SiriWave

The "Apple Siri" wave replicated in pure Javascript using the Canvas API. To learn more about the project, read the blog post here, check the demo or codepen.

iOS (classic) style

The classic, pre-iOS9 style.

iOS9 style

The new fluorescent wave introduced in iOS9.

iOS13 style

work in progress

The wave reinvented as a bubble.

Usage

Browser (via CDN) usage

Import the UMD package via the unpkg CDN and it's ready to use.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/siriwave/dist/siriwave.umd.min.js" > </ script >

ES module

Install it through npm install siriwave or yarn add siriwave first:

import SiriWave from "siriwave" ;

Initialize

Create a div container and instantiate a new SiriWave object:

< div id = "siri-container" > </ div > < script > var siriWave = new SiriWave({ container : document .getElementById( "siri-container" ), width : 640 , height : 200 , }); </ script >

Constructor options

Key Type Description Default Required container DOMElement The DOM container where the DOM canvas element will be added. null yes style "ios", "ios9" The style of the wave. "ios" no ratio Number Ratio of the display to use. Calculated by default. calculated no speed Number The speed of the animation. 0.2 no amplitude Number The amplitude of the complete wave-form. 1 no frequency Number The frequency of the complete wave-form. Only available in style "ios" 6 no color String Color of the wave. Only available in style "ios" "#fff" no cover Bool The canvas covers the entire width or height of the container false no autostart Bool Decide wether start the animation on boot. false no pixelDepth Number Number of step (in pixels) used when drawed on canvas. 0.02 no lerpSpeed Number Lerp speed to interpolate properties. 0.01 no curveDefinition ICurveDefinition[] Override definition of the curves, check above for more details. null no

API

new SiriWave

curveDefinition

By passing this argument, you're overriding the default curve definition resulting in a completely different style.

The default definition for the ios classic style is:

[ { attenuation : -2 , lineWidth : 1 , opacity : 0.1 }, { attenuation : -6 , lineWidth : 1 , opacity : 0.2 }, { attenuation : 4 , lineWidth : 1 , opacity : 0.4 }, { attenuation : 2 , lineWidth : 1 , opacity : 0.6 }, { attenuation : 1 , lineWidth : 1.5 , opacity : 1 }, ];

and it results in 5 different sin-waves with different parameters and amplitude.

You can set 4 attributes for each curve:

attenuation : the power factor determining the attenuation

: the power factor determining the attenuation lineWidth : the line width

: the line width opacity : the opacity

: the opacity color : the color, default to SiriWave.color ; optional

The ios9 style definition is instead:

[ { color : "255,255,255" , supportLine : true }, { color : "15, 82, 169" }, { color : "173, 57, 76" }, { color : "48, 220, 155" }, ];

and it results in 3 different colored waves + 1 support wave that needs to be there.

Here you set:

supportLine : only one of these curves must have this to true , it will be used to draw the support line

: only one of these curves must have this to , it will be used to draw the support line color : the color of the wave

Start the animation

Stop the animation.

Set the new value of speed (animated)

Set the new value of amplitude (animated)

Stop the animation and destroy the canvas, by removing it from the DOM. Subsequent start() calls on this SiriWave instance will fail with an exception.

Grapher plots

Build and development

If you wanna make some modifications in your local environment, use:

yarn dev

this will create a watchable build with RollupJS and automatically create a server to see your changes in the browser.

To finally build all targets:

yarn build

QA

How do I integrate this library with a microphone user input?

You can find an excellent demo here by @semmel