuild as necessary when source files change:
yarn siroc build --watch
At the most basic level, your entrypoints are configured in your
package.json:
bin (see npm docs)
main,
module and
browser (see npm docs)
types if you want a TS declaration file to be generated for your main/module/browser entrypoints
exports (see npm docs)
There are some conventions in place of configuration that are worth noting:
babel.es.js will be in 'es' format)
main defaults to CJS,
module to ES,
browser to UMD, and
bin to CJS
src folder, the files within will be copied across and lightly transpiled using mkdist.
{
"exports": {
".": {
// This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/index.ts
"require": "./dist/index.js",
// This will be compiled in ES and matched to src/index.ts
"import": "./dist/index.es.js"
},
// src/templates will be lightly transpiled with mkdist and copied to dist/templates
"./templates/*": "./dist/templates/*",
// siroc will not touch this
"./package.json": "./package.json"
},
// This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/index.ts
"main": "./dist/index.js",
// This will be compiled in ES and matched to src/index.ts
"module": "./dist/index.es.js",
// Types will be generated for src/index.ts
"types": "./dist/index.d.ts",
"bin": {
// This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/cli/index.ts
"siroc": "bin/cli.js",
// This will be compiled in CJS and matched to src/cli/runtime.ts
"siroc-runner": "bin/runtime.js"
}
}
siroc makes available three hooks for customising your build, if you need it.
build:extend
build:extendRollup
build:done
siroc dev
If you're working in a monorepo, it can be helpful to have accurate and up-to-date intellisense when importing from other libraries in a monorepo, without having to rebuild every time you make changes.
Running
siroc dev will replace your package entrypoints with stubs that point to your source files. Your binaries will run your source files directly using
jiti.
siroc run
You can run arbitrary shell commands or node scripts using the power of the
jiti runtime.
For example:
# You can run a node script written in TypeScript
yarn siroc run myfile.ts
# You can run a command in all your workspaces
yarn siroc run ls --workspaces
Contributions are very welcome.
Clone this repo
git clone https://github.com/unjs/siroc
Install dependencies and build project
yarn
# Stub modules for rapid development
yarn siroc dev
# Test (on changes)
yarn siroc jest
Tip: You can also run
yarn link within a package directory to test the module locally with another project.
MIT License - Made with 💖