A pure Javascript implementation of SipHash
SipHash is a family of pseudorandom functions optimized for short inputs. Target applications include network traffic authentication and hash-table lookups protected against hash-flooding denial-of-service attacks. SipHash has well-defined security goals and competitive performance.
This package also includes implementations of SipHash-1-3, SipHash128, and SipHash128-1-3.
Server-side installation (io.js/nodejs):
$ npm install siphash
Browser-side/single-line minified version: use lib/siphash.js.min. or use Bower:
$ bower install siphash
var siphash = require("siphash"),
key = siphash.string16_to_key("This is the key!"),
message = "Short test message",
hash_hex = siphash.hash_hex(key, message);
A key is an array of 4 integers, and each of them will be clamped to
32 bits in order to build a 128-bit key.
For a random key, just generate 4 random integers instead of calling
string16_to_key().
var siphash = require("siphash"),
key = [ 0xdeadbeef, 0xcafebabe, 0x8badf00d, 0x1badb002 ],
message = "Short test message",
hash_hex = siphash.hash_hex(key, message);
The 64-bit hash can also be obtained as two 32-bit values with
hash(key, message):
var siphash = require("siphash"),
key = [ 0xdeadbeef, 0xcafebabe, 0x8badf00d, 0x1badb002 ],
message = "Short test message",
hash = siphash.hash(key, message),
hash_msb = hash.h,
hash_lsb = hash.l;
A 53-bit unsigned integer can be obtained with
hash_uint(key, message):
var siphash = require("siphash"),
key = siphash.string16_to_key("0123456789ABCDEF"),
message = "Short test message",
index = siphash.hash_uint(key, message);
SipHash-1-3 is a faster variant of SipHash-2-4 with fewer rounds, which is still believed to be secure enough for typical uses. This variant is available here: siphash13.js
Although not part of the module, an implementation of SipHash with 128-bit output is also available: siphash-double.js
SipHash-1-3 with a 128-bit output is also part of the package: siphash13-double.js