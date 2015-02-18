Installation

$ npm install sinopia $ npm install sinopia-htpasswd

PS: Actually, this module is bundled with sinopia, so you don't have to install it like this. But with other auth plugins you have to.

Config

Add to your config.yaml :

auth: htpasswd: file: ./htpasswd

Password file format

Passwords are stored in htpasswd file, and it is designed to be compatible with Nginx.

We use standard password hashing in linux (same as in /etc/shadow , on most modern systems it's salted SHA-512 ), but you can use whatever your glibc supports.

You can manually add new user with this command (see different commands here):

$ echo "user:`mkpasswd --method=sha-512 password`" >> htpasswd

For plugin writers

It's called as:

require ( 'sinopia-htpasswd' )(config, stuff)

Where:

config - module's own config

stuff - collection of different internal sinopia objects stuff.config - main config stuff.logger - logger



This should export two functions: