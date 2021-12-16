openbase logo
sir

siriwave

by Flavio De Stefano
2.2.3 (see all)

The Apple® Siri wave-form replicated in a JS library.

Readme

SiriWave

The "Apple Siri" wave replicated in pure Javascript using the Canvas API. To learn more about the project, read the blog post here, check the demo or codepen.

npm version

iOS (classic) style

The classic, pre-iOS9 style.

iOS9 style

The new fluorescent wave introduced in iOS9.

iOS13 style

work in progress

The wave reinvented as a bubble.

Usage

Browser (via CDN) usage

Import the UMD package via the unpkg CDN and it's ready to use.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/siriwave/dist/siriwave.umd.min.js"></script>

ES module

Install it through npm install siriwave or yarn add siriwave first:

import SiriWave from "siriwave";

Initialize

Create a div container and instantiate a new SiriWave object:

<div id="siri-container"></div>
<script>
  var siriWave = new SiriWave({
    container: document.getElementById("siri-container"),
    width: 640,
    height: 200,
  });
</script>

Constructor options

KeyTypeDescriptionDefaultRequired
containerDOMElementThe DOM container where the DOM canvas element will be added.nullyes
style"ios", "ios9"The style of the wave."ios"no
ratioNumberRatio of the display to use. Calculated by default.calculatedno
speedNumberThe speed of the animation.0.2no
amplitudeNumberThe amplitude of the complete wave-form.1no
frequencyNumberThe frequency of the complete wave-form. Only available in style "ios"6no
colorStringColor of the wave. Only available in style "ios""#fff"no
coverBoolThe canvas covers the entire width or height of the containerfalseno
autostartBoolDecide wether start the animation on boot.falseno
pixelDepthNumberNumber of step (in pixels) used when drawed on canvas.0.02no
lerpSpeedNumberLerp speed to interpolate properties.0.01no
curveDefinitionICurveDefinition[]Override definition of the curves, check above for more details.nullno

API

new SiriWave

curveDefinition

By passing this argument, you're overriding the default curve definition resulting in a completely different style.

The default definition for the ios classic style is:

[
  { attenuation: -2, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.1 },
  { attenuation: -6, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.2 },
  { attenuation: 4, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.4 },
  { attenuation: 2, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.6 },
  { attenuation: 1, lineWidth: 1.5, opacity: 1 },
];

and it results in 5 different sin-waves with different parameters and amplitude.

You can set 4 attributes for each curve:

  • attenuation: the power factor determining the attenuation
  • lineWidth: the line width
  • opacity: the opacity
  • color: the color, default to SiriWave.color; optional

The ios9 style definition is instead:

[
  { color: "255,255,255", supportLine: true },
  { color: "15, 82, 169" }, // blue
  { color: "173, 57, 76" }, // red
  { color: "48, 220, 155" }, // green
];

and it results in 3 different colored waves + 1 support wave that needs to be there.

Here you set:

  • supportLine: only one of these curves must have this to true, it will be used to draw the support line
  • color: the color of the wave

start()

Start the animation

stop()

Stop the animation.

setSpeed(newValue)

Set the new value of speed (animated)

setAmplitude(value)

Set the new value of amplitude (animated)

dispose()

Stop the animation and destroy the canvas, by removing it from the DOM. Subsequent start() calls on this SiriWave instance will fail with an exception.

Grapher plots

Build and development

If you wanna make some modifications in your local environment, use:

yarn dev

this will create a watchable build with RollupJS and automatically create a server to see your changes in the browser.

To finally build all targets:

yarn build

QA

How do I integrate this library with a microphone user input?

You can find an excellent demo here by @semmel

