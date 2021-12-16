The "Apple Siri" wave replicated in pure Javascript using the Canvas API. To learn more about the project, read the blog post here, check the demo or codepen.
The classic, pre-iOS9 style.
The new fluorescent wave introduced in iOS9.
work in progress
The wave reinvented as a bubble.
Import the UMD package via the unpkg CDN and it's ready to use.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/siriwave/dist/siriwave.umd.min.js"></script>
Install it through
npm install siriwave or
yarn add siriwave first:
import SiriWave from "siriwave";
Create a div container and instantiate a new SiriWave object:
<div id="siri-container"></div>
<script>
var siriWave = new SiriWave({
container: document.getElementById("siri-container"),
width: 640,
height: 200,
});
</script>
|Key
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Required
container
|DOMElement
|The DOM container where the DOM canvas element will be added.
|null
|yes
style
|"ios", "ios9"
|The style of the wave.
|"ios"
|no
ratio
|Number
|Ratio of the display to use. Calculated by default.
|calculated
|no
speed
|Number
|The speed of the animation.
|0.2
|no
amplitude
|Number
|The amplitude of the complete wave-form.
|1
|no
frequency
|Number
|The frequency of the complete wave-form. Only available in style "ios"
|6
|no
color
|String
|Color of the wave. Only available in style "ios"
|"#fff"
|no
cover
|Bool
|The
canvas covers the entire width or height of the container
|false
|no
autostart
|Bool
|Decide wether start the animation on boot.
|false
|no
pixelDepth
|Number
|Number of step (in pixels) used when drawed on canvas.
|0.02
|no
lerpSpeed
|Number
|Lerp speed to interpolate properties.
|0.01
|no
curveDefinition
|ICurveDefinition[]
|Override definition of the curves, check above for more details.
|null
|no
new SiriWave
curveDefinition
By passing this argument, you're overriding the default curve definition resulting in a completely different style.
The default definition for the
ios classic style is:
[
{ attenuation: -2, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.1 },
{ attenuation: -6, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.2 },
{ attenuation: 4, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.4 },
{ attenuation: 2, lineWidth: 1, opacity: 0.6 },
{ attenuation: 1, lineWidth: 1.5, opacity: 1 },
];
and it results in 5 different sin-waves with different parameters and amplitude.
You can set 4 attributes for each curve:
attenuation: the power factor determining the attenuation
lineWidth: the line width
opacity: the opacity
color: the color, default to
SiriWave.color; optional
The
ios9 style definition is instead:
[
{ color: "255,255,255", supportLine: true },
{ color: "15, 82, 169" }, // blue
{ color: "173, 57, 76" }, // red
{ color: "48, 220, 155" }, // green
];
and it results in 3 different colored waves + 1 support wave that needs to be there.
Here you set:
supportLine: only one of these curves must have this to
true, it will be used to draw the support line
color: the color of the wave
start()
Start the animation
stop()
Stop the animation.
setSpeed(newValue)
Set the new value of speed (animated)
setAmplitude(value)
Set the new value of amplitude (animated)
dispose()
Stop the animation and destroy the canvas, by removing it from the DOM.
Subsequent
start() calls on this SiriWave instance will fail with an exception.
If you wanna make some modifications in your local environment, use:
yarn dev
this will create a watchable build with RollupJS and automatically create a server to see your changes in the browser.
To finally build all targets:
yarn build
You can find an excellent demo here by @semmel