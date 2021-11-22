siphash24

SipHash (2-4) implemented in pure Javascript and WebAssembly.

npm install siphash24

The Javascript fallback is adapted from https://github.com/jedisct1/siphash-js to support Uint8Arrays and the (fast!) WebAssembly implementation is hand written.

When using the WASM implementation this module is almost as fast as the C version (around 10% slower on my laptop).

Usage

var siphash24 = require ( 'siphash24' ) var hash = siphash24(Buffer.from( 'hello world' ), Buffer.from( '012345678012345678' )) console .log(hash, 'hash of "hello world" as a uint8array' )

API

var hash = siphash24(input, key, [hash])

Hash a Uint8Array/buffer using siphash24.

key should be a Uint8Array/buffer that is siphash24.KEYBYTES long

should be a Uint8Array/buffer that is long hash can to be optionally passed as the output buffer and should be siphash24.BYTES long.

Returns the hash as a Uint8Array.

Boolean informing you if your runtime supports WASM.

Boolean informing you if the WASM implementation has been loaded.

License

MIT