A pure Javascript implementation of SipHash

SipHash is a family of pseudorandom functions optimized for short inputs. Target applications include network traffic authentication and hash-table lookups protected against hash-flooding denial-of-service attacks. SipHash has well-defined security goals and competitive performance.

This package also includes implementations of SipHash-1-3, SipHash128, and SipHash128-1-3.

Installation

Server-side installation (io.js/nodejs):

npm install siphash

Browser-side/single-line minified version: use lib/siphash.js.min. or use Bower:

bower install siphash

Usage

var siphash = require ( "siphash" ), key = siphash.string16_to_key( "This is the key!" ), message = "Short test message" , hash_hex = siphash.hash_hex(key, message);

A key is an array of 4 integers, and each of them will be clamped to 32 bits in order to build a 128-bit key. For a random key, just generate 4 random integers instead of calling string16_to_key() .

var siphash = require ( "siphash" ), key = [ 0xdeadbeef , 0xcafebabe , 0x8badf00d , 0x1badb002 ], message = "Short test message" , hash_hex = siphash.hash_hex(key, message);

The 64-bit hash can also be obtained as two 32-bit values with hash(key, message) :

var siphash = require ( "siphash" ), key = [ 0xdeadbeef , 0xcafebabe , 0x8badf00d , 0x1badb002 ], message = "Short test message" , hash = siphash.hash(key, message), hash_msb = hash.h, hash_lsb = hash.l;

A 53-bit unsigned integer can be obtained with hash_uint(key, message) :

var siphash = require ( "siphash" ), key = siphash.string16_to_key( "0123456789ABCDEF" ), message = "Short test message" , index = siphash.hash_uint(key, message);

SipHash-1-3 is a faster variant of SipHash-2-4 with fewer rounds, which is still believed to be secure enough for typical uses. This variant is available here: siphash13.js

Although not part of the module, an implementation of SipHash with 128-bit output is also available: siphash-double.js

SipHash-1-3 with a 128-bit output is also part of the package: siphash13-double.js