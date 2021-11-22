SipHash (2-4) implemented in pure Javascript and WebAssembly.
npm install siphash24
The Javascript fallback is adapted from https://github.com/jedisct1/siphash-js to support Uint8Arrays and the (fast!) WebAssembly implementation is hand written.
When using the WASM implementation this module is almost as fast as the C version (around 10% slower on my laptop).
var siphash24 = require('siphash24')
var hash = siphash24(Buffer.from('hello world'), Buffer.from('012345678012345678'))
console.log(hash, 'hash of "hello world" as a uint8array')
var hash = siphash24(input, key, [hash])
Hash a Uint8Array/buffer using siphash24.
key should be a Uint8Array/buffer that is
siphash24.KEYBYTES long
hash can to be optionally passed as the output buffer and should be
siphash24.BYTES long.
Returns the hash as a Uint8Array.
siphash24.WASM_SUPPORTED
Boolean informing you if your runtime supports WASM.
siphash24.WASM_LOADED
Boolean informing you if the WASM implementation has been loaded.
MIT