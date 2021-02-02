openbase logo
sip

siphash

by Frank Denis
1.1.0 (see all)

A Javascript implementation of SipHash-2-4

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

siphash.js

A pure Javascript implementation of SipHash

SipHash is a family of pseudorandom functions optimized for short inputs. Target applications include network traffic authentication and hash-table lookups protected against hash-flooding denial-of-service attacks. SipHash has well-defined security goals and competitive performance.

This package also includes implementations of SipHash-1-3, SipHash128, and SipHash128-1-3.

Installation

Server-side installation (io.js/nodejs):

$ npm install siphash

Browser-side/single-line minified version: use lib/siphash.js.min. or use Bower:

$ bower install siphash

Usage

var siphash = require("siphash"),
    key = siphash.string16_to_key("This is the key!"),
    message = "Short test message",
    hash_hex = siphash.hash_hex(key, message);

A key is an array of 4 integers, and each of them will be clamped to 32 bits in order to build a 128-bit key. For a random key, just generate 4 random integers instead of calling string16_to_key().

var siphash = require("siphash"),
    key = [ 0xdeadbeef, 0xcafebabe, 0x8badf00d, 0x1badb002 ],
    message = "Short test message",
    hash_hex = siphash.hash_hex(key, message);

The 64-bit hash can also be obtained as two 32-bit values with hash(key, message):

var siphash = require("siphash"),
    key = [ 0xdeadbeef, 0xcafebabe, 0x8badf00d, 0x1badb002 ],
    message = "Short test message",
    hash = siphash.hash(key, message),
    hash_msb = hash.h,
    hash_lsb = hash.l;

A 53-bit unsigned integer can be obtained with hash_uint(key, message):

var siphash = require("siphash"),
    key = siphash.string16_to_key("0123456789ABCDEF"),
    message = "Short test message",
    index = siphash.hash_uint(key, message);

SipHash-1-3

SipHash-1-3 is a faster variant of SipHash-2-4 with fewer rounds, which is still believed to be secure enough for typical uses. This variant is available here: siphash13.js

SipHash-double

Although not part of the module, an implementation of SipHash with 128-bit output is also available: siphash-double.js

SipHash-1-3 with a 128-bit output is also part of the package: siphash13-double.js

