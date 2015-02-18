openbase logo
sinopia-htpasswd

by Alex Kocharin
0.4.5 (see all)

auth plugin for sinopia supporting htpasswd format

7yrs ago

WTFPL

Readme

Installation

$ npm install sinopia
$ npm install sinopia-htpasswd

PS: Actually, this module is bundled with sinopia, so you don't have to install it like this. But with other auth plugins you have to.

Config

Add to your config.yaml:

auth:
  htpasswd:
    file: ./htpasswd

    # Maximum amount of users allowed to register, defaults to "+inf".
    # You can set this to -1 to disable registration.
    #max_users: 1000

Password file format

Passwords are stored in htpasswd file, and it is designed to be compatible with Nginx.

We use standard password hashing in linux (same as in /etc/shadow, on most modern systems it's salted SHA-512), but you can use whatever your glibc supports.

You can manually add new user with this command (see different commands here):

$ echo "user:`mkpasswd --method=sha-512 password`" >> htpasswd

For plugin writers

It's called as:

require('sinopia-htpasswd')(config, stuff)

Where:

  • config - module's own config
  • stuff - collection of different internal sinopia objects
    • stuff.config - main config
    • stuff.logger - logger

This should export two functions:

  • adduser(user, password, cb)

    It should respond with:

    • cb(err) in case of an error (error will be returned to user)
    • cb(null, false) in case registration is disabled (next auth plugin will be executed)
    • cb(null, true) in case user registered successfully

    It's useful to set err.status property to set http status code (e.g. err.status = 403).

  • authenticate(user, password, cb)

    It should respond with:

    • cb(err) in case of a fatal error (error will be returned to user, keep those rare)
    • cb(null, false) in case user not authenticated (next auth plugin will be executed)
    • cb(null, [groups]) in case user is authenticated

    Groups is an array of all users/usergroups this user has access to. You should probably include username itself here.

